Brookfield Infrastructure: An Excellent Retirement Play

Summary

  • Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a global leader in investing and operating infrastructure, with a market cap of $15.6 billion.
  • BIP focuses on high-quality assets that generate sustainable and growing distributions, with an annual distribution growth target of 5-9%.
  • Given the recent price declines and the prevailing structure of BIP's assets and liabilities, investors now have a perfect opportunity to go long with this vehicle, in my opinion.
  • In this article, I outline the key reasons in detail why I consider BIP to be a strong buy at these levels.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP)(NYSE:BIPC) is one of the global leaders when it comes to investing and operating different classes of infrastructure. The current market cap of BIP is ~ $15.6 billion, with the enterprise value landing at the $50 billion mark.

Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

j
jamesb_2A3
Today, 12:31 PM
Comments (351)
Can anyone explain why the payout ratio is 1,092.86%? I cannot seem to find an explanation for why that is so high.
W
Wall59
Today, 12:31 PM
Comments (674)
Never underestimate Brookfield. Added more to BIP/BIPC at the most recent pullback while others mistakenly sold. This is my Growth & Income Keeper!
LasVegasInvestor profile picture
LasVegasInvestor
Today, 12:01 PM
Comments (2.24K)
Clearly, you haven't understood what FFO means.
Matthew Brown profile picture
Matthew Brown
Today, 11:51 AM
Comments (2.97K)
Thanks for the coverage. Any issues with how they report FFO for you?
