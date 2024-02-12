Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

American Water Works: Water Utility Giant With A Safe Dividend

Jason Fieber profile picture
Jason Fieber
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • American Water Works is the largest publicly traded water and wastewater utility in the US by consumers, providing its water and wastewater services to roughly 14 million people across 14 different states.
  • To date, the company has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years. The 10-year dividend growth rate is 9.8%.
  • With a payout ratio of 58.4%, backed further by a product that must be consumed for life, this dividend is about as safe as it gets.

Worker take water from the wastewater treatment pond to check the quality of the water. After going through the wastewater treatment process,she wearing face mask to protect pollution in work.

DSCimage

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE:AWK) is a utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Founded in 1886, American Water Works is now a $24 billion (by market cap) water utility giant that employs more than 6,000

This article was written by

Jason Fieber profile picture
Jason Fieber
3.14K Followers

Founder of Dividend Mantra. Founder of Mr. Free At 33. Co-Founder of Dividends & Income. 

I started blogging about my journey to financial independence back in 2011. By living well below my means and intelligently investing my hard-earned capital, I went from below broke at age 27 to financially free at 33 years old. I regularly create content on dividend growth investing, living off of dividends, undervalued high-quality dividend growth stocks, high-yield situations, and other long-term investment opportunities. 

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AWK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AWK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.