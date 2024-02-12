Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Enphase Energy: Don't Rush Back In Now

Feb. 12, 2024 4:20 PM ETEnphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Stock3 Comments
Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Enphase Energy, Inc. has surged despite missing revenue targets and guiding towards weakness numbers in Q1.
  • The solar energy technology company has under-shipped the market for several quarters now, but the customer demand continues slipping $50 million per quarter to only ~$400 million in Q1'24.
  • Enphase Energy stock trades at over 7.5x '25 sales targets that require a rebound in demand to hit.
Enphase headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

While Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) hinted at the solar sector market hitting bottom in the next quarter or so, the stock has already surged off the bottom. Solar demand may never return to the growth levels of

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
46.24K Followers

Stone Fox Capital (aka Mark Holder) is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 10 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group Out Fox The Street where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

geeollie profile picture
geeollie
Today, 5:27 PM
Comments (12)
Hard to take this analysis seriously from a guy who is bearish on ENPH and who's "leading an investing group" and probably betting short on this stock. One main exaggaration in the analysis is the statement about the europeans reactions to become more energy independent as a result of what happened to them from the Ukraine war. This reaction hasn't really started earnestly until late 2023. Orders and deployments are not even booming yet. The only thing so far that has boomed in the EU is a collective agreement of late 2023 to become more energy independent. It makes all sorts of sense, and not just in the EU but also in Africa, South-America and India and othe parts of Asia. The renewables boom is merely starting..
RickJensen profile picture
RickJensen
Today, 4:43 PM
Comments (32.94K)
It's easy. Buy low, sell high. Hold for LTCGs.
N
Natturner1966
Today, 4:26 PM
Comments (6.21K)
Long from $89. I’m going to ride this back to $200. It might take the rest of the year though. This thing is all over the place.
