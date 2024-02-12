Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

El Niño: The Historic Bull Market In Cocoa And Natural Gas Price Decline

Weather Wealth profile picture
Weather Wealth
2.03K Followers

Summary

  • Cocoa prices have been affected by disease issues and the Harmattan Wind, leading to concerns about future demand.
  • The natural gas market has experienced warm winter weather, following a short-covering rally caused by the "Polar Vortex."
  • The video discusses the impact of El Niño and why it may not weaken as quickly as anticipated.

Heat wave in USA concept, 3D rendering

El Niño has become stronger again, preventing any major, sustained cold weather for key natural gas regions

natatravel/iStock via Getty Images

There have been some incredible moves in energy and agricultural commodities the last month or so. Most notably based on

This article was written by

Weather Wealth profile picture
Weather Wealth
2.03K Followers
Jim Roemer is the founder of Best Weather Inc. and the WeatherWealth newsletter, providing unique weather forecasts and trading analysis for commodities. He co-founded Climate Predict and was one of the first meteorologists to become a registered CTA. With over 30 years experience working with hedge funds, farmers and traders, Jim is an industry leader in commodity risk management. His ability to predict weather trends and interpret their market impacts has made him a valued advisor globally. WeatherWealth https://www.bestweatherinc.com/membership-sign-up/ (FREE TRIAL HERE)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

J
JackCr
Today, 11:51 AM
Comments (8.04K)
Thank you…..
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About UNG ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on UNG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.