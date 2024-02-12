Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Target: Is This A Good Dividend Stock To Buy Before Q4 Earnings?

Feb. 12, 2024 1:40 PM ETTarget Corporation (TGT)
Summary

  • Target is well positioned to benefit from the projected increase in consumer spend as the product mix offering is diverse.
  • Target's dividend streak has reached 55 years of consecutive increases and a strong growth CAGR of 11.5% over the last five years.
  • Target's financials remain healthy and TGT stock is undervalued, boasting a potential upside of over 20% through 2025.

Target Beats Earnings Estimates For The First Time In A Year

Justin Sullivan

Target Overview

I previously covered Target (NYSE:TGT) back in September 2023 and rated the stock as a Buy. The target stock price back then was about $123/share. We've since seen the price appreciate by about 20% in comparison to the

Financial analyst by day and a seasoned investor by passion, I've been involved in the world of investing for over 10 years and honed my skills in analyzing lucrative opportunities within the market.I specialize in uncovering strategies to utilize various investment vehicles - seeking out high quality dividend stocks, and other assets that offer potential for long term-growth that pack a serious punch for bill-paying potential. I use myself as an example that with a solid base of classic dividend growth stocks, sprinkling in some Business Development Companies, REITs, and Closed End Funds can be a highly efficient way to boost your investment income while still capturing a total return that follows traditional index funds. I create a hybrid system between growth and income and manage to still capture a total return that is on par with the S&P.After humble beginnings sharing my knowledge on Instagram (@thegamingdividend), I have decided to further expand my passion sharing insights here on SA.My money will always be where my mouth is; I am a strong proponent in the FIRE movement and have been perfecting this craft so that I can inspire the average 9-5'er like myself, that early retirement is within reach without compromising the safety of your portfolio. The Gaming Dividend is also a contributor to the dividend-focused group Consortium Dividends.

Comments (4)

Thanks for reading! If you enjoy this style of writing and analysis, please consider supporting by following!
DIVPLUS profile picture
DIVPLUS
Today, 2:10 PM
Comments (408)
Wait for the lawsuits designed to restore fiduciary responsibility to settle. So long as the CEO et al favor social issues ahead of the shareholders interests, stay away from TGT stock.
June will be a telling month. We will see if DEI race & sexual deviancy are featured prominently.
b
bsuszka
Today, 2:02 PM
Comments (81)
Averages is everything. My position in Target is 158 average. I don't miss on stock day to buy. It's 11% of my portfolio right now. So at 154, I'm still able to buy. At 180 I'm at a 22.00 a share profit. Are we going to see Target do something that are famous for or are we going to actually make money
damcooldav3 profile picture
damcooldav3
Today, 2:00 PM
Comments (737)
I’m considering adding here although envision a whole market pullback in the near future. One item to caution you on is your debt analysis. My view would be with already high rates and increasing debt for consumers, that will hinder their ability to sustain high spending which counters your point. Target can still go higher if they fix their expense issue while maintaining low growth.
