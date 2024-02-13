Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Naspers: Prosus Not Fully Recognised, Venture Assets Negatively Valued

Summary

  • With a substantial holding in Tencent Holdings and other publicly listed, mark-to-market non-operating assets, Naspers Limited consolidated and non-consolidated growth holdings are negatively valued.
  • While some are closer to a venture profile, most are clearly inflecting into profitability. Poor funding conditions could not even justify a $0 value in this case, let alone negative.
  • Taking a conservative sum-of-the-parts approach to the non-public portfolio, the Naspers upside opportunity is almost 40% based on the NAV discount.
  • Tencent is already substantially discounted despite its massive properties, and is a widely followed stock whose pricing is efficient.
  • With excellent liquidity including on its OTC US listing, there is no reason why Naspers should remain this undervalued. Substantial buybacks of 17% of the Prosus N.V. float means interim payout.
Naspers Limited (OTCPK:NPSNY) is the most dominant listing on the JSE (JSE: NPN), and is well-known enough where even its US OTC listing has plenty of liquidity, often with millions in daily volume in dollar value. Naspers invested in Tencent Holdings (

