Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Building A $100,000 Dividend Portfolio With 2 ETFs And February's Top 10 High Dividend Yield Stocks

Feb. 15, 2024 6:00 PM ETSCHD, VOO, KO, EPD, ISNPY, VZ, T, MO, BTI, O, BXP, USB2 Comments
Frederik Mueller profile picture
Frederik Mueller
6.65K Followers

Summary

  • The careful strategic distribution of assets within a dividend portfolio is essential for achieving long-term investment success.
  • In today’s article, I will guide you on how to distribute $100,000 among two selected ETFs and my top 10 high dividend yield companies that I selected for February 2024.
  • This portfolio effectively merges dividend income with dividend growth, offering a Weighted Average Dividend Yield (TTM) of 3.72%, and a 5 Year Weighted Average Dividend Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.09%.

Langfristige, nachhaltige und Wealth Management mit Risiko-Diversifizierung-Konzept: Box mit Finanzinstrument bedruckt / Investment Produkte d.h. Aktien, ETFs, Anleihen, REITs und Münzen in einem Einkaufswagen.

William_Potter/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I recently published an article here on Seeking Alpha about 10 high dividend yield companies that, in my opinion, merit closer examination. These companies stand out due to their presently appealing Valuation, competitive advantages, robust financial health, and their

This article was written by

Frederik Mueller profile picture
Frederik Mueller
6.65K Followers
I specialize in constructing investment portfolios aimed at generating additional income through dividends. My focus lies on identifying companies with significant competitive advantages and strong financials that can provide you with an attractive Dividend Yield and Dividend Growth, thus enabling you to augment your dividend income annually. By combining high Dividend Yield and Dividend Growth companies, you can gradually reduce your dependence on the broader stock market fluctuations.I also assist you in achieving a well-diversified portfolio across various sectors and industries. This diversification strategy aims to minimize portfolio volatility and mitigate risk. I also suggest incorporating companies with a low Beta Factor, which further contributes to reducing the overall risk level of your investment portfolio. My suggested investment portfolios commonly consist of a blend of ETFs and individual companies, emphasizing broad diversification and risk reduction.The selection process for high dividend yield and dividend growth companies within the investment portfolio is meticulously curated. I prioritize the pursuit of total return, encompassing both capital gains and dividends, rather than solely focusing on dividends in isolation. This approach ensures that your portfolio is designed to maximize returns while considering the full spectrum of potential income sources. By leveraging my expertise, you can benefit from a well-crafted investment portfolio that aims to generate extra income through dividends, while reducing risk through diversification, and prioritizing total return.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD, KO, VZ, AT&T, MO, BTI, O, USB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

steve7074 profile picture
steve7074
Today, 6:08 PM
Comments (3.6K)
Better ideas than tobacco, not exactly a growth industry.
InvestInPYPL profile picture
InvestInPYPL
Today, 6:02 PM
Comments (6.24K)
I like it… but I can’t get on board with VZ, T and O…
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCHD--
Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™
VOO--
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
KO--
The Coca-Cola Company
EPD--
Enterprise Products Partners L.P.
ISNPY--
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.