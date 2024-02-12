Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Digital Turbine: Still High Uncertainty Despite New Overseas Partnerships

Feb. 12, 2024 5:42 PM ETDigital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) Stock
Summary

  • Digital Turbine provides a platform for growth and monetization in the mobile ecosystem, connecting advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device makers.
  • The stock has experienced extreme volatility, reaching an all-time high of over $85 in 2021 but currently trading around $3.8, losing over 90% of its value.
  • Despite projected 22% upside, I rate the stock neutral. Uncertainties in the ad spend environment and execution are among the identifiable key risk factors potentially outweighing reward.

Woman using social media microblogging app on her phone

grinvalds

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) provides a platform for growth and monetization in the mobile ecosystem. They connect advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device makers through a full ad stack and proprietary technology. The company generates revenues from two main businesses, ODS/On-Device Solution and AGP / App Growth Platform.

We're a long-only asset manager allocating into tech and growth asset classes. Learn more at www.tnginvestments.com

Comments

D
Drakardnoir
13 Feb. 2024
Comments (3)
Read through the latest 10q for the One Store Korea partnership. It isnt just Korean market like you mentioned, it's also the EU. They are forming a joint venture in Europe to combine capabilities and create alternative app store
L
Losingmoneybyinvesting
13 Feb. 2024
Comments (252)
What are you talking about on the terminations? The reseller was for AGP and was terminated in December 2022, not this year. As for the carrier partnership I have absolutely no idea what you mean there, the last termination was with Tmus.
p
pat mccrotch
13 Feb. 2024
Comments (447)
Most of the headwinds listed in the risks section of this article should abate going into fiscal 2025 (starting in Apr-2024).

Global device sales have started trending up. Samsung will be introducing its new models throughout 2024 and APPS will be picking up 40M new devices from Korea's ONE Store.

And I don't recall APPS mentioning partnership churn in this earnings call.

The operational issues that were mentioned during the call were on APPS's partner's side. The issue was not with APPS internally.

Operational cash flow is consistently positive. And APPS has been diligently paying down its debt. They have no liquidity issues. Interest expense will continue to go down as debt balances continue to be reduced and rates come down. Debt-to-equity ratio will improve.

APPS has yet to prove they have the demand for their services that can meaningfully drive growth. They've had some stumbles in executing their vision of what they want to be and the macroeconomic environment has not helped that. But they are moving forward and the macroeconomic environment should continue to improve. Once these two issues are resolved there will be no more excuses left and that is where the rubber meets the road.
laxcam profile picture
laxcam
12 Feb. 2024
Comments (73)
Looks bleak at the moment. Mr. Stone has big dreams even though the batting average is down and debt is up.
p
pat mccrotch
13 Feb. 2024
Comments (447)
@laxcam Debt has been coming down for the past many quarters.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.

