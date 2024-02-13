Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ho Ho Ho Green Giant: Nutrien Ltd. And CF Industries Holdings

Stock Waves profile picture
Stock Waves
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Soft commodities are bottoming at higher lows, leading to increased food prices.
  • Nutrien is the largest global retailer of fertilizer and has been expanding through acquisitions.
  • CF Industries Holdings is adjusting its business strategy and has significant cash to buy stock at depressed prices.
  • A technical EW view of these fertilizer giants.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Stock Waves. Learn More »

Bagged Fertilizer

Egilshay/iStock via Getty Images

Contributed by Mark Malinowski, produced with Avi Gilburt.

Introduction

"Buy land, they're not making it anymore." - Mark Twain

I hate to be the one to tell you this if you haven't heard it, but sometimes it

This article was written by

Stock Waves profile picture
Stock Waves
8.94K Followers

Stock Waves is a team run by Zac Mannes, Garrett Patten and includes contributing authors Lyn Alden Schwartzer and Harry Dunn. Together they provide real-time Elliott Wave technical analysis on dozens of selected stocks each market session. They are the contributors for the investing group Stock Waves.

Features of the service: daily technical analysis, multiple videos weekly with chart analysis, fundamental analysis, 2 deep dives on specific stocks monthly, and a vibrant chatroom for discussion. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CF, NTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

abbaman32 profile picture
abbaman32
Today, 8:38 AM
Comments (2.5K)
Meanwhile grain and fertilizer prices continue to decline.
Ninja Trader profile picture
Ninja Trader
Today, 8:34 AM
Comments (3.89K)
Great article. Thank you for your analysis.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NTR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NTR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CF
--
NTR
--
NTR:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.