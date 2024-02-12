Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Investment AB Latour (publ) (IVTBF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Investment AB Latour (publ) (OTCPK:IVTBF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 12, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Johan Hjertonsson - CEO

Anders Morck - CFO

Conference Call Participants

David Johansson - Nordea Markets

Linus Sigurdson - DNB Markets

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the presentation of Investment AB Latour's Year-End Report for 2023. [Operator Instructions].

I will now hand over to CEO, Johan Hjertonsson and CFO, Anders Morck.

Johan Hjertonsson

Thank you, Katarina. Welcome, everybody, to our Q4 report earnings call. I'm together with our CFO, Anders Morck, as mentioned. Very welcome, everybody. If we start with the first slide, our usual slide that we have, and we'd like to say then that our group structure is unchanged.

We had a good end of the year despite the declining economic climate turbulence last year, as you know. Despite that, we had a record high profit for the full year and actually a record high operating margin. Order intake has slowed down somewhat in the last quarters, but mixed picture between geographies and markets. The residential segment has been hit harder in the downturn, while the energy-efficient sector is growing. We are well prepared to adapt if needed.

I would also like to highlight that the energy vision sector is an important area for Latour, and we're well positioned within this segment.

Our efforts in sustainability continues. We have established for all our holdings, wholly-owned and listed companies to commit to the Science Based Targets initiative SBTi with verified targets. As per today, our wholly-owned businesses of size has committed and are now working with target setting. The majority of our holistic holding has committed and 4 have had verified targets: ASSA ABLOY, Fagerhult, and Securitas. So congratulations to those 3.

And then if we go on to the

Comments

