SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Investment thesis

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) stock has surged in the stock market and currently demonstrates an "A+" momentum grade. My analysis indicates that the company justifies its significant rally, and the discounted cash flow simulation underscores the substantial potential for further growth. My optimism stems from the momentum of business expansion, which is evident in robust revenue dynamics and notable enhancements across key performance metrics. Additionally, the company's fortified balance sheet provides ample resources to sustain investments in innovation. All in all, I assign GCT a "Strong Buy" rating.

Company information

GigaCloud Technology, through its subsidiaries, provides a B2B marketplace to large parcel and e-commerce players across the globe. GCT itself is a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, according to the latest annual SEC filing. The company's fiscal year ends on December 31 with a sole operating segment. GCT generates revenue through three major revenue streams:

GigaCloud 3P generates service revenues by facilitating transactions between sellers and buyers in the marketplace;

GigaCloud 1P generates product revenues through the sale of the company's inventory in the marketplace;

Off-platform e-commerce generates product revenues through the sale of the company's inventory to and through third-party e-commerce websites.

GCT's latest annual SEC filing

Financials

I prefer to start my financial analysis by zooming out and looking at trends in a company's financial performance over the last decade, but GCT went public less than two years ago. Therefore, the financial track record is relatively short, and I will only highlight it briefly.

Author's calculations

Revenue compounded with almost 60% CAGR between FY 2019 and 2022, meaning the top line about quadrupled within four years. Profitability metrics were highly volatile, but I am okay with this since GCT is a young company, and sometimes, the pace of reinvestments in business might not be even. But what is a solid positive sign and essential is that, despite being a young business, GCT generates a positive operating margin and free cash flow [FCF] even with the stock-based compensation [SBC] deducted. According to the company's cash flow, it raised around $36 million during the IPO, which looks solid but not very significant compared to the $214 million cash balance as of the latest reporting date. The company is financially flexible since it is in a net cash position and has robust liquidity metrics.

Seeking Alpha

The latest quarterly earnings were released on November 30, when GCT confidently topped consensus estimates. Revenue demonstrated a staggering 39% YoY growth, and the adjusted EPS increased from $0.01 to $0.59. The EPS expansion was achieved with the help of the firm operating leverage. The gross margin expanded by almost ten percentage points, and the operating margin grew YoY from 3.3% to 17.8%.

Seeking Alpha

The revenue growth momentum is expected to accelerate, notably in Q4 of 2023. Consensus estimates project $224 million in Q4 revenue, meaning a 79% YoY growth. Profitability is predicted to follow the top line, and the adjusted EPS is expected to almost double, from $0.31 to $0.59. The Q4 earnings release is expected to be scheduled for March 15. It is also important to underline that GCT reported its quarterly earnings as a public company only five times and never missed consensus estimates.

Seeking Alpha

According to Statista, the global B2B e-commerce market is huge and is five times bigger than the B2C e-commerce market. While this might provide good growth opportunities for GCT, it also means that the competition is intense. According to the company's latest annual SEC filing, apart from e-commerce platforms and marketplaces, competitors also include third-party logistics service providers, furniture stores, and big-box retailers. It is also worth mentioning that GCT's scale is substantially lower compared to giants like Amazon (AMZN), Alibaba (BABA), or Japanese Rakuten (OTCPK:RKUNF). But at the same time, having a smaller scale provides the company with the advantage of being less bureaucratic and being able to implement innovation faster.

GCT's latest earnings presentation

GigaCloud sets itself apart with an innovative approach to the entire delivery cycle. Rather than entering the game only at the last mile, GCT establishes direct relationships with "gigasellers" [factories, official distributors], aiming to minimize touchpoints and reduce intermediary profits, thereby lowering costs for the end customer. It's worth noting that consolidating all touchpoints under GCT's operations demands exceptional operational execution, a goal the company pursues through cutting-edge software technologies. The company's software framework appears comprehensive, addressing essential B2B e-commerce process matrix elements.

GCT's latest earnings presentation

I like to assess a business's model efficiency through the prism of critical metrics. For an e-commerce business, arguably the most crucial metric is the gross merchandise value [GMV], and from this perspective, GCT demonstrates robust dynamics. The consistent expansion of the number of active buyers is also a strong factor that will likely fuel further growth because a marketplace is like a snowball - the more buyers it attracts, the more sellers are interested in joining the marketplace and vice versa. The stellar "A-" profitability grade from Seeking Alpha Quant for a young company with annual revenue far below $1 billion is also a significant indication of the business model's bright prospects, in my view.

GCT's latest earnings presentation

Beyond business excellence and innovation, assessing the industry's future prospects is crucial to gauge GCT's sustainability. Fortunately, the company's outlook appears promising, as the global B2B e-commerce market is projected to grow at a robust annual rate of 19.2%, providing substantial tailwinds for GCT's continued success.

Overall, I view GCT as a company holding several key advantages. Its management's commitment to innovation and unique business strategies has resulted in remarkable performance, evidenced by significant revenue growth and expanding profitability. With a robust financial position, GCT has vast room to further invest in innovation and differentiation. Moreover, these internal strengths are highly likely poised to be supported by secular tailwinds for years to come.

Valuation

GCT is on fire with a 456% rally over the last twelve months and a 60% stock price appreciation YTD. I believe I don't need to emphasize how the stock performed compared to the broader market. From the perspective of valuation ratios, the stock does not look overpriced, according to the average "C-" grade from Seeking Alpha Quant.

Seeking Alpha

GCT is far from paying dividends, so I think simulating the discounted cash flow model [DCF] is the only sound option to proceed with. I will discount GCT's cash flows with a 9% WACC recommended by GuruFocus. Consensus revenue estimates forecast above 30% revenue CAGR for the upcoming two fiscal years. For the years beyond, I use a 10% revenue CAGR. I use a flat 14.6% TTM FCF ex-SBC margin for the whole decade.

Author's calculations

Based on the DCF simulation, the business's fair value is $5 billion, which is four times higher than the current market cap. That said, I believe there is a staggering upside potential, even despite the massive rally over the last 12 months.

For cautious investors, I want to emphasize that even if a 10% revenue CAGR is incorporated for the whole decade, GCT is still multiple times undervalued. After changing the revenue trajectory to a more conservative one with other assumptions untouched, the DCF template indicates that the company's potential fair value is $3.54 billion, or a 195% upside potential.

Author's calculations

As a conservative investor, I will use the more conservative scenario to determine my target price. Adjusting the current $29 share price by 195% gives me a target price of $85.

Risks to consider

After such a massive and rapid rally, there is always a substantial risk that some investors might start taking profits and selling off their stocks. This will inevitably lead to a stock price drop, and new investors should know that. Applying a dollar-cost-averaging approach and a long-term mindset is an excellent combination to address this risk.

Operating an electronic commerce platform means that GCT faces substantial cybersecurity risks. The company possesses susceptible information like customers' data, payment details, and transaction history. Any breach or compromise of this data damages the trust between GCT and its customers and exposes them to potential identity theft, financial fraud, and other malicious activities. If GCT fails to safeguard sensitive data, it might lead to a substantial reputation loss or even litigation from its partners.

The company's aggressive revenue growth is both a promising indicator and a significant managerial challenge. While rapid growth signals a bullish trajectory, it also presents complexities in management. Such expansion may inadvertently result in overly optimistic sales forecasts, potentially leading to inflated inventory levels if actual revenue falls short of projections. Furthermore, pursuing aggressive growth can prompt excessive capital expenditure, which risks becoming redundant should the company fail to maintain its growth momentum.

Bottom line

To conclude, GCT is a "Strong Buy". The company's robust financial standing grants it significant flexibility to sustain substantial investments in future growth initiatives. GCT exhibits formidable momentum in expanding across crucial business metrics, with its profitability expansion indicating its capacity to generate substantial operating leverage and deliver consistent performance. Furthermore, even despite a massive recent rally, I think the stock still has the potential to grow by multiples of its current value.