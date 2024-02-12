IDV: 6.7% Yield, Selling At 6x Earnings; Its Time Will Come

Dilok Klaisataporn

In the current US equity bull market, it’s easy to overlook the benefits of an international allocation. Investing in international equities is another way to diversify and manage risk alongside other considerations like broad asset allocation, sector diversification, as well as factor exposures.

We like high dividend yield strategies for their general resilience, as companies that tend to qualify for these funds are usually larger and more established. With things looking quite optimistic (at least in the US), the investor base may not have much of an appetite for stability over growth opportunities (which is generally the trade-off with high dividend yield allocations). Given the optimism, now might be the perfect time to consider other opportunities that might flourish in a market regime change.

The iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) targets high-dividend-paying securities from developed markets in Europe, Asia Pacific, and Canada. While this ETF is branded as a high dividend yield ETF, its current fundamentals indicate it can offer value characteristics as well. Some considerations towards quality characteristics are also embedded in the methodology, alongside, of course, income generation and the potential for capital appreciation.

We rate IDV a hold for now, but expect to gravitate toward it once non-US markets gain a catalyst to reverse years of underperformance of international, dividend and value stocks. We currently live in a market environment that views tech and related equities one way, and most others differently. So rather than jump in here with a buy rating, we’ll start at hold and look for stronger evidence that the market is ready to finally reward the value and yield IDV offers.

International Income and Value

The ETF tracks the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index, which is initially defined as all companies in the S&P EPAC BMI and the S&P Canada BMI indices, excluding REITs.” This developed market exposure provides the diversification benefit of global stocks, without introducing some of the risk that might come with an emerging markets' exposure. The ETF is eventually whittled down to around 100 holdings based on several dividend related screens, including a current dividend per share in excess of the 3-year average. IDV also considers risk and liquidity, requiring that companies be in an excess of $1B in market cap for new constituents, and $750M for current constituents. The minimum average daily traded volume must also reach $3M for a company to be included in the index.

We see below that over a quarter of the ETF’s sector allocation is to Financials. Given forecasts for global interest rate cuts, this could potentially have a negative impact on the total return of the sector and therefore the fund writ large, as banks’ profit margins tend to suffer when interest rates are lowered.

An additional 45% is allocated to traditionally more defensive, non-cyclical sectors such as Utilities, Industrials and Materials. These sectors are likely to be less impacted by interest rate cuts relative to Financials and have the potential to weather a shifting interest rate environment a bit more smoothly. Nearly 25% of the fund’s country allocation is to both the UK and Australia, with a smattering of investments throughout Europe and developed Asia.

Sector and Geographic Breakdown (iShares)

Dividend Profile

While we’ve looked at the merits and deficiencies of both sector and country allocation, we can see from IDV’s dividend profile that the fund does deliver on its objective of providing yield. IDV’s trailing twelve-month dividend yield is a whopping 6.7%, with a 4-year average yield of 6.4%. This outpaces its international dividend ETF competitors by a decent margin. What is also obvious is that IDV is less considered with dividend growth relative to peers, which is evident in both its methodology and dividend profile. IDV is also one of the larger funds in this grouping, with over $4B in AUM.

As shown above, IDV’s yield tends to gravitate toward the 5% area, but it is 1/3 higher than that currently. That’s a sign of discounted valuation, but not of a true price catalyst. That’s the last shoe to drop to make this a buy, rather than a hold. What will that catalyst be? We don’t know, nor are we that concerned what the “narrative” is. We just want to see that price momentum is present to upgrade IDV.

Two interesting characteristics of this fund are both its P/E and P/B ratios, which are 6.1 and 0.9 respectively, as of 2/24/2024. These are both strong value indicators that indicate this fund could be in the position to prosper if we see a rotation out of growth and back into value. Accordingly, we see its total return is consistent with value's under performance in the same period.

The Takeaway

We think IDV is straightforward about its value proposition and its tradeoffs. It is a relatively concentrated dividend yield fund, with just about 100 stocks in developed international markets. We like its tilt toward value over growth, and the fund delivers on high yield at a striking valuation.

The fund has underperformed the broad market, but that is consistent with funds with a tilt toward value in the same period. And once that lightning bolt of recognition hits market participants, this ETF has the potential to get very attractive very quickly. In the meantime, we rate it a hold, since if we held it, we would not sell it here.