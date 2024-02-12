Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Altria: Q4 Results Show This Dividend King Can Still Double Your Money Every 7 Years

Feb. 12, 2024 3:53 PM ETAltria Group, Inc. (MO) Stock7 Comments
Hawkinvest profile picture
Hawkinvest
11.02K Followers

Summary

  • Altria has a 54-year history of consecutive dividend increases and has been able to offset declines in tobacco usage by increasing prices.
  • Q4 results were in line with expectations, allowing Altria to comfortably pay its generous dividend.
  • Altria's dividend yield of nearly 10% could double investors' money in about 7 years, and the company has the potential to monetize its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev for more dividends in the future.
Legalization of marijuana. Cannabis leaf on the background of 100 dollar bill

Anton Petrus/Moment via Getty Images

Altria (NYSE:MO) is a "Dividend King" and there are only about 55 companies that currently qualify for this title. To make this list, a company needs to have at least 50 years of consecutive dividend increases. Altria has a 54-year history of consecutive dividend

This article was written by

Hawkinvest profile picture
Hawkinvest
11.02K Followers
Long-time stock market investor focused on strategic buying opportunities with dividend and value stocks. This investment strategy has resulted in a near 5 star rating on Tipranks.com and over 9,000 followers on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on Twitter for my latest trading ideas: @Hawkinvest1

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

Dicktater143 profile picture
Dicktater143
Today, 5:22 PM
Comments (523)
Good article , good to hear logic instead of saber rattling from people who have a personal grudge against the stock . Long MO and BTI .
PaisleyPark profile picture
PaisleyPark
Today, 4:53 PM
Comments (81)
Seven years ago MO was roughly $73/share, so you've lost nearly 45% of the principle.
r
ribana75
Today, 4:47 PM
Comments (2.61K)
Owned a few years now hopefully have some growth and divvy increases. Thanks for your article
A
Always Bullish
Today, 4:28 PM
Comments (2.7K)
Good analysis. Long MO till death do us part. As to Cannibis it will eventually be federally approved and watch MO take off. They have the distribution network in every convenience store in the country
B
Bandon Dunes
Today, 4:23 PM
Comments (445)
Back in December of '22 Altria wrote-off on its taxes a $438 million loss on its 45% interest in Cronos. As far as Altria is concerned Cronos is practically worthless. Clearly, the author didn't do their research.
If Altria is going to get their mojo back it likely will not be with cannabis, it will be with next generation products where they have a lot of catching up to do.
Butch Stone profile picture
Butch Stone
Today, 4:12 PM
Comments (276)
Never count out MO. MO's been here for me for decades!
Beto50759 profile picture
Beto50759
Today, 4:03 PM
Comments (167)
Nice article
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.