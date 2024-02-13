Egilshay/iStock via Getty Images

Contributed by Mark Malinowski, produced with Avi Gilburt.

Introduction

"Buy land, they're not making it anymore." - Mark Twain

I hate to be the one to tell you this if you haven't heard it, but sometimes it has to be done. When I look across many of the agriculture or soft commodity charts, what I see is that many of them have bottomed or are attempting to bottom at a higher low than occurred during the long basing structure in many soft commodities between 2015 and 2020.

Why should I care, Mark? Well, unfortunately that means everything food related is going to continue to get more expensive.

Despite Covid hitting the world population in 2019, 2020 and some of 2021, the world population continued to expand after these events. The world reached 7 billion people in 2011 and currently sits at ~8.08 billion people. However, the size of the planet has not expanded.

Moreover, the amount of arable land has decreased (by approximately ⅓ since 1961 according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization). This has increased the expectations of the remaining land to produce more food per unit area. Additionally, some of the largest producers of fertilizer and soft commodities internationally are operating from places with very limited export due to sanctions or armed conflicts in the countries from which they operate. This makes companies operating in North America even more attractive.

Who are these North American companies?

Nutrien

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) is a Canadian fertilizer company based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. It is the largest producer of potash and the third largest producer of nitrogen fertilizer in the world. Nutrien was formed by a merger of two companies, PotashCorp and Agrium in January of 2018.

Nutrien has a market cap of 27.4B USD at the time of writing and pays a 3.84% dividend. Nutrien continued to expand its influence in the fertilizer world, after the merger, focussing on retail sales, through acquisition of Australian retailer Ruralco (2019) and Brazilian retailer Casa do Audubo (2022). That retail expansion combined with the Agrium portion of the company makes them the largest retailer of fertilizer globally. Moreover, their available shares in the market have decreased during the past 5 years (2018 to 2022) because the largest chunk of the funds from operations, a whopping 37%, was spent on share repurchases.

CF Industries Holdings

CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) is a 77 year old fertilizer company headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois. The company started as a cooperative before demutualizing and then IPOing in 2008.

CF Industries Holdings has been aggressively adjusting to their business needs. They fought off a takeover attempt by Agrium and acquired Terra Industries in 2010 to expand into Latin America, they increased production facilities, and garnered a toe hold in the UK with a 50% stake in GrowHow.

They then decided to exit the phosphate business by selling that portion of the company to Mosaic in 2013. In 2015, they bought out the remaining share of GrowHow and, a month later, they attempted to merge with a top tier Amsterdam company OCI, which ultimately fell apart.

Due to the elevated prices for natural gas feedstock and environmental taxes in 2021, CF Industries was forced to close one of their two UK ammonia production facilities. They continue to operate production facilities across North America, Trinidad, and the UK close to important natural gas hubs. They also operate a network of retail distribution for ammonia, granular fertilizers, and their value add products. On Dec 1, 2023, they completed the acquisition of the Waggaman Ammonia production plant.

Fundamentally speaking

I am not going to go into the details of how fertilizer is made or the by-products or why their costs fluctuate so much with the price of natural gas. There are too many articles and Wikipedia pages dedicated to this. But, essentially, two components are needed to make nitrogen fertilizer: Nitrogen which is free from the air and hydrogen which is most readily available by stripping it from natural gas molecules.

What is important in the financials of these two companies? Both are coming off all-time highs in 2022, with stock prices coming down more than 50% to their respective lows. CF Industries Holdings has performed better in financial terms since their low, which seems to be reflected in their stock price performance. Nutrien on the other hand has been dipping into their piggy bank (CASH) to continue to buy shares and fund their dividend, in addition to their earnings. We can see this reflected in their forward looking earnings forecast. They are currently slightly undervalued, but not terribly so over the next 2 years.

Here's how the two stack up on a comparative basis:

Company PE Ratio Return on Equity (%) Market Capital (USD) Net Profit Margin (%) - last 12 months Free Cash Flow 2022 (9 months Millions USD) Free Cash Flow 2023 (9 months Millions USD) Dividend Yield (%) Nutrien 12.7 8.60 27.8 B 7.19 3374 916 0.88 CF Industries Holdings(CF) ~7.2 41.53 14.9B 32.54 2783 N/A 2.1 Click to enlarge

Why is this important?

When I look at these two companies, they are both making money even as prices for fertilizer turned down and have significant cash to continue to buy stock at these depressed prices. They both pay a dividend and with natural gas prices at a significantly lower price, they have hedged their largest input costs for ammonia.

NTR FAST Graph (Lyn Alden)

What do we look for in a technical setup?

We look for setups that align with clear Elliott Wave patterns and Fibonacci price levels.

On January 29th Garrett posted this chart saying he is looking for evidence of a bottom in Nutrien. A strong bottom indication would be a new high above the wave 4 high on a 5 wave move. This would indicate a major bottom has occurred as this chart has been consolidating for over 1.5 years.

Nutrien:

NTR Daily chart from end of Jan (Garrett @ EWT)

On February 2nd, Zac Mannes posted a CF Industries Holdings chart showing a potential 1-2, circle i- circle ii setup that looks very bullish over the next several years. In fact, this has been an active Wave Setup with clearly defined risk:reward parameters which was initially posted on December 6. Since then, CF turned up strongly on Dec 7 and rose nearly 17.5% off that Dec 5 low. While it has since faded deeper than what we normally prefer to see in a standard retracement, it is none-the-less holding a higher low so far. I continue to see the December low as important support in the near term for this chart.

As these setups develop, StockWaves will continue to update with revised support and resistance levels to watch. Nutrien is due to report earnings on February 16th and this may in fact be an important catalyst. CF Industries Holdings reports on February 15th.

CF chart from early Feb (Zac @ EWT)

StockWaves continues to identify high probability targets at the intersection of fundamentals and technicals. We continue to see a very bullish 2020s decade for some commodities, of which fertilizer is one. But, not all charts are at the same position in their journey.