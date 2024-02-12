Power Integrations: Still Working Its Way Through An Inventory Correction

kynny

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) is a company we have covered several times, given that it does not receive the attention that we think it deserves. While we started coverage noting the high valuation it was trading at mid-2021, we have become more optimistic with our last article published about a year ago giving a 'Buy' rating. Shares have remained at similar levels and have significantly underperformed the market, which motivated us to update our analysis, including the most recent earnings information.

This is not a company with a history of underperformance, if anything, quite the opposite. Historically its shares have advanced at a faster rate than the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) and the S&P 500 index (SPY). Only recently has the historical performance of SOXX surpassed that of Power Integrations on a total return basis, and the historical outperformance compared to SPY remains very significant. Still, the last few years shares have mostly gone sideways. We believe the main reason is that the downturn in its end markets was severe, and while they appear to be recovering the company is still working its way through an inventory correction.

During the most recent earnings call there were some interesting comments from management, regarding what a "normal" quarter would look like based on trend analysis, market share gains, and long-term growth in their markets. CEO Balu Balakrishnan commented that "normal" would mean running at roughly $150 million in revenue per quarter, compared to the approximately $90 million the company generated in the fourth quarter of 2023. Still, the company sounded optimistic saying they could exit 2024 with strong growth, particularly given the easy year-over-year comparison.

Company Overview

One of the main reasons we believe Power Integrations deserves more investor attention is that it is perhaps the only high-voltage semiconductor pure play. It offers integrated circuits for energy conversion and transmission that often replace complicated designs using many discrete parts, usually does the job with higher efficiency, and using less space.

Some of the places where you might find its chips include your phone charger or a high-end USB device charger, LED lighting, electric vehicles, e-bikes, motor controllers, and renewable energy systems. The company has a strong moat derived from extensive IP protection, and high switching costs once customers have committed to a product design.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

The fourth quarter was a difficult one for the company, with all four of its end market categories showing sequential declines. Communications was down the most, with a decline of roughly 40%. Revenues for the fourth quarter were $89 million, a decrease of roughly 29% from the previous quarter, and 28% year-over-year. GAAP earnings per share were $0.25 per diluted share, compared to $0.40 one year earlier. Revenue for the full year was approximately $445 million, compared to $651 million in 2022. Full-year GAAP earnings were $0.97 per diluted share compared to $2.93 per diluted share in the previous year. In other words, the company made only about a third the profits compared to 2022.

There were some positives too, for example, the company took advantage of the relatively weak share price in the fourth quarter to repurchase 680,000 shares, more than 1% of its shares outstanding. It spent $47.4 million, therefore the average price per share bought back was slightly under $70.

Regarding innovation, it was not a lost year, either, as the company made significant progress with its GaN technology and product development. Key advances included the introduction of 900 volt and 1,250 volt GaN switches, and the company is set to announce an update to its roadmap in the near future.

Competitive Advantage

Power Integrations has strong competitive advantages from its advanced technology and superior product performance. Adding to the moat is the high switching costs customers would incur in removing a Power Integrations IC from a design. This would necessitate an engineering redesign, likely having to replace the IC with multiple discrete components, and having to go through validation procedures again.

Proof of this is the fact that the company still makes significant revenues from products launched more than two decades ago.

Other solutions are easier to replace, but as Balu Balakrishnan explained during the earnings call, their approach, although it takes longer, allows them to differentiate themselves and earn much higher margins.

[...] the way we make the margins we make compared to discrete guys is by having a system level solution that brings significant advantages over discretes. So that means it takes longer for us to come up with the product. It's the innovation of packaging, innovation of control schemes, there's a lot of things that we have to cover when we do a system level product.

The company also has an advantage in the fact that it is a leader in Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology. GaN can conduct electrons more efficiently than silicon and withstand higher electric fields. This means it can handle higher voltage and current levels, allows faster switching speeds, and has a lower on-resistance compared to silicon based solutions. This creates potential for customers to design smaller and lighter devices, and it is a technology that is very well suited for high power conversion applications. This includes the potential for more efficient power conversion in solar inverters and wind turbines. GaN is also creating attractive opportunities in the data center end market, communications equipment, and advanced USB and mobile phone chargers.

The disadvantage is that its manufacturing is more complex and usually more expensive too. However, the company recently shared they are approaching cost parity with silicon.

Financials

Compared to other analog semiconductor peers like Analog Devices (ADI) and Texas Instruments (TXN), Power Integrations has a lower gross profit margin. We believe this is mostly the result of scale benefits its two large peers enjoy, which probably gives them negotiating leverage when buying supplies such as wafers and other inputs.

There are other factors influencing its gross margins, including the USD/YEN exchange rate, as a large part of the company's products are manufactured in Japan. Mix also plays a role, with more attractive end-markets expected to represent a larger percentage of sales in the future, giving hope that gross margins can eventually move above 55%.

Growth

Historically, Power Integrations had been a very reliable growth company. Then the pandemic came, and it caused a significant distortion. First accelerating demand dramatically, which was followed by giving those revenue gains and then some.

It is clear the company is now generating revenues below trend when using pre-Covid growth rates. In the past two decades the company has grown annual revenue at a CAGR of roughly 13%.

There are reasons to remain optimistic that it is just a matter of time for the company to return to being a consistent grower, including an expected doubling of its serviceable addressable market. One area where the company has a big opportunity is in electric vehicles, with management commenting that they see the Automotive segment being a particular important opportunity, which could grow to more than $100 million per year for the company.

Balance Sheet

Power Integrations generates significant amounts of free cash flow, which has resulted in a very solid balance sheet with basically no debt, and more than $311 million in cash and short-term investments, which decreased in recent quarters mostly as a result of share repurchases.

Shareholder Returns

While Power Integrations pays a dividend, the current yield is relatively modest at ~1%. Nevertheless, shareholder returns are much higher when taking buybacks into consideration.

Future Outlook

The company guided for first quarter revenues to be about flat sequentially, reflecting continued headwinds. Still, management sounded relatively optimistic that the bottom might be near, sharing that they are seeing an uptick in bookings from customers that had been largely dormant throughout the last year, and January being their best month for bookings since last spring.

Looking further ahead, there are reasons to be optimistic as well, as GaN is expected to be a transformational technology in power electronics, with huge opportunities in markets including automotive, data center, and mobile devices. As the CEO put it during the earnings call, "... proprietary technology and know-how in high voltage GaN are scarce assets and Power Integrations has more than anyone else in the market." Another reason to be positive is that their products should benefit from fast growth from renewables too.

Valuation

Given the structural tailwinds, we believe it is a matter of time for the company to start posting new earnings per share records. It might take two or three years, but we believe it can deliver earnings of more than $3 per share again.

The forward price/earnings ratio is more than double that of Analog Devices or Texas Instruments. However, if the company can deliver EPS above $3, the price/earnings ratio would drop to ~27x, which is much closer to its peers.

The EV/Revenues multiple is not that much higher compared to Analog Devices and Texas Instruments, suggesting it is really a matter of improving utilization, restoring profit margins, and operating in growth mode again.

Risks

The company has an extremely strong balance sheet, and remains profitable and cash flow generating, despite the headwinds. The two main risks we see are that the valuation remains relatively demanding, already discounting a recovery to a large degree. There is risk that this demand recovery could take longer than expected to arrive, or even fail to materialize. There is also the risk that one or more of its competitors could come up with even better technology for power electronics.

Conclusion

Power Integrations is positioning itself to be ready for a strong upturn, which might arrive in the second half of the year, or in 2025. As the company's CEO put it "proprietary technology and know-how in high voltage GaN are scarce assets", which justifies a premium valuation and gives them a big advantage in many growth markets like electric vehicles and renewable power systems. The company is still working its way through an inventory correction, but in the meantime it continues buying back shares, looking for operational efficiencies, and investing in developing cutting-edge products for growth applications like electric vehicles, motors drives, and renewable energy systems.