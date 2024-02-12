Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Earnings Preview: Coca-Cola - Another Stagnating Brand?

Feb. 12, 2024 12:30 PM ETThe Coca-Cola Company (KO) Stock
Summary

  • Coca-Cola printed 9% revenue growth, 7% operating income growth, and 7% EPS growth in Q3 ’23.
  • For the last 5 years, there have only been a handful of quarters where cash flow has exceeded net income, which is not really a positive.
  • Coke has incredible brand strength and appeal, and you’d think management could leverage that into other areas, but it hasn’t happened.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO): KO reports before the opening bell on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

Here's the consensus estimates:

  • EPS: $0.47 or 9% yoy growth
  • Rev: $10.67 bl or 5% yoy growth
  • Operating inc: $2.4 bl or 6% yoy growth

