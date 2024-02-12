FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:PLTR) reported its Q4 results on February 4th as covered here by Seeking Alpha. Non-GAAP EPS came in line, while revenue beat by $5.55 million, and the stock has gained more than 40% since the report. My most recent coverage from November 2nd on this stock was after the company's Q3 report a quarter ago, where I applauded the company's Q3 and rated the stock a "Buy" but warned against chasing it. Since then, the stock has gained more than 35% compared to the market's 16.50% gain. A good call in hindsight? Perhaps. But the entire market has been on a nice run since then, so nothing much can be discerned.

Anyway, let us now review The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly from Palantir's Q4 2023.

The Good

Q4 marked the fifth consecutive quarter that Palantir was GAAP profitable. The compan y had famously projected that it'd b e GAAP profitable every single quarter in 2023 and delivered a perfect 4/4. When companies set aggressive goals and meet/exceed those consistently, the market tends to reward the stock with higher multiples. So, well played to the management.

I love the fact that the company still remains debt-free and now has $3.7 billion in cash and short-term equivalents at the end of Q4 2023. That's about 7% of the company's market capitalization. It is refreshing to see a company generating substantial interest income rather than incurring huge interest expense.

Q4 2023's interest expense went up an astounding 250% YoY as the company accumulates more cash and remains debt-free. On an annualized basis, FY 2023 saw a 550% YoY increase in interest income to bring in $132.5 million, about 6% of FY 2023's revenue. In other words, the interest income is large enough to be a revenue/income stream for the company at this point.

PLTR Interest Income (investors.palantir.com)

In addition to staying debt-free, Palantir is also prioritizing its expenses. While revenue went up nearly 15% YoY, total operating expenses went up <1% YoY. That doesn't mean the company is just cutting corners to make profit today, as R&D expenses went up 12.50% YoY while general and administrative expenses went down 12%. In other words, Palantir is spending in the right places that should fuel future growth.

PLTR Expenses (investors.palantir.com)

I had this point in "The Ugly" section during my Q3 review, but I am now convinced Palantir is moving in the right direction on this front. Palantir's GAAP operating margin has gone from 1% in Q1 to 2% in Q2 to 7% in Q3 to 11% in Q4. That's an impressive margin expansion to put it mildly. Although the two companies operate in different sectors, Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) reported an operating margin >11% for the first time in December 2021, after becoming a public company in 2010. Palantir has been a public company for just over 3 years at this point.

The Bad and The Ugly

In my Q3 review, I had called out the fact that Government revenue grew only 12% vs. commercial growing at 24%. This gap widened in Q4 as Government sales went up just 11% YoY vs. a scorching 32% for commercial. The reason I continue highlighting this as bad is that while Palantir is enjoying a boom in the commercial segment, the Government sector tends to be much stickier (AKA recurring revenue for much longer) and should not be discounted.

Palantir, slowly but surely, is diluting shareholders with a 12% increase in shares outstanding since the June 2021 quarter. Total shares outstanding has gone up every single quarter since then and was at 2.187 billion at the end of Q4 2023.

PLTR Shares Outstanding (Author, data from Seekingalpha.com)

The rest of the section below can be summarized in two words: euphoria and valuation. But let's slice and dice for the details, with a focus on the euphoria first:

The stock just posted its largest two-day climb since 2021, which was the "anything goes" year before the 2022 market crash. In the last month, the stock is up almost 50% and more than 200% in the last year. With the market off to a great start in 2024, on the heels of a great 2023, things look so rosy and complacent now but may change on a dime.

Analysts are going gaga over Palantir again and as good as Q4 numbers were, I don't quite believe they were off-the charts. For example, Non-GAAP EPS came in line while revenue beat by less than 1%. I find it hard to justify the stock's run based on those numbers.

As of this writing (please note things may be a bit different by the time the article gets published), each of the 10 recent articles about Palantir on Seeking Alpha has a "Buy" or "Strong Buy" rating. As a contrarian, that always gives me a pause.

Let's move on to the valuation worries.

Palantir's stock is now trading at a forward multiple of 75, which was at 70 during my Q3 review. While the 2024 guidance is for 20% YoY growth in revenue, the stock is already up more than 40% since the Q4 report. Based on 2024's upper-guidance of $2.668 billion in revenue, the company is valued at nearly 20 times sales. That's mind-boggling when you consider that more established companies like Apple, Inc. (AAPL) are trading at less than 8 times 2023's sales. In other words, the stock has already more than caught up with the strong Q4 numbers and 2024 guidance.

From a technical perspective, Palantir stock is overextended as well, with a Relative Strength Index [RSI] of almost 80. Although the stock is comfortably above all the commonly used moving averages, should the market change directions or if Palantir stock is hit with profit-taking, long-term support in the form of 100- and 200-Day moving averages are nearly 30% and 35% below the current market price.

PLTR RSI (profitspi.com)

PLTR Moving Avgs (barchart.com)

Conclusion

I retain my stance that Palantir is a wonderful company with niche products and solutions. I'd like to applaud the company for sticking to its promise of generating profits in every single quarter of 2023 and its discipline to remain debt-free and spend in the right areas. However, as rosy as the AI-powered future may seem for the world at large and Palantir in particular, valuation matters. I am downgrading the stock to a "Hold" on the back of the 40% run in the last 5 days and the 200% run in the past year.