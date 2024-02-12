RHJ

Investment Thesis

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) is not a blemish-free stock. The drawback to this investment is that Cameco has hedged its production for the coming years.

Consequently, as I've repeatedly argued for nearly two years, this drawback has led me to buy into Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) given that that uranium miner is unhedged.

But the massive advantage that CCJ holds in this sector is that this is perceived to be the "safest" and largest uranium miner to put capital to work.

Therefore, this stock will likely move higher more steadily, without the volatility of many other smaller companies in this sector. Therefore, for any investor who wants to sleep well at night, CCJ is the go-to.

Thus, I continue to recommend this stock wholeheartedly.

Rapid Recap

In my previous bullish analysis back in November, I said,

A lot of investors have made the assertion that Cameco is up 67% in 2023, and therefore its prospects are already priced in. Please allow me to make something clear. Looking back to where a share price was at the start of the year tells you nothing. Nothing about where it will be tomorrow, next month, or in 12 months.

Author's work on CCJ

Indeed, I've been bullish on CCJ for a while, and you can see how the stock has performed in the past year. Accordingly, I remain highly bullish on CCJ.

Why Cameco? Why Now?

Cameco's near-term prospects appear promising as the uranium market experiences a significant shift toward a positive trajectory.

During the earnings call, Cameco noted the bullish outlook where the uranium contracting cycle is approaching replacement rate levels.

The demand for uranium is characterized as durable and expansive, propelled by geopolitical tensions prompting governments globally to reevaluate energy security, climate change concerns, and a growing consensus on the indispensable role of nuclear energy in achieving net-zero emissions.

The commitment of 28 countries to triple nuclear energy capacity by 2050, along with bipartisan support in influential jurisdictions, underscores the robustness of the current market conditions.

However, despite the positive momentum, Cameco faces notable near-term challenges too. Geopolitical tensions that contribute to the reevaluation of energy security also exert negative pressure on supply, leading to challenges in mining activity and fuel cycle services.

The recent tangible impact on supply due to challenges faced by the Kazakh partner, Kazatomprom, in revising down 2024 production volumes adds to the existing supply chain challenges.

On the other hand, the combination of ongoing mine depletion, finite secondary supplies, and a decade of underinvestment in exploration amid low market prices has created a tight market

Given that background, allow me to cut to the chase and highlight the bear thesis on CCJ.

CCJ 2023 annual report

What you see above is that when uranium prices climb higher than $80 per lb, CCJ doesn't reap the benefits as its production is hedged. This consideration is in place and will repeat itself in 2024 and beyond. Even as uranium prices stay higher than $100 per lb, CCJ is not going to benefit from this element.

Nonetheless, let's now turn our focus to its growth rates for the year ahead.

Revenue Growth Rates Will Stabilize

CCJ revenue growth rates

CCJ guides to grow its revenues by 20% CAGR in 2024. Naturally, this is a massive step-down from the run rate that CCJ delivered in H2 2023, with Q4 finishing up 65% y/y. Therefore, investors who didn't fully understand uranium's prospects would have stepped back and taken profits at this junction.

Instead, the takeaway here should have been that CCJ will deliver around 20% CAGR in the coming year, and given that CCJ is fully hedged out, this growth rate is nearly "guaranteed".

Hence, for any serious institution, large ETF, or well-capitalized fund seeking exposure to the uranium market, their first stock to invest in will be CCJ. And with CCJ essentially "promising" to grow its revenues by 20% CAGR, this stock will be viewed as a very good safe haven.

But what sweetens this deal further, is that this stock isn't even that expensive, as we'll soon discuss.

CCJ Stock Valuation -- Less Than 14x EBITDA

For 2023, Westinghouse delivered to CCJ $101 million of EBITDA. Meanwhile, CCJ's share of Westinghouse EBITDA points to 2024 seeing $510 million of EBITDA at the high end. What's more, CCJ notes on the earnings call that Westinghouse alone should grow its EBITDA by approximately 8% CAGR at the mid-point. Consequently, I believe that CCJ underpaid in 2023 for Westinghouse, having paid only $2.1 billion.

Altogether, I believe that CCJ's share of Westinghouse could be worth around $6 to $7 billion. This implies that CCJ, as a stand-alone business, is valued at $13 to $14 billion.

For context, consider the table that follows.

CCJ 2023

Consequently, for 2023, CCJ made about $730 million of EBITDA. A figure that is likely to increase to approximately $1 billion in 2024.

This means that CCJ alone is priced at less than 14x forward EBITDA. A figure that, I believe, is a bargain.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, despite some drawbacks like its hedging strategy, I find Cameco to be an appealing investment. While I lean towards UEC due to its unhedged approach, CCJ's status as the largest and safest uranium miner adds a layer of security.

This is especially attractive for me as an investor seeking stable, long-term returns. CCJ's stand-alone valuation of less than 14x forward EBITDA, coupled with an anticipated 20% CAGR in revenue growth for 2024, positions it as an undervalued and promising choice.

Despite short-term challenges, CCJ's current stock price offers a potentially lucrative opportunity for investors seeking exposure to the uranium market.