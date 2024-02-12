Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Klepierre: Assessing The Impact Of ECB Rate Cuts

Feb. 12, 2024 5:37 PM ETKlépierre (KLPEF) Stock
Ivo Kolchev profile picture
Ivo Kolchev
322 Followers

Summary

  • Klepierre did an excellent job hedging its interest expenses, with half of all bonds maturing in the early 2030s.
  • The company will only slowly refinance its bonds at a higher level, with a cumulative negative impact on net current cash flow of about 0.42 EUR/share.
  • The majority of the refinancing impact will come in the 2030s, allowing the company to benefit from rent indexation in the process.
  • The market-implied cap rate rose about 1.36% in 2020-2021 as a result of COVID-19, but only 0.12% following ECB rate hikes in 2022-2023.
  • The current market-implied cap rate for Klepierre is around 6.4%, and my target price under different ECB rate scenarios ranges from 25 to 30 EUR/share.
FRANCE-ECONOMY-MAPIC-FAIR

VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

Introduction

I previously covered Klepierre (OTCPK:KLPEF) all the way back in October 2021 where the focus of the article was on operations recovering post-COVID-19. You can tell how much things have changed since then, as the 10-year German government bonds

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

