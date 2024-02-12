Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has lost more than half of its market value since the bank reported its earnings for 4Q on January 31, 2024.

The bank’s earnings were particularly poorly received because loan losses in commercial real estate, offices and multi-family, forced New York Community Bancorp to slash its dividend by 70%. The dividend announcement struck fear into the heart of investors and rekindled fears over a new regional banking crisis. With Moody’s downgrading New York Community Bancorp’s credit rating to junk status last week, investors have been put into a panic mode. I think that present fear levels are off the charts and that contrarian-minded investors might be able to profit from this selloff.

What Happened In The Last Few Days?

Prior to all of this, New York Community Bancorp was a highly-regarded, regionally-focused bank with a well-respected mortgage and servicing business and other interests in multi-family and warehouse lending. The bank owns about 420 branches, primarily in the Northeast and Midwest.

The bank’s 4Q earnings highlighted that the bank ran into some problems with its loans, particularly those in multi-family and offices. The commercial real estate office market obviously has taken a hit from higher interest rates and lower income projections for office buildings, making it harder for borrowers to meet their financial obligations. Problems in offices forced New York Community Bancorp to increase its loan reserves which triggered a huge swing in investor sentiment.

New York Community Bancorp’s allowance for credit losses rose to $992 million at the end of 2023 which compared against an ACL of $667 million in the prior quarter, reflecting a 49% jump QoQ. The bank’s allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans rose from 0.74% in 3Q-23 to 1.17% in 4Q-23.

Credit Losses (New York Community Bancorp)

The uptick in the bank’s ACL paired with a 70% reduction in the dividend, pushed investors off the cliff and resulted in panic selling.

However, a closer look at the peer metrics suggests that the credit quality issues of New York Community Bancorp may not be as severe as the market presently assumes: New York Community Bancorp’s allowance for credit losses relative to non-performing loans was 232% which was better than the peer average of 258%.

ACL And NPLs (New York Community Bancorp)

Another way to judge New York Community Bancorp’s credit quality is to look at the amount of non-performing loans in the bank’s portfolio as a percentage of investment loans.

New York Community Bank’s NPL/loan ratio in 4Q-23 was just 0.51% which compares against a peer median of 0.55%. In a nutshell: New York Community Bancorp’s credit quality is not nearly as bad as the stock price tells us right now.

NLP Loan Ratio (New York Community Bancorp)

New York Community Bancorp’s Real Estate Exposure

New York Community Bancorp has considerable commercial real estate exposure in dollar terms, but not percentage terms. The asset breakdown for the bank’s commercial real estate segment shows that about 25% of all loans were made to the office sector, reflecting total exposure of $3.4 billion.

I would add to that $1.1 billion in acquisition, development, and construction loans which might also see valuation haircuts. This equates to $4.5 billion in 'hardcore' exposure to the weak office, construction market.

With that being said, this sum equates to less than 4% of assets which totaled $116.3 billion as of the end of 2023.

Real Estate Overview (New York Community Bancorp)

Balance Sheet With Raised Cash Profile

The largest asset position on New York Community Bancorp’s balance sheet are loans and leases which amounted to $83.6 billion which was practically unchanged QoQ.

Both deposits and loans increased 2% and 3% YoY, reflecting an otherwise healthily growing banking business. It is noteworthy that the bank increased its on-balance sheet liquidity by $4.6 billion in 4Q-23, reflecting a jump of 66%, by using wholesale funding sources. The move to increase its liquidity is meant to assure investors that the bank has sufficient cash to keep operating in spite of loan losses.

Balance Sheet (New York Community Bancorp)

What Does The Chart Tell Us?

New York Community Bancorp is hopelessly oversold and the Relative Strength Index reflects a value of 14.39 back to us which signals extremely bearish sentiment.

Both the 50-day and 200-day line averages have been broken and are nowhere to be seen from a present stock price level of $4.20. From a contrarian investment point of view, New York Community Bancorp is a very compelling investment right now.

Relative Strength Index (Stockcharts.com)

Moody’s Investor Service downgraded New York Community Bancorp’s credit rating to junk status last week due to real estate loan concerns and a high number of uninsured deposits on the bank’s balance sheet (32.7% are uninsured).

With that said, the present meltdown with regards to NYCB has strong parallels to last year’s financial crisis which is when the central bank took quick action and provided short-term liquidity to the banking sector, specifically to reassure depositors that their deposits were safe.

I would expect the central bank to offer the same kind of liquidity window again should the present financial crisis worsen.

Why Is NYCB A Contrarian Investment Opportunity?

From a P/B ratio point of view, I think that the bank’s valuation offers up a very high margin of safety: New York Community Bank’s tangible book value per share was $10.06 at the end of the 2023 financial year, declining only 1.8% QoQ despite a quarterly loss and rise in the ACL.

Unless New York Community Bank actually starts to see a large number of loans default, I think that $10.06 per share in tangible book value is a sensible estimate for intrinsic value.

New York Community Bancorp is selling for an excessive 70% BV discount right now and the valuation reflects immense fear that I don’t think is warranted when taking into account the bank’s credit quality as discussed in this article.

Resurging fear in the financial sector has weighed on other bank valuations also, but clearly New York Community Bank has become a target for extreme pessimism. The bank released an update on February 6th and said that it had $37.3 billion in available liquidity which was likely to made to calm investors and depositors.

Data by YCharts

The Worst Outcome For Investors

In the worst case, New York Community Bancorp could be forced into receivership by the central bank which is concerned primarily with limiting contagion risks.

As we have seen last year when First Republic Bank was placed into the hands of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and then sold to JPMorgan (JPM), this can happen quickly. Receivership is a process by which the FDIC takes control of a bank’s assets and liabilities. Most often, the FDIC seeks to find a buyer for a failed bank.

There is a risk that this could happen for New York Community Bancorp as well and I would peg the odds at this at somewhere around 10%. The reason why I think there is only a low probability for a receivership is that the bank has good liquidity and balance sheet/credit quality.

Also, in 2023, the central bank stepped in very quickly to assure markets that liquidity was available to finance deposit withdrawals, thereby drastically reducing the odds of a bank falling into receivership. Were New York Community Bancorp to be placed into receivership, however, then investors would probably lose their entire investment.

My Conclusion

Panic is ruling investors right now and the 70% dividend shocker was the catalyst for the market to shave off more than half of the bank’s market capitalization.

With that being said, I think that the situation at New York Community Bancorp, particularly as it relates to its credit situation and balance sheet health, is not nearly as dire as investors make it out to be right now.

Yes, New York Community Bancorp’s slashed its dividend by 70% and reported a rise in the allowance for credit losses, but the bank’s overall credit quality is not that bad and stacks up quite well against its bank peers.

I think that a 70% BV discount reflects full-on panic which I think is not warranted. With the dividend right-sized and the stock hugely oversold, I think there is an opportunity for a valuation recovery.