As you can see below, there are some very attractive dividend yields within the commercial mortgage real estate investment trust, or mREIT, sector right now.

iREIT®

But wait.

Didn’t we see one of these players announcing a dividend cut last week?

That’s right, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) said it was slicing its dividend by 42%, from $.43 per share to $.25 per share.

Keep in mind that KREF has 41% exposure to multifamily and 25% exposure to office and the company’s average loan size is $124 million.

And in the latest quarter the company took back an office property in Philadelphia ($59 million loss) and the company also increased reserves for an office asset in Silicon Valley (KREF expects to take title to the property in Q2).

Last week I explained that the largest yielder in the sector, Granite Point Mortgage (GPMT) – boasting 15.4% - is considered a “sucker yield” because it’s paying out more in dividends than it earns.

The company also has outsized office exposure (43.7%).

So, when examining commercial mREITs, it is important to consider things such as:

Average Loan Size

Property Sector Exposure

The Payout Ratio.

As you can see below, we screened (using our proprietary tools) for companies with the lowest payout ratio, and we found Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR):

iREIT®

LADR shares are trading at $10.67 with a P/E multiple of 8.0x. The 8.6% dividend yield is the lowest in the commercial mREIT sector, while the payout ratio is an extremely secure 71%.

Also, as shown below, LADR has the lowest average loan size (of just $25 million) and 28% exposure in the office sector (37% exposure in Multifamily).

iREIT®

While LADR is the lowest yielder (of the group), we believe that this REIT has the potential to become a rock-star that could return 30% over the next 12 months.

Here’s why…

The Basics About LADR

LADR was formed in 2008 to invest across the capital stack and held its IPO in 2014. The company is unique in that it has a diversified business model that includes loans, real estate equity, and securities.

LADR IR

The $3.1 billion loan portfolio has very solid metrics:

99% senior secured first mortgage loans

86% post-COVID loan originations

66% W.A. LTV (loan to value)

1.8-year W.A. extended maturity.

No construction loans.

Modest future funding commitments (of $204 million).

Again, I already mentioned the lower loan size, which is worth reiterating again because it suggests that LADR’s loan portfolio is diversified (so one torpedo will not sink the ship).

LADR IR

As you can see below, LADR’s loan value as of Q4 2023 was $3.139 billion with a weighted loan to value of 66%. There are just $32 million of mezzanine loans on the books, with a weighted LTV of 82%.

LADR IR

During Q4, LADR received $727 million in repayments, reducing the loan balance by 19% (from 2023). This amount includes the full payoff of 35 loans, and $100 million in proceeds from the repayment of office loans.

Also, in Q4, LADR took back the keys on two assets:

$23 million loan on a retail property on the Upper West Side of Manhattan

$35 million loan on a newly constructed multifamily property in Pittsburgh.

Once again, these are smaller loans and extremely manageable for a REIT that has around $1.4 billion of liquidity. Importantly, these loans weren’t office loans, as LADR has done a great job of mitigating these (office) headwinds.

LADR IR

As you see (above), 77% of the office loans are post-COVID loans with a W.A. LTV of 66%. There are only two office loans over $100 million (Miami and White Plains), and they’re in good shape.

LADR owns just under $1 Billion in real estate that provides the company with a stable source of income and earnings. The portfolio includes 156 net leased properties (or 70% of the segment).

Most of the net lease tenants have strong credits, primarily investment-grade rated, and committed to long-term leases with an average remaining lease term of around 9 years.

LADR IR

The final (third) leg to the LADR stool is the securities portfolio that represents $486 million of assets. Around 99% of the portfolio was investment grade rated, with 86% being AAA rated.

LADR IR

Highly Disciplined Management Team

As you know, I spend a lot of time with CEOs, always looking to analyze risk and better understand the incentives of the insiders.

One of the great things about LADR is that the company has large insider ownership - the management team and directors own over 11%. I’ve been covering the company since 2015, and I’ve always been a fan of its conservative and disciplined capital markets practices.

As of Q4 '23, over 71% of the portfolio is unencumbered and readily financeable, which means that the company could tap into future liquidity if needed.

However, given the fact that LADR has over $1.3 billion of same day liquidity ($1 Billion in unrestricted cash and $324 million revolver), I don’t think it’ll be necessary. LADR’s Adjusted Leverage Ratio is 1.6x, or 1.0x net of cash.

LADR IR

As CEO Brian Harris explained on the earnings call last week,

“Our fortress-like balance sheet allows us to turn our attention to getting through the current downturn in commercial real estate values in the aftermath of soaring interest rates, and with a banking system with little appetite to finance new commercial real estate loans.”

He added,

“We feel the Fed is at least done raising rates for the time being. If they do begin to lower rates this will come as a welcome relief to property owners. With less competition for lending assignments from regional banks private credit is indeed moving in to take part in this vast addressable opportunity, and we have every intention of taking advantage of our already strong position in mortgage lending, and plan to deploy our large cash holdings into something more interesting than T-Bills.”

Earnings & Recommendation

In Q4 '23, LADR generated $40 million of Distributable Earnings, which represents $0.32 Distributable with a 10.5% Distributable ROAE (after-tax).

The company generated Distributable Earnings of $167.7 million and Distributable ROAE (after-tax) of 10.9% in FY 2023.

The company declared a Q4 '23 cash dividend of $0.23 per share with 1.4x dividend coverage (based on Q4 2023).

While analysts forecast muted growth in 2024, the picture looks brighter in 2025 as the company puts its war chest of cash to work (15% growth forecasted in 2025).

FAST Graphs

Here’s a snapshot of analyst growth estimates for LADR and the peers:

iREIT®

Given the very steady hand of the management team and future growth prospects, we consider LADR a high conviction pick.

In addition to the well-covered 8.6% dividend yield, we believe that LADR is capable of generating returns in excess of 30% over the next 12 months, especially after the company puts the $1 billion+ of liquidity to work.