Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (BBGI) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.01K Followers

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 12, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Caroline Beasley - CEO

Marie Tedesco - CFO

Operator

Good morning. Welcome to the Beasley Broadcast Group Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Before proceeding, I would like to emphasize that today's conference call and webcast will contain forward-looking statements about our future performance and results of operations that involve risks and uncertainties described in the risk factors section of our most recent annual report on Form 10-K as supplemented by our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Today's webcast will also contain a discussion of certain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Item 10 of Regulation S-K. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures with their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP can be found in this morning's news announcement on the company's website. I would also like to remind listeners that following its completion, a replay of today's call can be accessed for five days on the company's website, www.bbgi.com. You can also find a copy of today's press release in the Investors or Press Room sections of the site.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to your host, Beasley Broadcast Group's CEO, Caroline Beasley. Please go ahead.

Caroline Beasley

Thank you, Sherry, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us to review our fourth quarter and full year results. Marie Tedesco, our CFO, is with me this morning. The combination of cyclical, political revenue and overall ad softness led to a fourth quarter revenue decline of 8.7%, slightly better than the expectation we provided when we reported third quarter of minus 9%. However, excluding fourth quarter '22 political of approximately $5.1 million, fourth quarter revenue would have declined just 2.4%. Similarly, full year revenue dropped 3.6%, but excluding political, full year revenue would have declined just 0.9%. Same-station ex-political

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About BBGI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BBGI

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.