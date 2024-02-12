marchmeena29

Investment Thesis

I last reviewed the Avantis US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) on July 19, 2023, concluding that although its fundamentals were sound, its performance was mediocre and was not necessarily superior to passively managed Index funds. This article aims to update readers on the changes to AVLV's holdings in these last 6-7 months, how it has performed since my last "hold" rating, and assess whether its fundamentals warrant a rating upgrade. To do so, I will compare AVLV with the Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (VTV), the Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL), and the Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) to identify its strengths and weaknesses. In short, there's a lot to like about AVLV, and I have decided to upgrade my rating. I look forward to explaining why in further detail below.

AVLV Performance Analysis

AVLV's primary objective is long-term capital appreciation. Its expense ratio is just 0.15%, making it one of the cheapest actively managed large-cap funds available. Dimensional (DFUS, DFAU, DCOR) and Vanguard (VFMO, VFQY, VFMV) offer slightly cheaper funds, but they're broad-based funds, while AVLV is firmly in the large-cap value category. It's nice to see so many affordable, actively managed ETFs launched over the last few years, as they can provide stiff competition for passive ETFs and possibly respond better to changing market conditions. However, the data is not on these active managers' side so far. Consider these average three-year returns for active vs. passive ETFs:

Large-Cap Value: 29.38% vs. 33.78%.

Large-Cap Blend: 28.11% vs. 30.40%.

Large-Cap Growth: 18.84% vs. 25.22%.

In all cases, passive ETFs outperformed. Perhaps this was due to the success of Magnificent Seven stocks, as active managers looked to hedge their bets too much and misjudged market sentiment. While three years is a short measurement period, five-year total returns tell a similar story.

Large-Cap Value: 60.63% vs. 61.60%.

Large-Cap Blend: 69.22% vs. 79.77%.

Large-Cap Growth: 97.56% vs. 106.82%.

Active and passive large-cap value ETFs performed nearly identically over the last five years, but remember that the idea of hiring an active manager is to outperform the market. In AVLV's case, the ETF only launched on September 21, 2021, and here's how it ranked against its large-cap value peers over the last two years:

2022: -5.52% (#45/80).

2023: 17.43% (#19/87).

AVLV's 10.95% total return ranked #11/90 for these two years, so I have to update my prior conclusion that performance was not impressive. Indeed, AVLV performed better than I expected since my last review, and that 10.95% return was the second best for actively managed large-cap value funds. In case you're wondering, the winner was the Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL), a fund I highlighted in July.

Since October 2021, AVLV has delivered an annualized 9.10% return, or 1.51% better than VTV. As shown below, PVAL and DSTL did even better, but the theme for all three actively managed ETFs is higher volatility. That feature might be negative in a bear market, and it's worth noting that AVLV and DSTL had worse draw-downs than VTV.

Portfolio Visualizer

AVLV Analysis

Portfolio Turnover

AVLV currently holds 280 U.S. stocks, up from 230 from my review on July 18, 2023. While this seems like a significant change, turnover by weight was relatively small. AVLV added 84 stocks totaling 12.78% of the current portfolio by weight and deleted 34 stocks totaling 8.08% of the previous portfolio by weight. The most significant changes were as follows:

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): +1.87%. Bank of America Corporation (BAC): +1.46%. American Express Company (AXP): +0.61%. Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK): -1.37%. Pfizer Inc. (PFE): -1.32%. Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ): -1.27%.

For the 2022 and 2023 fiscal years, turnover was just 23% and 22%, so although AVLV is technically an actively managed fund, there doesn't appear to be much day-to-day trading, and because of this, I think you can consider it as an alternative to Index funds like VTV, IWD, and IVE.

Avantis

AVLV Fundamentals By Sub-Industry

The following table highlights selected fundamental metrics for AVLV's top 25 sub-industries, totaling 68.94% of the portfolio. That level of diversification is similar to VTV and about 20% less than PVAL, which is a concentrated fund of only 42 stocks.

The Sunday Investor

Here are my observations:

1. As discussed earlier, AVLV's holdings appear volatile. Several sub-industries have high five-year betas, including Interactive Media & Services, Diversified Banks, and Integrated Oil & Gas, and a three-year backtest of AVLV's top 150 holdings (88% of total weight) also reveals a higher standard deviation compared to VTV.

Portfolio Visualizer

The backtest also suggests that AVLV's managers consider the momentum factor. Notice how this backtested portfolio's returns were similar to VTV's for the first two years and then outperformed in 2023 by 24% (33.41% vs. 9.33%). Even in the Energy sector, which was a weak performer over the last year, AVLV's holdings outperformed on price by 5.38%.

2. AVLV trades at 12.12x trailing cash flow, the lowest of the four ETFs listed, and 17.86x forward earnings, which is average for the sample. In addition, it ranks #32/80 and #50/80 on trailing price-sales and trailing price-book in the large-cap value category, so AVLV doesn't offer any significant value discount that you can't find elsewhere. However, its 7.44% estimated earnings per share growth rate is excellent (#16/80) and explains why AVLV performed so well last year. I like these "all-weather" funds because predicting when a factor will fall in/out of favor is too challenging.

3. Adding to my positive view of AVLV is its high 9.10/10 profit score, which is supported by 16.22% net margins. This profit score, which I derived from individual Profit Grades, is about an "A" using Seeking Alpha's system and ranks #30/80 in the large-cap value category. At the sector level, most have profit scores above 9/10, but there's a noticeable gap among Energy stocks. Given the sector's volatility and AVLV's high concentration (14.71%), I am a bit concerned about a substantial drawdown. AVLV's current Energy selections lost 58.02% in Q1 2020 before storming back as the economy recovered.

Portfolio Visualizer

Predicting the timing of a recession is tricky, but I think this information might give conservative investors some pause. As an alternative, DSTL has only 2.21% exposure to Energy stocks and a much lower five-year beta (0.98 vs. 1.21). Although its expense ratio is higher at 0.39%, there are a lot of similarities with AVLV in terms of factor exposures.

4. AVLV's EPS Revision Score has improved since my last review, increasing from 5.75/10 to 5.89/10, and is now ahead of VTV by 0.77 points instead of lagging by 0.22 before. While this score will fluctuate, it does support the fund's recent strong performance and is one area where it holds an advantage over DSTL, which overweights healthcare stocks that are only up 1.39% on average over the last year.

Investment Recommendation

I remain concerned by features such as AVLV's high beta and above-average allocation to Energy stocks. However, it's an inexpensive large-cap value ETF run by a portfolio management team with decades of industry experience, and I'm confident they won't steer you in the wrong direction in the long run. The reason is because it's not weak in most areas. Consider how AVLV:

Is well diversified, with just 69% of assets in its top 25 sub-industries.

Is fairly priced at 17.86x forward earnings, the average for the category.

Has an above-average 9.10/10 profit score and 16.22% net margins.

Has a solid 7.44% estimated earnings growth rate.

This "all-weather" approach means AVLV will likely avoid bottom-quartile performance in any given year. That makes it different from ETFs like DHS, HDV, and FDL, which all had a great 2022 but stumbled in 2023 as Energy prices retreated. By scoring well on multiple factors, AVLV's returns should be more consistent, and you can worry less. Therefore, I have decided to upgrade my rating on AVLV to a "buy," and I hope the information presented in this article on AVLV and its competitors was helpful. Thank you for reading, and please let me know your thoughts in the comments below.