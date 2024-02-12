JHVEPhoto

Earnings season is coming in just fine. FactSet reports that with two-thirds of the S&P 500 (SP500) (SPX) having reported Q4 results, three out of four firms have topped bottom-line estimates. What’s more, it looks increasingly likely that the SPX will post its second consecutive quarter of year-over-year EPS growth, cementing an end to the earnings recession seen during the early and middle part of 2023.

The reporting period broadens out this week as we enter the home stretch. Consumer companies are the highlights as we get closer to the finish line.

I have a buy rating on The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC). With a solid valuation and decent earnings growth ahead, I see this free cash flow stalwart as offering some ballast should some rockiness hit markets in the near term. It reports Q4 earnings pre-market on Wednesday, February 14th.

Consumer Companies Come Into the Earnings Spotlight

According to Bank of America Global Research, Kraft Heinz Company was formed on July 2nd, 2015, via the merger of H.J. Heinz Company and Kraft Foods Group. KHC is a leading global food company with $26 billion in annual revenues generated by well-known brands such as Kraft, Heinz, Oscar Meyer, and Maxwell House and $6bn in EBITDA. The company is the third largest food and beverage manufacturer in North America and derives 80% of revenues from that market and 20% from International.

The $44 billion market cap Consumer Staples sector stock trades at just 12 times forward earnings ahead of its Q4 report due out Wednesday night. According to Option Research and Technology Services (ORATS), the market has priced in a small 3.8% earnings-related stock price swing when analyzing the at-the-money straddle expiring soonest after the reporting date.

I do not expect fireworks as the last five stock price reactions have been rather muted. I do expect an EPS beat considering KHC’s string of at least a dozen consecutive earnings beats. In the bulls’ corner, too, is a stretch of four straight positive share-price reactions post-earnings.

KHC: Impressive EPS Beat Rate History, Small Move Expected Post-Earnings

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings having risen 6% last year, but EPS may be merely flat in 2024 while out-year estimates call for a re-acceleration in KHC’s bottom line. The latest Seeking Alpha consensus figures call for 2% EPS growth in 2024 with a 6% per-share profit rise next year. All the while, there’s tepid revenue growth expected given much weaker food inflation over the next few quarters.

Dividends, meanwhile, are forecast to hold at a 40 cents per quarter rate, while free cash flow is very impressive for this blue-chip stock – near 8% for last year and rising to above 10% by 2025. Finally, with a price-to-earnings multiple in the low double digits, the valuation is rather cheap.

Kraft Heinz: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend Yield, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

If we apply the stock’s 5-year average earnings multiple of 13 and assume $3.05 of operating EPS over the next 12 months, then shares should trade between $39 and $40, which means KHC is slightly undervalued today.

Shares also trade at a significant discount to the broader market’s EV/EBITDA multiple. Finally, dividend investors should appreciate KHC’s high 4.5% dividend yield – about 3x that of the S&P 500.

KHC: Low P/E, High Dividend Yield

Compared to its peers, KHC features a very compelling valuation, though the earnings growth trajectory is soft as I described earlier. Still, profitability trends are robust as is the stock’s price momentum trend. I will detail key price levels to monitor ahead of and through earnings later in the article.

Finally, EPS revisions have been solid given the long streak of EPS beats – if there are no negative surprises in the report later this week (particularly related to the growth of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs), then I would expect Wall Street to bump up their estimates.

Competitor Analysis

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show a confirmed Q4 2023 earnings date of Wednesday, February 14 BMO with a conference call later that morning – you can listen live here. The management team will also hold a Q&A session regarding other business updates. The active event calendar wraps up with KHC’s management team speaking at the Consumer Analysts Group of New York next week.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

The Technical Take

With shares reasonably undervalued for a Staples stock, the chart is rather unattractive – particularly on a relative basis to the S&P 500 over the past year and a half. Notice in the chart below that shares have met selling pressure on a handful of occasions in the low to mid $40s. Support has been seen in the low $30s. What is interesting about the recent dip in October last year is that it was a bullish false breakdown as the stock dropped under the $32 to $33 previous support point, but then went on to rally sharply to almost $39 earlier this year.

With a long-term 200-day moving average that is downward sloping, the bears appear in control. Moreover, I spot a high amount of volume by price in the $31 to $41 zone – that will make further rally attempts tough on the bulls due to a high supply of shares acting as potential resistance. Additionally, there was a bearish RSI momentum divergence at the turn of the year when price notched a new high while the RSI gauge put in a lower high.

Overall, it’s a weak chart on a relative basis and just neutral on an absolute basis.

KHC: A Bland Trading Range, Bullish False Breakdown Halted By Bearish RSI Divergence

The Bottom Line

KHC’s fundamentals and valuation appear better than its chart. Still, given the high yield, very impressive free cash flow, and reasonable P/E, I have a buy rating going into earnings.