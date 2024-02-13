onurdongel

Investment Rundown

Since my last coverage on Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET), the stock has returned 2.43% in share appreciation, but investors have also been able to collect $0.63 in dividends, as well which compared to today's share price of around $13.9 is a 4.5% return, making for a combined return of 6.93% since September 7. This is still below what the S&P has averaged during that period, but as I made it clear in my previous article, investing in ET is a lot more about holding stock in a stable and steadily growing utility business that can reliably deliver and grow on its dividend for investors.

Since my last article, the company has also managed to finalize the acquisition of Crestwood in November, a deal valued at $7.1 billion in total. ET has grown its asset base very quickly these past 5 years, largely due to acquiring more property, which has also led to a 5-year high of the ROA at 3.5%. With the Q4 earnings report around the corner, on February 14 to be exact, I will continue to be bullish on this business for 2024.

Company Segments

ET has grown into a $43 billion valuation operating in the oil and gas storage industry, possible by an extensive pipeline network spanning 41 states across the U.S. This network positions ET at the heart of the US energy framework, playing a crucial role in the transportation of vital energy resources. ET continues to be very active in expanding its business and secured an upgraded debt rating in August, along with targeting a lower leverage ratio. The company has been famous for its high dividend yield, which has seen its ups and downs, but the focus has always remained on delivering a strong long-term return for investors. The 9% yield is in line with the company's historical average currently.

Company Updates (Investor Presentation)

The company's significant contribution includes managing the flow of about 30% of America's natural gas, showing its vital role in the energy supply chain. Additionally, ET is responsible for moving roughly 35% of the country's crude oil, further showing the significant market position it has gathered up during the past decades.

The company is divided into five segments. These segments cover a range of activities within the energy sector, which has enabled ET to develop into a well-diversified business over the years. The compression services segment for example is crucial for the efficient movement of energy, particularly natural gas. This service is essential for enhancing the flow of natural gas through pipelines, ensuring it moves efficiently from extraction points to consumers.

Company Overview (Investor Presentation)

As I mentioned earlier on, since my last converge of ET, the deal to acquire Crestwood for a total value of $7.1 billion has been finalized. The deals have enabled ET to expand its gas gathering capabilities by 2.0 Bcf/d and gas processing by 1.4 Bcf/d. Up until the completion of the acquisition the ROA for Crestwood was 2.12%, and with the track record and large network that ET has, I think they will manage to raise this closer to what they have averaged, which is just over 3.1%.

CEQP FCF (Macrotrends)

Cash flow from operating activities for Crestwood has the past few years maintained a very consistently high level of over $400 million. The addition of these cash flows would bring the overall ET to over $10 billion potentially. ET seems adamant about returning a large amount of this to shareholders, on a $7.5 billion of distributable cash flows $4 billion would be expected to go to shareholders. Roughly 53% of cash flows are therefore going to shareholders, so in 2024 around $5.3 billion could therefore be going the way of unitholders. ET has now recently made a small raise as well to the quarterly dividend, and coming back to its previous ATH of dividend payments, at $0.32 per quarter. With 3.126 billion outstanding shares, the distribution per share would be $1.27, slightly lower than the dividend estimate for FY2024, which is $1.3. This would still put ET at an FWD yield of over 9% which, is where, I think the company remains to be a buy. It's as I mentioned before, the long-term average for ET, so buying close or slightly under it is the best time.

Upcoming Report

Just around the corner is the next earnings report by ET, scheduled on February 14 after the market closes. Market estimates seem to be that EPS will be $0.34. What I find worrying is that in the last several quarters, ET has missed on the bottom line quite a lot.

EPS History (Seeking Alpha)

The actual EPS has come in far lower in some quarters. Full-year EPS is expected to be $1.16 for ET, a decent decline from the FY2021 results of $1.89 as prices of oil and gas were higher and ET generally speaking saw a higher activity level.

Asset Overview (Investor Presentation)

The acquisition of the Crestwood deal will begin to show on the earnings report as well this quarter and the impact it will have is quite self-explanatory, it boosts the market share and asset base of ET which should help them in their path of growing the bottom line, but also very importantly the distributable cash flows too. The primary areas that the deal impacts are Williston and Delaware Basin. Once Crestwood has been fully integrated, it's expected to generate around $40 million in cost savings. As for the impact on overall operating expenses, it's less than 1%, but potentially $40 million more for use elsewhere.

Some comments on the company's progress in integrating the business and their outlooks for its impact will also be greatly appreciated by investors in the earnings call, I think.

Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

ET is now trading at a slight premium to the sector based on non-GAAP earnings, a 4.66% premium to be exact. Compared to where ET has been trading historically, it is 28% above. What we have to keep in mind is the slow recovery that ET saw after the COVID-19 pandemic, not in revenues necessarily, but in valuation. Many companies skyrocketed back in price the same year, ET has yet to reach the same price levels as before the pandemic. It is a large business, and the cut it made to the dividend in 2020 may have left a sour taste in the mouths of investors. I think that the progress that ET has made since then is solid, and strategic deals like with Crestwood add more fuel to their growth in the coming years. Paying a fair price is important though, and with a slight 4.66% earnings premium to the energy sector is not that steep. ET is an even more resilient business than 5 years ago, which is why I am reiterating another buy here for the company in 2024.

ET P/E (Seeking Alpha)

Looking closer at the historical valuation, ET is reaching back to its pre-pandemic levels now of a p/e around 13x. On a 10-year chart ET has notoriously been trading between 12 - 18x earnings, so I wouldn't say that ET has trended upwards recently into overvalued territory. The premium compared to the sector comes from the size and the market position ET has, and how reliably they can use that to generate earnings and drive shareholder value. That is the premium you are paying for here, and I'm in on it. EPS estimates suggest a FY2024 result of $1.53 and with a 12x p/e which I think will be the lower end of the p/e range going forward, ET gets a 12-month price target of $18, which would suggest a 30% upside. But I think ET is not valued like this because of more money moving to high-growth sectors like tech, and energy outlooks have been somewhat volatile. When the sector gets back in favor, I think the price of ET will rise quickly. Some EPS clarity and guidance in the next report could cause the stock to pop as well, and right now it seems favorable to be buying going into earnings.

Risks

Midstream companies like ET typically exhibit consistent cash flows over extended periods, highlighting the importance of acknowledging and mitigating operational risks. A notable concern is the elevated leverage ratio, characterized by a substantial debt-to-equity ratio, which introduces specific financial vulnerabilities that necessitate prudent management. The leverage ratio is high, but as we will find out below, it's a lot better than 5 years ago.

EBITDA Growth (Seeking Alpha)

In the past years, the company has managed to rapidly increase its EBITDA generation, and therefore deleverage a lot. The company is in an industry where it can generate steady and climbing EBITDA despite market volatility, it's the nature of its business. What I want to highlight in the risk segment is that should ET return to a higher leverage ratio because they choose to take on more and more debt, I do think it's reasonable to assume the stock price will negatively reflect this. In 2017 the leverage ratio for ET was perhaps the highest at EBITDA/long-term debt of 8.4. It has since declined to 3.9 now. This underscores ET's commitment to deleveraging and being better positioned to fund the dividend and not be under pressure to pay back large sums of maturing debt instead.

Final Words

I have covered ET before and figured it was time for another update as we have earnings around the corner. The business remains very robust, and the positives are clear. I expect it to continue delivering on the current 9% yield and potentially raise it to new highs in the coming years. The strategic deal to acquire Crestwood seems fundamentally very sound and will lead to both cost savings but also strong additional cash flows. With a near 7% return since my last article, ET shows why it's such a steady business to buy into, which is why I am reiterating my buy for ET in 2024.