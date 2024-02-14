kynny

Introduction

I first discovered and reviewed the AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) preferreds in early 2023 and did a follow-up as “higher for longer” was starting to grip the markets and push preferred stocks toward the bottom they would reach in the fall. In late October, prices reversed as the fear of the FOMC not cutting rates in early 2024 faded. It seems the markets were overly optimistic and the rally in preferreds stocks that started in late October has started running into some resistance.

Here, I reviewed how these issues have done as rates rose, cuts seemed coming, and the apparent delay now being accepted.

The preferreds are:

8.25% Series A Cumulative Redeem Preferred Stock (MITT.PA)

(MITT.PA) 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeem Preferred Stock (MITT.PB)

(MITT.PB) 8.00% Series C Fix/Float Cumul Redeem Prfd Stock (MITT.PC)

Both articles gave these preferred stocks a Hold rating, as both times the feeling was rates were still climbing, not the time to expand an allocation to income-oriented assets like these. I’m leaving the Series A and B at Hold, but upgrading the Series C to a Buy for investors who like the potential YTC or floating rate when it reaches its Call date in the fall.

Understanding AG Mortgage Investment Trust

Data by YCharts

Seeking Alpha describes this mREIT as:

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments. MITT started in 2011.

MITT describes itself as:

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) is a residential mortgage REIT with a focus on investing in a diversified risk-adjusted portfolio of residential mortgage-related assets in the U.S. mortgage market. We are externally managed and advised by AG REIT Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P., a leading privately-held alternative investment firm focusing on credit and real estate strategies.

Source: agmortgageinvestmenttrust.com/corporate-profile

As a sign of confidence, the Directors and Executive Officers own 3.6% of the stock. That said, the financials are not the best, with MITT’s ability to generate a profit being very mixed recently.

Data by YCharts

Details for the latest quarter were provided in the MITT 3Q report.

agmit.com 3Q PDF

Notice that the preferred stock dividends tripled the loss for the Common stockholders. The Net Income Spread would need to jump almost 60% for MITT to report positive earnings. Looking at the important Balance Sheet data, we see that Common Equity is barely larger than the value of the outstanding preferred stocks.

seekingalpha.com Balance sheet

Comparing the preferred stocks

QuantumOnline.com QuantumOnline.com QuantumOnline.com

Factor A Pfd B Pfd C Pfd Issued 7/27/12 9/20/12 9/11/19 Size 1.8m shares 4.0m shares 4.0m shares Coupon 8.25% 8.00% 8.00% Call date 8/3/17 9/27/17 9/17/24 Price $19.51 $19.12 $23.35 Yield 10.52% 10.46% 8.57% Click to enlarge

All three are cumulative, which protected investors when two of the 2020 payments were delayed. Payments are not eligible for the 15% tax rate. The C Pfd differs from the others as its Call date has not been reached yet, which results in a 19.9% YTC. At that time, its coupon will float based on the 3mo-SOFR + .26161 risk adjustment + 6.476% fixed component.

Portfolio strategy

Whereas rate movement matters less for Pfds A & B once you own the preferred and have no plans on selling, they do for new buyers or ones wanting to increase their holdings. Lower rates should increase the odds of either being Called, with Pfd A going before B, but since MITT did not exercise that option when rates were at record lows, investors should not expect these to get Called. The Balance sheet supports that point too.

That said, Pfd C, since it floats, should be affected more by where rates are going. Later this year, its coupon gets linked to the 3mo-SOFR, which has moved with the actions of the FOMC.

Data by YCharts

If the SOFR stays there, the new coupon would be just over 12%. That is way above the others and if any preferred is Called, it would be this one, which could be later this year. I would read the market is believing that will happen, thus explaining why the current yield is almost 200bps below the currently callable ones. Investor would net almost 20% if that does occur.

If I were to hold just one of these preferreds, it would be the C. If it isn't Called, the new coupon should push up the price possibly by 20% so its yield matches the others. Conclusion: Buy C; Hold the others. If held in a taxable account at a loss, switching A or B into C is a possible trade. One risk that C has is if Called and rates have dropped, investors will be redeploying their cash after rates have retreated, something known as reinvestment risk.

Final thoughts

One reason I chose to do this at this time is the FOMC isn't planning on another rate increase, though cuts seem to be unlikely near term.

seekingalpha.com charting

Except for when "higher for longer" was the mantra, all three were not overly affected by the 2023 rate increases. Since October, all three have rallied, with C leading the way. Again, except for C, prices are flat for 2024 so far, probably related to the change on what the FOMC will do in the next few months. Any delay, in my view, increases the odds, assuming MITT can fund it, that C will be Called as that would keep the potential coupon near 12%. MITT has retired about $50m from their outstanding preferred stock balance since 2019, when C was issued. I could not find which issue(s) were bought on the open market, but forward planning might have targeted C.

One benefit I get by being a Seeking Alpha subscriber is access to contributors who are smarter than I, especially when getting deep into the weeds on some investment topics. Investors interested in mREIT stocks and bonds should consider reading More Pain For High Dividend REITs which gives a great summary of the many choices investors have in this market segment.