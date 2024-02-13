spooh

Naspers Limited (OTCPK:NPSNY) is the most dominant listing on the JSE (JSE: NPN), and is well-known enough where even its US OTC listing has plenty of liquidity, often with millions in daily volume in dollar value. Naspers invested in Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) more than a decade ago for some $34 million for almost half the company, with the Tencent value almost hitting $1 trillion at one point during COVID-19 before some headwinds. It has other listed assets, and importantly also a wide portfolio of late-stage venture profile holdings including companies like Stack Overflow, which every coder on the planet will know and is probably worth billions.

The bottom line is that its stake in the holding company that owns 25% of Tencent accounts for more than Naspers' market cap. While there are some worries around videogaming in China and Chinese markets in general, Tencent is the pre-eminent Chinese equity, and, of course, offers a valid mark-to-market valuation. The negative EV case here highlights that its broad venture portfolio is also given a negative value, which doesn't seem reasonable for any venture portfolio even given the funding environment in VC is probably not going to get worse, and anyway, most of Naspers portfolio businesses are inflecting into profitability.

There is 40% upside when valuing the non-public venture-style businesses normally, and substantial buybacks financed by paring down the Tencent stake are creating capital payout in the interim while investors wait for the discount to close. Naspers is a no-brainer buy that we will time with considerations around the Chinese market.

Valuation

Let's begin with the valuation, which shows the negative EV case related to the fact that a lot of solid assets are being discounted or given an implied negative value by markets. We'll also present the case if their ventures have value, which they should have in all likelihood.

Naspers + Prosus Valuations (VTS)

Some clarifications are necessary at this point. Naspers has a stake in Prosus N.V. (OTCPK:PROSY), which exists to contain the holdings of Tencent and a portfolio of associate and consolidated businesses, some with more or less of a venture profile, in areas like fintech. Naspers owns 43% of Prosus. Things used to be more complicated because of cross-holdings due to some mandate concerns for allocators in South Africa, but now it's no longer complicated, and these latest figures at the HY are definitive as to how the levels of ownership are structured.

Ownership Structure (HY 2024 Pres)

Outside of Prosus, Naspers owns some other public holdings and a few private holdings from South Africa. Public holdings are mark-to-market and get included in the net financial position figures together with gross cash and debt, with the exception of Prosus and Tencent, which are broken out.

We note that in addition to Naspers being a negative EV proposition given Prosus' current market value, as Prosus also trades publicly, Prosus also has a negative residual value of its business portfolio when taking the mark-to-market value of Tencent - so Naspers is undervalued even when valued mark-to-market with Prosus, an undervalued asset in turn.

To confirm, we now need to have a deeper look just to make sure there isn't anything weird with the venture portfolio, which more than just not deserving a negative EV should be the basis of further upside if given a positive value.

The Prosus Portfolio

In the valuation above, we were highly conservative with the venture portfolio values. When we say venture portfolio, we mean all the businesses, whether consolidated or just associate stakes that Prosus owns. Some are generating trading losses as of the last FY report, but already shifting into profitability, so the term venture is already a stretch. We only emphasize it because being a venture profile might be the only demerit that could justify the discount to a fundamental investor. Spoiler alert: a demerit like that would have no substance.

The consolidated businesses are the classifieds, payments & fintech and parts of the food delivery, Etail and Edtech businesses. The rest are non-liquid and non-consolidated associate venture stakes.

We took a 50% discount to any recorded valuation on Crunchbase for any of their logos if those funding rounds occurred before 2022. If there was no valuation figure made public from a precedent fundraising, we used the cumulative funds raised by the company as a valuation figure, which is a conservative approach. When neither were given nor otherwise where more appropriate, we applied a 1x P/S to the businesses, which we did for the consolidated classifieds businesses and for the payments & fintech business.

Prosus Portfolio (VTS)

Let's look at all the categories for Prosus' logos to affirm that a negative valuation doesn't make any sense, even with the assumption that VC and venture-profile funding conditions may remain as challenges as in 2022-2023 from higher capital cost conditions. In the end, many of these businesses are already far off from having venture profiles, and it's pretty obvious that they cannot have negative or even $0 values. At any rate, it's good to get an overview.

Classifieds

Classifieds Logos (Annual Report 2023)

The classifieds businesses are mostly companies that provide online platforms for buying and selling cars and homes in several geographies, including South Africa but also in places like Eastern Europe and Portugal. They also have We Buy Any Car® | Sell My Car | Free Online Valuation, which will value and try flip your car. All of these are part of the OLX Group.

The classifieds grew 38% as of the HY report some months ago, driven still by European auto verticals showing very robust underlying demand in automotive and for used cars, despite the latter market in particular already having showed strength for the last few years since the onset of COVID-19. Classifieds actually progressed into trading profits of $110 million from $33 million, which is rather important because it means that they are becoming increasingly insulated from the conditions in venture funding, which admittedly remains very challenged on higher capital costs, despite increasing confidence in rate peaks and the very solid U.S. economic data. There really isn't any reason for this segment to be contributing to a negative valuation.

Payments and Fintech

P&F (Annual Report)

Remitly is the only business in this segment in which Prosus doesn't have majority ownership over. It is already a profitable business and is growing the fastest of anything in F&P.

The other businesses are in payment service platforms (PSPs), mainly in emerging markets, but also in Eastern Europe. They also have a credit business which has been growing nicely, focused on India and Turkey. Payment services providers are very high multiple businesses - think Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY). Overall segment growth is 21% in revenue YoY driven by payments volume. Trading losses have actually gone into positive territory with a 2% margin.

They are selling one part of their business as of next HY called GPO, excluding a business called Red Dot Payments and another called Iyzico, the Turkish business. So some of the more profitable businesses are going, but they are going at a price of $621 million, which justifies our segment valuation of around $1.2 billion for F&P. Trading profits may fall back into negative territory post-sale, but underlying profitability of the PSP business and already nearing positive trading figures has us confident that even these businesses no longer rely on venture funding conditions, and in becoming more remote from a typical venture profile, certainly wouldn't deserve a negative or zero valuation even in the worst financial conditions - especially as PSPs are very infrastructural.

Food Delivery

Food Delivery (Annual Report)

iFood is the consolidated food-delivery business. The non-consolidated ones are Swiggy and Delivery Hero. iFood grew around 17% on a like for like basis YoY. It managed to reach profitability with a 3% trading margin thanks to restructuring efforts. It has an emerging grocery delivery business that is averaging up the business' growth. It is operating profitably in the bottom line, so no interaction with the situation in the venture funding environment, although it operates substantially in Brazil, which isn't terribly positive. Certainly, not a reason for a negative valuation.

Delivery Hero is EBITDA profitable, but not yet net profitable, but revenue growth of 27% YoY should take care of that eventually. This is a major business. Their subsidiaries are foodora, Glovo, and others. It is publicly listed and included in Prosus net debt and cash figure.

Swiggy has pretty substantial trading losses at around $208 million on revenues of around $2.4 billion in the HY 2024 results. Growth is at around 28% in revenues, and trading losses are narrowing but remain large. Operating leverage is the primary factor in falling losses. The quick-commerce business here is also growing quickly. Of all the businesses so far looked at, this may have the most interaction with current funding conditions. Nonetheless, substantial growth and narrowing margins, as well as the fact that the VC funding environment has already been in a multi-year bear market, has us relatively unconcerned about giving it a positive valuation.

Edtech

Edtech (Annual Report)

The Edtech segment is probably closer than the others to having a venture profile, although not to an extreme extent at all. We mentioned Stack Overflow, an incredibly recognizable brand. While a company with substantial precedent values in previous funding rounds, it is under some manner of initial attack in its markets by ChatGPT, which provides an alternative copilot tool to arrive at the needed code for coders. Still, they are growing at around 4% YoY and are taking steps to leverage their own data to make an integrated generative AI on the website, which realistically will be quite useful in addition to the value that the platform already provides. They are trying to manage costs as well, but are still quite unprofitable. This is the closest to having a definitive venture profile, but it's not a needle-mover anyway ( writing it off for whatever reason affects the upside case by 1% only).

GoodHabitz is just barely profitable, but is also growing at 33%, so no alarms there. Skillsoft is also growing in the single-digits and is already rather profitable, and is also an enterprise facing employee development platform.

While Stack Overflow may have taken a value hit from 2021, a 50% discount on its last VC valuation should be reasonable taking everything into account. The impact from zeroing it is minimal anyway.

Etail

Etail (Annual Report)

Trading losses have shrunk substantially since the FY figures, down to a -2% margin. Revenue is growing well at around 10%. It has a combination of businesses, including grocery and food delivery, but it's mainly just a Romanian and Hungarian ecommerce platform. This net trading loss means very limited interaction with the venture market. Really, no reason for a write-off and a zero value - certainly no contributor to the implied negative valuations for the venture portfolio.

Other Ventures

Ventures (Annual Report)

The portfolio goes beyond just these issues in the image above, but their cumulative impact on the valuation is negligible, so we don't elaborate on them.

Bottom Line

Because of a negatively valued set of non-public holdings, most of which are entering into profitability and are no longer beholden to venture financing conditions that could create going concern risks, there is upside of almost 40% for Naspers Limited shares if the discount to NAV were to close.

The basis of the thesis outside the non-public holdings are only publicly listed mark-to-market securities, chief among which is Tencent. Reticence around Chinese markets may be the reason why Naspers isn't being bid up, but to justify the current valuation for Naspers, Tencent would have to decline another 30% in price from already quite discounted current levels.

China has generally experienced a discounting over the last couple of years due to systemic economic concerns around the probable collapse of China's real estate market, and already over the last 365 days Tencent shares have gone down by 25%. Videogame stocks in particular have also been sold off in China due to the increased regulation around spending on videogames that was initially expected to only impact minors but became more broad. However, due to the hit to the markets and China's scramble to stop permanent capital outflows, these measures are likely to be attenuated. The fact that Tencent's price has not recovered in light of these mitigating announcements reflects a pessimism that actually forms a margin of safety from further discounts that would compromise this thesis. It cannot be overstated how many cash cow properties Tencent anyway has to leverage, including League of Legends, a game that refuses to die, Valorant, other Riot Games properties, and of course Epic Games. Of course, it's not just a gaming company at all, it's a major conglomerate that owns major social media in China and conducts other value-add services.

In all, Tencent is a very highly followed stock, and its pricing is likely efficient. There is every reason to trust how it is valued on foreign markets, and there is no need to apply a discount on the stock due to it being a Naspers holding. Moreover, by selling shares in Tencent, both Naspers and Prosus are conducting buybacks. So the value of Tencent is being slowly monetized and turned into shareholder payouts that will accrete importantly given the size of the discount on both Naspers and Prosus.

Prosus repurchased 17% of its float, and 14% of Naspers' float was repurchased. Both are undervalued, Naspers, which lies at the top of the structure, especially so. The opinion on Tencent will matter less and less for the Naspers price as that holding declines to catalyze a close in discount. It's important to get paid to wait with these sum of the parts, or SotP, discounts since you never know when they will close.

A 40% upside based on mark-to-market valuations and a non-zero value for a portfolio of interesting companies, often with demand-side economics, that are all inflecting into profitability is something to grab with both hands. We will likely await news on developments in videogame regulation to take the plunge, where uncertainties will be put to rest. Although, Prosus and Tencent are quite correlated in price, so to the extent that Naspers and Prosus are correlated, it may be difficult to take advantage of a dislocation after news on Tencent. The Naspers Limited discount and weak action of Tencent with the increasing need for China to get its act together likely limit technical risks even before clarification by regulators, as well as the fact that Tencent has other businesses outside gaming too. A very strong buy.

Correlation (VTS)

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.