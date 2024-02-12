Prem Watsa - Fairfax Financial Holdings Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, (TSX:FFH:CA) through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life Insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments. As part of its operating model, FFH owns various non-insurance businesses, either partly or wholly. FFH is mainly active in the commercial insurance and reinsurance segments, two cyclical segments, which are experiencing an upswing.

Since 1985, FFH has been headed by Prem Watsa, its founder, Chairman and CEO. Watsa is an iconic figure in the Canadian business world, and he and FFH have been compared to Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) Watsa predicted the US Subprime crisis as early as 2006, referencing it in his letter to shareholders.

The Fairfax Financial business has been performing well, and this has been recognised by the market. Analysts have generally been positive on the company, other than a recent `short report by Muddy Waters. On the day of this report, shares fell by as much as 12.5%

In this article, I profile the key underlying businesses, and provide an outlook for the company. FFH reports its Q4 figures after the market close on February 15th. I expect the Q4 figures to show continued profit growth. As an analyst with significant expertise in insurance and reinsurance accounting, I will also review the short thesis.

I rate FFH as a hold going into earnings. I expect to upgrade post earnings based on solid performance and sectoral tailwinds.

The Fairfax Insurance Businesses

Fairfax operates via ownership of the key businesses outlined in the table below from the 2022 Letter to Shareholders.

As can be seen, each of the businesses has experienced rapid growth over the period, with the whole group premiums written having doubled over just 5 years, with an average Combined Ratio (CR or COR) of 96%.

The Combined Ratio is a key metric of value creation in Property/Casualty Insurance (P&C), with a 96% Combined Ratio equating to an underwriting profit after costs of 4% of premiums. Investment returns on the premium 'float' are then added to produce the financial earnings. An insurance business with a 96% combined ratio is performing well.

As a comparison, the table below from Insurance Journal shows the performance of the overall US P&C market, with combined ratios of over 100% in every segment from 2021-2023. The article mentions that 2017 was the last year the industry printed a sub-100% combined ratio. While 5% bottom line outperformance doesn't sound much, in a business earning $28bn of premiums annually, that's a strong value driver.

So what business are the subsidiaries in?

Odyssey Re

Odyssey is a US-based pure play P&C reinsurer, writing 24% of the overall group premiums. While Odyssey has a large US exposure, it is also as a reinsurer diversified globally, with operations in Europe and Asia. Odyssey has been consistently profitable, having produced a combined ratio of under 100% consistently since 2001.

While introducing Odyssey, I will go into some details of the reinsurance business and outlook from published sources, but also sharing observations from my own extensive executive experience in the sector. As most of the FFH businesses are active to a degree in the reinsurance sector, these observations are also relevant to the outlook for these other businesses.

Reinsurance can best be thought of as the insurer of insurance companies. It is a wholesale business selling protection products to insurance companies, enabling them to manage their required capital and volatility. Critical products include catastrophe reinsurance, which focuses on protection against hurricanes, earthquakes, floods and so forth.

Catastrophe losses have been at elevated levels since 2017, as outlined in this report by Aon.

As a wholesale and capital intensive business, reinsurance has quite low barriers to entry, and this has been enhanced in recent years by the introduction of securitised products, such as catastrophe bonds, which have facilitated access to the business by the capital markets. Over time, Insurance Linked Securities (ILS) have become a large capital provider in the space. The dark blue bars at the bottom of the exhibit below show represent traditional capital, the bars above Insurance Linked Securities and Catastrophe Bonds.

As a result, even though catastrophe experience has been steadily on the increase, abundant capital suppressed prices. These have resulted in a period of poor results for reinsurance companies globally.

As per the chart below by, Aon - combined ratios for the sector spiked in 2017, and stayed above 100% until 2021. The main reasons for this were the increased catastrophe experience, but also losses from COVID Business Interruption. The specialty segment saw losses from COVID and also the Ukraine War. According to Aon's report, the top 22 Reinsurance companies had an average combined ratio of 101% since 2017, and a paltry 5% Return on Equity.

2022 was a watershed year for the industry, according to Munich Re, hurricane Ian and other catastrophes drove losses to $120bn for the year.

Alongside the poor results of the traditional reinsurers, the significant portion of the capital in the industry from ILS came under stress as the collateral that supports the product was 'trapped' by being held against unpaid claims, and new capital was slow to come to the market. With risk-free rates increased, the spread offered by ILS products didn't compensate for the high-risk profile.

On the demand side, high rates of inflation meant that the demand for reinsurance capital increased significantly.

The result of this has been a sharp increase in the prices of reinsurance products in 2023 as shown in the below exhibit from Howden, a leading (Re)insurance broker. 2023 was the biggest single increase in Catastrophe prices for decades.

Reinsurance contracts, as a wholesale product sold to large companies tend to be negotiated annually, with around 60% of contracts falling due at January 1st, the famous 'Reinsurance renewal season', and 25-30% mid-year in June/July.

While prices have stabilised, much like inflation, they still increase in the 2024 renewals, as per the recent outlook from Hannover Re, with an average increase in prices of 2.3% after adjusting for inflation and loss trends.

I expect to see Odyssey produce strong figures in the upcoming results. It's important to understand that the earnings for insurers and reinsurers only flow through as the liabilities that they assume run off. This should produce an earnings tailwind for Odyssey as the lower priced business 'runs off' their figures, and the higher priced business 'runs on'. In short, the 2023 January and mid-year price hikes will only show through fully over the coming quarters.

Allied World Insurance Company (AWAC)

AWAC is a hybrid insurer and reinsurer that operates on a global basis. FFH acquired AWAC in 2017 for $5bn, which was a major acquisition for the group. AWAC constitutes 24% of the group premiums.

AWAC has been performing well, printing a 91% combined ratio in 2022, while growing at 14% year-on-year. AWAC writes a broad mix of classes of business, with a property and specialty bias to a commercial and corporate client base.

AWAC operates with the broadest footprint of the group, with 23 offices worldwide. They also have a syndicate at Lloyds of London.

In my view, AWAC offers scale and a good performance track record to the FFH stable, plus some diversification of risk profile. Their operating segments have less obvious concentration on the pricing tailwinds detailed above than say, Odyssey, or Brit (below) but I expect to see at the least a continued profitability at 2022 levels.

Crum & Forster

Crum and Forster, accounting for 17% of FFH, is a US-based specialty insurer, writing mostly Accident and Health and Excess and Surplus Lines (E&S) insurance. The E&S segment is a specialised area that provides insurance on a non-admitted basis for harder to place risks. Insurance products and prices are tightly regulated by the states. Changes require extensive regulatory filing. E&S insurers can adjust product and pricing more freely than admitted insurers, and as such can be much more nimble in adapting to changing risk conditions.

With insurers margins under pressure, and regulators in several states resisting price and product changes, the E&S market took off in 2022. S&P estimated that E&S premiums increased by 28% in just 6 months of 2022.

I expect Crum & Forster to continue to show good growth and strong margins.

Brit

Brit is a business based in Lloyds of London. which operates in the reinsurance and specialty insurance classes, including Direct and Facultative Property (D&F) Brit contributes 14% of group premiums.

Most of the business written by Brit is US-based, with significant catastrophe exposures. Results at Brit have been a laggard to the group, with a disappointing average combined ratio of 102%. This is not profitable for an insurer writing 'short tail' business-like property.

Positive for Brit's outlook is that the pricing dynamics detailed above are strongly impacting the London insurance market. I won't repeat the reinsurance catastrophe pricing outlook, below is the D&F equivalent:

In addition to prices, policy terms and conditions have moved in insurers favour, which should result in lower overall claims against the much higher premium pool.

Brit reports its results to Lloyds of London, which regulates the 'syndicates' that operate in the market. Its core syndicate, number 2987, was one of the top 20 most profitable of the syndicates at Lloyds of London. While the print was a lackluster 99%, the strong turnaround of the Lloyds market in 2023 produces a Q2 reported combined ratio of 85.2%. I would expect Brit 2987 to report a significantly lower combined ratio for 2023.

Number 20 on the chart is Ki, another Brit syndicate. Ki is an exciting innovation, utilising A.I. and online technology to disrupt the London market risk placement process. Lloyds of London is a marketplace where insurance deals are done jointly by several syndicates. One syndicate 'leads' by setting the terms and prices, and taking part of the risk, and the Lloyds brokers run around other syndicates to complete the deal with 'following' syndicates. Ki uses a web interface on the brokers desktop to automate the process of acting as a follower, using a machine learning algorithm to make the decision, which is expected to improve the loss ratio and cost ratio. Growth has been phenomenal, and the economies of scale should continue to drop the cost ratio and drive the combined ratio down.

In my opinion, Brit will produce significantly improved results, and strong growth for 2023 and beyond.

Northbridge Insurance

Northbridge Insurance is one of the oldest assets in the FFH stable, accounting for 8% of overall premiums. Northbridge is primarily a Canadian commercial lines insurer. The main focus is on the specialty and small business insurance segments, with some home and auto insurance.

The balance of the premiums are generated from a number of companies that are mainly located in emerging markets.

Overall, the FFH stable of companies is generally complementary, but operates in sometimes overlapping segments. From my observation, they are managed as autonomous shareholdings, with limited group oversight. In this way, FFH could be looked at as an Insurance and Asset fund manager as much as an insurance company. The model seems similar to Berkshire Hathaway in that regard.

2023 results at Q3

Given that Q4 earnings are due soon, I have focused on my view of the forward earnings and positive outlook for FFH. The evidence of these tailwinds came through in the Q3 reported numbers, and I expect there to be more improvement to come.

Q3 results were strong - some highlights:

YTD gross premiums increased 7.5%.

Combined ratio a healthy 94% (FFH internal targets for its insurance units are sub 95% Combined Ratio).

Share repurchases 1% of float in 2023.

Implied Return On Equity of 20%.

The dividend was raised by 50% just last month.

All in all, a record result from a growing business.

Seeking Alpha analysts are bullish.

Quant Factor Grades are strong, showing high marks for everything except valuation.

This isn't surprising given the strong run the stock has had over recent years.

Valuation

Compared to peers, FFH valuation is still attractive on a price/earnings basis. On a price to book value basis, the valuation is a bit richer, with the run-up over the recent months leading the price to book prior to the recent drop. The price to book range is pretty tight.

FFH is a Commercial Property and Casualty Insurer and Reinsurer, operating in an industry which has been coming off a cyclical downturn since the post-COVID era. The industry has had a challenging few years, demonstrating the high volatility of the business. Market prices are modest across the segment. Top performers like The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) and Chubb Limited (CB) have a price/earnings multiple of around 11.5. FFH P/E after last week's drop is only 8.3. This is low for a business which has doubled in size since 2017 and produced consistent profits.

The positive market conditions are expected to continue through 2024.

I expect the FFH Q4 results to continue to show this, and for future earnings to accelerate. In my view, FFH should trade at a P/E of 10x, which implies 20% upside from the current price on validation of the performance trends.

The bear case

FFH analysis was universally positive until a bear case emerged last week (the week before earnings).

Short seller Muddy Waters (MW) disclosed a short position on FFH during a CNBC interview with Carson Block, the firm's founder.

MW claims that by accounting manipulation, FFH is overstating its book value by 18%. FFH has increased reported book value by 9% since the financial crisis.

MW believes that accounting manipulations have created 60% of this increase. This implies that their view of the true book value CAGR is only 5.4%.

There are 3 components of the bear case:

Aggressive book carries of privately held assets.

As privately held assets are carried at management's value estimate rather than marked-to-market pricing, there is some discretion in valuation. MW reports multiple assets which they believe to be overvalued in MW books.

One example given is that of Recipe - a restaurant stock which FFH took private. MW views the true value of this asset to be lower than carried in the FFH accounts.

Run-off deals

FFH owns a 'run-off reinsurer' called Riverstone, which Block alleges is simply off-balance sheet debt dressed up as equity.

J.V. Riverstone is a J.V. formed with OMER, a Canadian pension fund, to reduce the run-off liabilities being carried by FFH on its balance sheet. I have the advantage of significant experience with run-off reinsurance, so let me unpack this.

Run-off transfers are a common tool for P&C insurers to make their balance sheets leaner and help them finance new business.

They are usually structured as either Loss Portfolio Transfers, which shift the entire insurance liabilities from one company to another, or Adverse Development Covers, which put a cap on the potential downside of reserve inadequacy.

Transactions are subject to strict accounting standards to ensure that there is appropriate risk transfer. For any accounting geeks reading, FAS 113 is the US GAAP standard risk transfer test. This standard was introduced to avoid reinsurance transactions being abused to dress up debt. As discussed below, IFRS17 has equivalent safeguards.

In my view - while the Riverstone transaction was structured in an unusual way, forming a J.V. with an investor, - the overall aim of the transaction seems pretty vanilla, and quite common in the insurance industry.

IFRS 17

Another criticism is around the adoption of IFRS 17 accounting. This is a highly complex accounting change which is becoming a standard replacement for US GAAP accounting for insurance companies across much of the world, including Europe, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

IFRS17 became the reporting standard for Canadian P&C insurers from Jan. 1st 2023.

The bear case is that the positive impact of IFRS17 implementation on book value was overstated when compared to the impact on some other insurance companies when they implemented IFRS17

The principle behind IFRS 17 is that capital and margin creation are formulaically derived from the profile of the insurance liabilities.

There is explicit recognition of the embedded value of the business. While US GAAP accounting uses premiums and reserves on a fairly generic basis, IFRS is much more attuned to the underlying modelling assumptions of each portfolio. The method takes a 'net present value' of the specific portfolio to assess the value of the business.

It is not surprising to me to see a big variation in impacts between different insurance companies, especially between reinsurers, personal lines insurers, and commercial insurers, as the margin profiles, and duration of liabilities are very different.

In my experience, the global audit firms have been laser-focused on managing IFRS17 implementation, and ensuring best practice.

Preparations for IFRS17 were meticulously managed by OFSI, the Canadian regulator, with half-yearly reporting of impacts and modelling assumptions in implementation progress reports from 2020 onwards.

Relevant to the topic of run-off transactions above, IFRS17 also has an explicit charge for 'embedded guarantees' which would nullify the positive impacts of non-risk transfer transactions accounted for under IFRS17.

A further question is posed on the governance side, where apparently the FFH auditor has been PWC for a very long duration, and the Board of Directors includes not just family members of Prem Watsa, the founder, but also a previous senior executive of PWC. I would agree that it is unusual to see audit tenure of this duration.

FFH response

FFH issued a pretty straightforward response to the short report. Basically denying any accounting irregularities, and rightly focusing on the strong Q3 earnings, which produced a record result, and reminding shareholders that the Q4 earnings are due for release after the market closes on 15th February.

It would have been more compelling if they were able to provide an outlook to the upcoming results, and/or announce a purchase of shares by the company, or key executives, but given the proximity to earnings, neither of these actions is possible.

An independent view

In my view, while the MW report raises some interesting questions on accounting and governance, the bear case is overstated. Fairfax, as a Canadian Insurer, is subject to regulation by OFSI, the Canadian financial services regulator. From my experience, OFSI is very diligent. The applicable accounting standards are IFRS 17, which are quite prescriptive.

I have little concern over the IFRS 17 implementation issue, or the Riverstone management of liabilities.

The valuation of privately held assets might raise valid queries on book value calculations.

Even the short thesis puts the sum of all the MW challenges at 18% potential overvaluation of book value. If indeed the alleged overvaluation of the private assets does create a partial overvaluation of say 5% of book value, I do not see a compelling short case.

I would put more focus on the underlying business performance and outlook, which as I explained above are very positive.

Risks to the thesis

In addition to the allegations of accounting manipulation, I see risks to the business performance as:

Asset risk. The FFH asset base is not as diversified as most insurers.

The FFH asset base is not as diversified as most insurers. Climate and catastrophe risk. The risk of pricing gains being overtaken by loss trends.

The risk of pricing gains being overtaken by loss trends. Inflation risk . As with climate and catastrophe risk, price increases are overtaken by inflation trends.

. As with climate and catastrophe risk, price increases are overtaken by inflation trends. Regulatory risk. OFSI investigation of accounting practices hampering the business.

OFSI investigation of accounting practices hampering the business. Reserving risk. Understatement of liabilities. This is mitigated by the active run-off management.

In summary

While FFH's valuation has increased, the business is healthy and growing.

Much of the business is enjoying multi-year record positive earnings tailwinds.

The short thesis does not in my view account for the underlying business strength.

Accounting and transaction practices of FFH do not look alarmingly unusual from an expert point of view.

I see no reason for investors to panic going into earnings.

I view FFH as a hold pending Q4 earnings and a more comprehensive rebuttal of the short thesis from FFH.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.