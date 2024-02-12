SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images

The answer here is, unfortunately, it depends

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCPK:LYSCF) should be doing amazingly well. To a useful level of accuracy (other supply is small by comparison), it's the only non-China and fully integrated supplier of rare earths. Given the boom in usage of magnets for the EV and wind power revolution, this should be a method of making vast profits. It isn't. Some of the reasons it isn't are obvious and even well-known - so, we can excuse those. But there's a possibility that there's a larger problem behind this, which is the subject here.

On the one hand

So, there are several problems that we know about. One is the refinery in Malaysia and the work that has to be done on NORM (i.e., radioactivity in the ore). One of the little secrets here is that yes, this is a problem, yes, they're dealing with it. But it's more political than a real problem. I cannot prove this, so therefore won't insist that it's true. But if you sit mining engineers down with a beer (I have), then it's more likely to be blamed on Chinese rare earth producers trying to make life difficult than anything else. That specific location in Malaysia was chosen, after all, as a place which had previously been used for tin production. The alluvial ores generally contain NORM (in the form of thorium), so the area already has an elevated level. The complaints are about an elevated level of thorium and, well, it's not entirely and wholly obvious - to put it mildly - that this is from the rare earths processing.

But whatever the expense, and the interruption to current production associated, this is a problem we do know about. This past quarter saw production drop precisely because the work was being done.

On the other hand

Lynas has gained a large grant from the US government to build and open a refinery in the US. Getting someone else to pay - even if only part of - your capital costs is usually thought of as being profit increasing.

Then there's that obvious fact that rare earth consumption is increasing, will increase, and they should do very well, right?

Well, maybe

These things are well known to anyone who has been following the company. Because they're well known, they're already in the stock price, too. So, given that they're built in already, we want to know what might change that price in the future?

There are a couple of minor things I want to emphasize and one rather larger, but also possibly less likely. The net result is that being the only large and integrated non-China supplier might not be the obviously profitable position we might think it is.

About China from Lynas

One thing is that the rare earths prices that matter - for the magnet metals, neodymium, and praseodymium (Nd/Pr) that matter to Lynas, dysprosium and terbium are a very small part of their ores - have dropped, significantly. And yes, they've dropped heavily since after their last results. The comment that Lynas makes:

Sales revenue of $112.5m and sales receipts of $107.1m reflected the lower production levels for the quarter, the product sales mix and ongoing low rare earths prices, with the average NdPr market price at US$60/kg (ex-VAT) during the quarter. Improvement to the rare earths market price continues to be dependent on China's economic recovery.

Well, okay, but the NdPr price is down again from that: "49,687.93USD/mt" - losing another 18% or so off your major product price is not a good thing.

It's important to note that the grand drop in Lynas revenues and so on is mostly to do with the curtailment of production and so on. Only some of it is due to the price falls. But these further price falls then change that calculation. Something we'll come to in a moment.

But the Lynas point is that it's the state of China's economy that matters to the prices they can gain for their production. Okay, if we take them at their word, then what? I think China's got something very much larger than just a little bump in the road here. I think that the economy will be depressed for some to many years - simply because macroeconomic pumping can only work for so long. The real estate companies are in terrible, terrible trouble, Evergrande is not in liquidation, this isn't something that's going to be over in months or perhaps even decades. My view and only my view on that, of course, people can differ.

But I don't think there's about to be an uptick there, and therefore, by Lynas' own estimation, I don't think rare earth prices are about to rise strongly.

The real problem with rare earth prices

This is where I'm going out on something of a limb and not just repeat the analysis of others. I think there's a good chance that the rare earths price - in anything like a relevant timescale for us as investors - isn't going to recover. This makes it just the wrong business to be in. Or, more accurately, the wrong business to be in if this is the ore that one will be refining. This is not an absolute, this is a speculation, but one that, I think, is supportable.

The issue here is something I've talked about before here at Seeking Alpha. When talking about Lynas, here, Aclara and ionic clays here.

Refining costs

The essential point to grasp is that the refining cost, from rare earth concentrate to individual - and saleable - rare earth oxides, is some $15 to $0 a kilo material. The gap is on whether we include capital costs or only Opex.

Okay, but the sales value of cerium and lanthanum is perhaps $1 per kg. So, any refiner loses $14 or $19 a kg per kg of Ce or La in the mix. If NdPr is $100 a kg and the NdPr ratio in the mix is high, then great, the basket makes very good money. But this does introduce a leverage into the calculations. If the NdPr price falls, then maybe that doesn't make up for the losses on the Ce/La.

Now, this is going to depend upon the prices, sure it is. But it also depends upon the Ce/La to Nd/Pr ratio in an ore, which makes the rare earth concentrate. And that depends, very largely, on the type of ore being mined.

As it happens, the Lynas ore - as the above links show - seems to grade around 30% NdPr within the rare earth concentrate. As the above links also show, this can be vastly higher for those ionic clay ores. Which means that as prices decline, then it could be unprofitable to even process, let alone mine, the Lynas ores while the ionic clays will be just fine.

As an example:

Lynas raked in an average second-quarter selling price of A$28.70 per kilogram for its product range, sharply below the A$58.40 per kg last year.

Do that A$ to US$ thing and $28 A$ is getting very close to that $20 US which is breakeven on just the processing costs. Let alone the mining costs.

As I've recently said about the lithium market, market prices can go below a particular ore's pricing structure. Meaning that those mining one type of ore simply cannot make money at those market prices. We've seen the same thing in cobalt, where Jervois simply cannot make money at current cobalt prices - despite having a perfectly respectable cobalt deposit.

My view

This is really the bit that I want to get over. There's that $15 to $20 USD cost of separating rare earths. The profitability of a rare earth miner and refiner depends upon the basket they're selling being able to beat that. The Lynas basket is $28 AUD (and yes, AUD is worth less than USD) and I don't see that price recovering anytime soon. In fact, I see it declining as both the China economy - at best - flat lines and the ionic clay mines come online. I know of at least a dozen of those, as well as other alternative sources. These other sources have higher NdPr ratios, which is what supports their economics.

I do not say this will happen. I say this could happen. That Lynas might find itself on the wrong side of this simply bit of rare earth economics. It's the processing cost that matters, not the mining.

Of course, I could be wrong

Maybe demand will rise. Possibly, that US processing plant will gain so much taxpayer support that this doesn't matter. Maybe none of the higher grade ionic clay mines get funded. These are all possibilities. I do not claim omniscience.

The Investor View

The point to grasp is that there's a price set which makes Lynas, and other miners/processors of low to reasonable NdPr content ores, terminally unprofitable. We're getting close to that price level already, and I don't think the process is finished yet.

My recommendation is therefore to go and play elsewhere. I think the risks of fundamental problems are too high.

This really does happen in mining, that a particular ore just becomes unsupportable. It's absolutely, to my mind, possible that this is going to happen with rare earths. Given the uncertainty, money should, to my mind, be deployed elsewhere.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.