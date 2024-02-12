Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Diamondback Energy: Free Cash Flow Growth Accelerates Again

Feb. 12, 2024 4:03 PM ETDiamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) Stock
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Diamondback Energy, Inc. announced a merger with Endeavor Energy Partners.
  • Accelerated cash flow growth and free cash flow growth should continue.
  • Management plans to use a combination of stock and cash for the purchase to keep the debt ratio low.
  • Management will repay debt quickly.  This takes advantage of the financial leverage while preserving the investment grade rating.
  • This is that rare IPO that has outperformed most benchmark measures long term.  The merger is likely to ensure that Diamondback Energy, Inc.'s outperformance continues.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Oil & Gas Value Research. Learn More »

Oil pump, oil industry equipment

bjdlzx

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) announced a merger with Endeavor Energy Partners (which is privately owned). This will continue the long tradition of Diamondback increasing free cash flow and earnings at a rate in excess of the industry

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA. He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
20.76K Followers

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA.

He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FANG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About FANG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FANG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FANG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.