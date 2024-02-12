Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

XXXX: Leverage On Steroids; Await Better Entry

Feb. 12, 2024 12:37 PM ETMAX S&P 500 4X Leveraged ETN (XXXX)
Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.58K Followers

Summary

  • The MAX S&P 500 4X Leveraged ETN offers four times the daily returns of the S&P 500 Total Return Index.
  • Although the ETN has shown strong returns since inception, investors should not project this into the future markets have gone straight up in the last few months.
  • In more volatile markets, the XXXX ETN will suffer from volatility decay due to its daily rebalancing.
  • With the S&P 500 Index extremely overbought and investor sentiment in 'extreme greed' territory, I would not commit new capital to leveraged investments like XXXX.

Screen with stock exchange information.

Torsten Asmus

To be honest, I am an investment junkie. Although I have retired from managing other people's money, investing is my passion, and I am constantly on the lookout for new investment funds and ideas. Recently, a new fund caught my eye: the MAX S&P 500

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.58K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About XXXX ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on XXXX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.