Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

UGI: Strategic Review, Recent Debt Agreements Are Positives

Feb. 12, 2024 2:08 PM ETUGI Corporation (UGI) Stock
Dahlia Investments profile picture
Dahlia Investments
11 Followers

Summary

  • UGI Corporation is reviewing new strategic options and has signed new agreements with debt investors.
  • The company's various business segments, including retail propane, energy services, and utilities, contribute to its strong position in the market.
  • Despite risks from competition and regulatory challenges, UGI appears undervalued and may be a good investment opportunity.

Propane gas cylinder with hose and regulator for BBQ grill. Grilling safety, LPG equipment inspection and storage

JJ Gouin/iStock via Getty Images

UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) is reviewing new strategic options. In addition, the company successfully signed new agreements with debt investors, and reported an increase in restructuring costs. Given the beneficial expectations of other analysts and the valuation of

This article was written by

Dahlia Investments profile picture
Dahlia Investments
11 Followers
Currently living in Belgium, I am an analyst with around 15 years of experience in capital markets. I have worked in several banks, and one investment fund based in America, and Europe. I do like investment picks based on value investing, DCF models, and trading multiples. Stock market investments are risky forms of investment available in the financial markets and is suitable for institutions and sophisticated individual investors only. I do not offer financial advice, and all my comments about companies only include my opinion. I recommend consulting financial advisors, investment advisors, or private bankers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UGI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About UGI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UGI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UGI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.