Is The 5,000 Level Of The S&P 500 Index A Stoppage?

Feb. 12, 2024 11:23 AM ET1 Comment
O. Young Kwon profile picture
O. Young Kwon
778 Followers

Summary

  • The S&P 500 Index reached a record high of 4,999.89 on February 7th, just shy of the 5,000 level.
  • Investors remain bullish due to a resilient economy and declining interest rates, leading to a third consecutive daily record close above 5,000.
  • Various indicators, including the Uptrend, Trifecta Distribution Index, and Sector Diffusion Index, suggest a positive market outlook for 2024 and beyond.

Cash dollar bills and stock market indicators

Javier Ghersi/Moment via Getty Images

"Magnificent Seven", "Top Ten" or "Vaulted Securities"

On Feb. 7 [W], the S&P 500 Index (SPX) came oh, so close, peaking out at 4,999.89 in the final hour of the session, as I was continuously watching it.

O. Young Kwon, a NYU Ph.D. in Economics (1980) taught Macroeconomics (CUNY, Staten Island) and Statistics (Rutgers, Newark) during 1979 to1981. He worked in the security industry for ten years as a Registered Investment Adviser (RIA). In the first half of 1980s, he, as a full-time Research Associate, researched at the Center for International Business Cycle Research (CIBCR) (with Geoffery H. Moore) on business cycles, growth cycles, international indicators, composite indexes, and forecast of business conditions and inflation.Prior to his academic career, he was an Economist/Bank Supervisor at the Bank of Korea [BOK] (which is the Fed's counterpart) for ten years (1963 - 73). In 1971, he visited the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, sent by the Bank of Korea: He studied the long-run central banking in the computerized environment.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

O. Young Kwon profile picture
O. Young Kwon
Today, 12:11 PM
Dear My Readers In The Globe:

The 5,000 level of the S&P 500 Index is very stable with the Vaulted Securities on the bull Plateau.

Bears wish the level is going to be stumbled soon: Alas, Oh. No. they are totally wrong.

All bears and bulls are busy trading cash cows which they selected all session, under well-anchored by the ratcheted plateau.

The current bull plateau is very healthy, ensured by the test of pulse which is optimal, expecting continuing for 3 years more.

Thank you for joining trading.

O. Young Kwon
