MR.Cole_Photographer/Moment via Getty Images

Of all the liars in the world, sometimes the worst are our own fears.”― Rudyard Kipling.

Today, we look at a small software concern named PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for the first time. Its stock has been trending up since last May and the company reported Q4 results last week. The stock also seems to have benefited from the tailwinds from all the AI fervor in the current market. Can the rally in PROS Holdings continue further into 2024? An analysis follows below.

Seeking Alpha

Company Overview:

PROS Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, TX. This application software concern is focused on providing solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. AI has become a core part of the company's platform and value proposition. Just over three quarters of overall revenues come from recurring subscription fees. The stock currently trades for around $37.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $1.7 billion.

October 2023 Company Presentation

October 2023 Company Presentation

Fourth Quarter Results:

The company posted its fourth quarter results on February 8th. PROS Holdings, Inc. delivered non-GAAP earnings of just two cents a share, three pennies a share less than expectations. Revenues rose just over nine percent on a year-over-year basis to $77.5 million, roughly in line with the consensus estimate. Subscription revenue came in at $60.8 million, up 14% from the same period a year ago. Subscription annual recurring revenue, or ARR, came in at $259 million, also up 14% from 4Q2022.

Management is pushing an AI centric narrative as it described its just completed FY2023 year thusly in the earnings call:

The PROS value proposition has never been more relevant as businesses continue to lean into digitization, automation, and AI to fuel profitable growth. We continue to set the pace of AI innovation in our markets, and our platform strategy has made our AI innovations easier than ever to adopt. We enter 2024 well-positioned to capitalize on the incredible market opportunity in front of us."

Leadership provided the following guidance for the first quarter of the fiscal 2024 year.

Seeking Alpha

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Since fourth quarter numbers hit last week, six analyst firms including Oppenheimer and Needham have reissued Buy or Outperform ratings on the stock. Price targets proffered range from $40 to $45 a share.

Just over 10% of the outstanding float in the shares is currently held short. Insiders sold just over $3.5 million worth of shares collectively in 2023. Almost all of this selling occurred near current trading levels in November. The stock has seen no insider activity so far in 2024. PRO Holdings, Inc. ended its fiscal 2023 year with just under $180 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet. On the company's third quarter 10-Q, management listed convertible debt of some $272 million. The 10-Q for the fourth has not been filed yet, but management did mention on its fourth quarter conference call that the conversion on the majority of this debt had been pushed out to 2027. Thanks to $13.6 million in free cash flow in the fourth quarter, PRO Holdings produced positive free cash flow of $11.4 million for FY2023.

Verdict:

The company made a nickel a share (Non-GAAP) in FY2023 on just under $304 million worth of revenue. The current analyst firm consensus has PROS Holdings, Inc. earning a profit of 21 cents a share in FY2024 as sales increase to nearly $335 million in sales. In FY2025, the project earnings will more than double to 45 cents a share on sales growth in the low teens.

October Company Presentation

The company has a significant addressable market. However, at over 80 times FY2025E EPS and five times this year's projected sales, valuation around PRO is quite dear. Especially given current and estimated revenue growth rates compared to previous years' growth rates.

October 2023 Company Presentation

I can't blame insiders for taking some chips off the table in November. Now that the quiet period around fourth quarter earnings is over, I would not be surprised to see additional insider selling to occur in the coming weeks. PROS Holdings, Inc. stock could well be vulnerable to profit taking if some of the AI fever that has been a core part of the market's rally starts to wear off as well.