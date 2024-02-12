ponsulak/iStock via Getty Images

Since being spun-out from Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) in early 2022, ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) has faced end market headwinds and reported fairly lackluster results. ZimVie now plans on divesting its Spine business so that it can focus on the higher growth Dental opportunity. While this will bring in a large amount of cash, and help ZimVie to shore up its balance sheet, it ultimately may not make the company much more appealing. Dental is the more attractive end market, but it still offers only modest growth with increasing competition.

ZimVie's business will be more focused, but it could also be hit by diseconomies of scale, as it loses around half its revenue. ZimVie will also have to deal with another period of disruption as it tries to manage splitting its business. These factors are largely reflected in ZimVie's valuation, but if revenue continues to slide post-divestment and margins remain negative, the stock could come under further pressure.

Market

Dental presents a large opportunity in the long term, but high interest rates and pressure on consumer spending is limiting growth in the near term. For example, a recent survey showed that approximately two-thirds of dental practitioners were not planning on making a large purchase in coming months.

The dental market is worth an estimated $30 billion USD and is expected to grow in the mid-single digits, driven by emerging categories like intraoral scanners, CAD, and clear aligners. The core dental category (endodontic/restorative products, traditional 2D/3D imaging equipment, implants, and orthodontic brackets and wires) is only expected to offer low single-digit growth, though.

Within the relatively large dental market, ZimVie's business focuses on implants, biomaterials and digital solutions. This is a far smaller opportunity, but growth could be driven by increased adoption. An estimated 4 billion people are missing a tooth, but only around 1% of these people receive a replacement. In addition, around 5 billion people have misaligned teeth and yet only around 20 million people start treatment each year. This is not just an affordability issue, either, as roughly 500 million people are able to afford treatment. Awareness and attitude towards implants as a treatment option are generally good as well, though, so it is not really clear what the barrier to greater adoption is.

While ZimVie is more optimistic about the prospects of its Dental business, at the time of the spin-out, ZimVie believed that it was only the number 5 market player in Dental and the number 6 market player in Spine. In addition, ZimVie's Dental exposure is weighted towards lower growth segments, with around 32% of ZimVie’s revenue coming from implants. The company's prospects are therefore likely to be largely determined by its ability to create biomaterial and digital dentistry growth and expand internationally.

Table 1: ZimVie Market Opportunity (source: Created by author using data from ZimVie) Figure 1: ZimVie Growth Drivers (source: ZimVie)

ZimVie

ZimVie was spun out from Zimmer Biomet in March 2022, raising questions about the quality of ZimVie's assets. This has certainly proven to be the case with the Spine business, while the jury is still out on the Dental business. Performance has so far been hampered by soft market conditions, which has likely been exacerbated by difficulties associated with managing the company after the spinoff. ZimVie is now planning on divesting its Spine business to focus on what it believes are better-quality opportunities within Dental. While this may benefit ZimVie in the long run, it will likely create further disruptions to the business in the near-term.

ZimVie primarily provides dental reconstructive implants for individuals who are missing teeth. The company also provides biomaterials for soft tissue and bone rehabilitation, which can help build sufficient bone for dental implant surgery utilizing bone grafting. From a competition perspective, ZimVie may be best placed in biomaterials, as it believes it is the number 2 player based on revenue. ZimVie also provides clinicians with a range of dental laboratory solutions. This includes digital dentistry solutions and workflows that are integrated with ZimVie's tooth replacement solutions. ZimVie's digital capabilities largely came from a series of tuck-in acquisitions between 2019 and 2020, including guided surgery services, CAD/CAM software and surgery guide production capabilities.

Figure 2: ZimVie's Dental Business (source: ZimVie) Figure 3: ZimVie's Digital Dentistry Solutions (source: ZimVie)

ZimVie continues to introduce new products to try and drive Dental growth and has suggested that recent product launches are seeing strong traction. The includes the Biotivity membrane, a growth factor rich bioactive barrier derived from human placental tissue which is used in regenerative procedures. ZimVie now also offers Azure, a portfolio of prosthetic and restorative solutions designed to integrate into digital workflows.

Spine Divestment

ZimVie is trying to high grade its portfolio by focusing on markets with the best long-term growth potential. ZimVie believes that its Spine business is becoming commoditized and as a result has decided to divest it. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2024, with ZimVie set to receive $375 million USD. The proceeds are expected to be used to pay down debt and fund growth of the Dental business. Prior to this, ZimVie had exited unprofitable countries in EMEA and APAC and had tried to focus on key sub-segments where it had solid solutions. This included exiting China following the difficulties created by volume-based procurement, something that other medtech companies have also highlighted.

ZimVie's stock reacted positively to the announcement, likely because the deal value is significant, the valuation appears attractive, and the deal will strengthen ZimVie's balance sheet. Prior to the announcement, ZimVie’s enterprise value was around $760 million USD.

Financial Analysis

ZimVie's third quarter revenue was $203 million USD, down 4.9% YoY. Dental sales were $105 million USD, roughly flat YoY, and Spine sales were $98 million USD, down approximately 10% YoY. ZimVie was pleased with the performance of its Dental business given market weakness, with its digital portfolio revenue growing double-digits YoY. While ZimVie's premium implant sales were basically flat YoY, ZimVie believes that it is still outpacing some of its competitors in the market.

Figure 4: ZimVie Revenue (source: Created by author using data from ZimVie)

While declining revenue is an issue, ZimVie's biggest problem is the combination of ongoing losses and a weak balance sheet. ZimVie is trying to improve its profitability through cost-cutting and manufacturing and supply chain optimization, but this is difficult while revenue continues to slide. ZimVie has reduced its physical footprint and corporate overhead, but the divestment of the Spine business will likely increase the burden of these types of overheads.

ZimVie's business looks far better on a cash flow basis, as it has been saddled with large depreciation and amortization expenses (~15% of revenue). Even from a cash flow perspective, the business has begun to struggle of late though, with cash flow from operations falling from well over $100 million USD annually to essentially zero. ZimVie is trying to reduce inventory levels and accounts receivable to support cash flows, which could provide a boost in the near-term. Ultimately, the company must generate better profits and cash flows, which may come with the sale of the Spine business and a stronger Dental demand environment.

Figure 5: ZimVie Operating Profit Margin (source: Created by author using data from ZimVie)

ZimVie's operating expenses also highlight current issues in the business. ZimVie has chosen to cut back on R&D investments, but this has been more than offset by rising SG&A costs. It is not clear to what extent the divestment of the Spine business will help in this regard. The Dental business utilizes a direct sales force and hence is likely responsible for the majority of sales and marketing expenses. 95% of ZimVie’s Dental sales are direct, with third-party distribution used in smaller geographies. In comparison, the Spine business makes greater use of independent sales agents and distributors

Figure 6: ZimVie Operating Expenses (source: Created by author using data from ZimVie)

Before the announcement of the Spine business divestment, ZimVie was targeting mid-term growth in the mid-single digits and an adjusted EBITDA margin in excess of 17%. Presumably these goals will move higher once ZimVie is focused solely on Dental, but this is somewhat academic as the company has so far demonstrated no ability to meet these targets.

Conclusion

While divesting the Spine business will reduce growth headwinds, support margins and shore up the company’s balance sheet, the Dental business has its own issues. I can see the argument for a streamlined Dental business with greater product differentiation and exposure to the higher growth digital dentistry market, but there are potential downsides. The Dental business is likely to face increasing competition in coming years, and ZimVie generally isn't a market leader. Technologies like robotics and additive manufacturing are likely to become increasingly important and, in this regard, there are potentially synergies across end markets like orthopedics, which ZimVie will not benefit from.

Assuming the divestment goes smoothly, and the Dental demand environment improves, ZimVie Inc. could be generating in excess of $50 million USD free cash flow annually with modest growth. From this perspective, it is easy to see why the share price jumped after the announcement of the sale. There remain significant risks to the business though, and I don't see enough upside remaining to warrant an investment.