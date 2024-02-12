SweetBunFactory

Investment Introduction

The stock price of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) has stumbled in the past 12 months with a trading range of $60.55 - $99.13. Right now trading is at the lower end of that range after a significant setback in October after the company cut its forecasted revenue outlook, which signaled poor demand for investors. Guidance fell $50 million compared to its previous guidance of $675 - $690 million. The bottom line came in higher, but only because of a favorable gain on selling some assets. The very recent earnings report announced on February 8th topped estimates, with EPS topping out at $1.46. Even if the company managed to top out on estimates for the quarter, the company is still seeing a lot of difficulties and for FY2023, EPS dropped 35% YoY. I think risks of further downside exist and meaning more caution now seems the best. The report caused the stock to jump, likely from the beat. I will assess BDC as a hold.

Company Introduction

BDC is included in the information technology sector and more specifically the electronic components industry. Here it has since 1902 operated and built up a market value of $3.13 billion as of writing this. BDC operates as a provider of signal transmission solutions globally. The company is divided into two segments: Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. In Enterprise Solutions, BDC produces copper and fiber cable connectivity solutions, racks, enclosures, and signal extension systems. The second segment works with infrastructure components, connectivity systems, and industrial ethernet solutions for applications in industrial automation.

Market Situation (Investor Material)

Now that we know what BDC works with, we can look a little closer at the markets for the business. One of the most important ones is industrial automation, which has historically made up over 50% of the revenue sources. BDC cites that right now orders are down across all key markets, most notably in broadband solutions, down 29% QoQ. Customers of BDC are reigning in on capital expenditures and orders, which is hurting a business like BDC's significantly. The largest market, industrial automation, saw orders drop 21% QoQ. High inventory levels for customers seem to be a leading factor there. We have seen the impact news like this has had on the stock price, when it dropped from $95 per share to $71 per share on one day, and then continued its downtrend to a 52-week low of $60.55.

President and CEO Ashish Chand cited the following in the Q3 Earnings call on November 2: “Looking forward, we expect to see reduced demand for a few quarters as end users adjust to challenges in the marketplace. However, we expect them to emerge with continued investments in automation”. What I derive from this is that BDC sees continued strength in the automation marketplace, but I would think that continued weakness will continue as long as rates remain high. Higher investment activity from customers will only really be possible if rates go lower, as it's too expensive to acquire debt at the moment. The risk still resides that BDC guides for more weakness this year, and I would assume the stock price would drop similarly to that in October.

Valuation

Ratings Summary (Seeking Alpha)

The ratings that BDC are getting seem overwhelmingly positive, but I will be going against the grain here and say that continued market weakness is a real possibility. North America remains the dominant market for BDC, but a near quarter of the revenues are from EMEA as well, and markets here are both weak and illiquid overall. This illiquidity means that orders from customers in the region are likely to continue downwards and given the portion they make up I remain cautious on revenue outlooks. The quant rating for BDC is at a very low 1.59, which is dragged down by a reduction in revenues and earnings in the past 12 months, following a weaker market. Relying solely on the quant rating might be bad, but it does paint the picture of existing market struggles that could persist.

Valuation Grades (Seeking Alpha)

Recent poor stock performance has meant that BDC is trading at very low multiples, often exhibiting over 50% discounts to the information technology sector. On a P/E non-GAAP FWD basis, BDC trades at 11.57, 2.98% below its 5-year average and 54.55% below the sector. The lack of positive guidance by the company I think is scaring investors about poor earnings growth in the next few years, and in turn, means a big discount. One of the highlights of the business is the FCF generation. Cash from operations has reached a record high at $319 million TTM, up from $281 million in FY2022.

BDC has traded at low multiples traditionally in comparison to the sector. This seems like a trend that will continue until BDC manages to raise its revenue outlook and deliver higher growth numbers. Revenues seem cyclical at the moment, which often also comes with a lower valuation to reflect the volatility and additional risk. I will conclude by discussing the valuation of BDC by saying the stock looks very cheap compared to the sector, but historically it looks just about right now. Nothing major has happened in the operations for it to reach a higher multiple, especially not after the revised revenue guidance.

The Value You Get

Dividend History BDC (Seeking Alpha)

The two areas that I look at when assessing the value that investors would get from buying a stock are firstly the dividend and share repurchases. BDC has an established dividend yielding 0.24% currently, so not a significant amount, largely because the payout ratio is 2.81%. No dividend raises have been issued in the past 5 years, and if market weakness continues, I would assume no dividend raises will happen in the next 5 years either.

Share purchasing has remained in the same range since almost 10 years ago, 42-44 million. This indicates that BDC neither has a practice of share buybacks. In conclusion, the immediate value that you get with investing in BDC is very limited, with it only being the dividend at 0.24%.

Price Target

I would argue that BDC looks quite fairly valued right now in comparison to where it has historically been trading. I don’t want to pay a premium based on historical multiples when the business of BDC hasn't necessarily been improving that much last few quarters. Orders and markets remain volatile. The risk exists of a drop to $62 - $64 per share, which seems to be the short-term floor. This is also where I will set my target price for BDC, where I see more value. At $62 BDC trades at 10.8x FWD earnings, and 1.27x FWD sales for FY2024 which are $5.73 EPS and $2.31 billion in revenues respectively. At this point, BDC would have a 10% earnings discount to the 5-year average but still a premium to the sales of about 17.7%. This is why I think BDC makes more sense as a hold.

The Bear Thesis

The bear thesis with BDC revolves around continued market weakness like lower orders coming in. I would anticipate a slight YoY decrease once again in 2024 orders, or at least low single-digit growth. For the last 12 months, the floor for the stock price seems to be around $62 - $64, at which BDC would trade 19% higher than current levels. The drop when the last quarterly report was released was greater than this, meaning that the floor under $62 - $64 is around the $50 mark. At this price point, BDC would potentially look appealing. This short-term drop is the primary risk for BDC investors right now as I see it, which would be the result of a broader market sell-off I think, or persistent market weakness for BDC.

State Of The Company

Balance Sheet Highlights (Seeking Alpha)

The balance sheet of BDC contains $597 million in cash and $1.28 billion in debt. The ratio between cash and debt lands at 2.14. In my opinion, a healthy ratio to be at, under 5 is good and provides a lower overall risk profile to the balance sheet. Maintaining a liquid asset base is important in a weaker market climate, and the current ratio for BDC is 2.3, far above the 1.8 - 2 I generally look for. I don't see any significant changes happening in Q4 for the balance sheet, apart from perhaps a continuation of paying down debts, and a slightly lower cash position. With a weaker market demand, I would assume inventory levels will remain above $300 million. It increased by $26 million between FY2022 and FY2023 as well, even as the revenues fell. A bullish signal would be if BDC manages to get rid of inventory faster than anticipated. This could potentially lead to more operational efficiencies and higher margins.

Investment Conclusion

BDC is trading at the lower end of its 52-week range, and the recent earnings did bring it higher for the short term. If the company continues to beat on estimates then we could see a reversal in the stock price action, but with high inventory levels and lacking top-line growth, I don't see this happening in the coming few quarters, unfortunately. BDC is trading close to historical multiples, indicating limited upside for investors, and more potential downside. I remain conservative until Q4 when we hopefully get some much-needed views on how they see FY2024 panning out.