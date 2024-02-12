Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BILL Holdings, Inc.: New Game Plan For Success In 2024

Feb. 12, 2024 10:54 AM ETBILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL) Stock
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
27.13K Followers

Summary

  • BILL Holdings' stock has fallen 15% this year despite strong earnings, making it an appealing opportunity for investors.
  • The company is focusing on optimizing its go-to-market strategy for efficiency and profitability, rather than chasing growth.
  • BILL Holdings' diversified revenue streams, high gross margins, and potential for automation make it an attractive long-term investment.
Houston Chronicle

Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images

When the S&P 500 crosses the 5,000 threshold, it's a good time for investors to consider some more contrarian positions that can buck a potential market downturn. After all, interest rates are still sitting at multi-year highs and most companies are still citing

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
27.13K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BILL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BILL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BILL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.