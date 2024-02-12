Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Banco do Brasil (OTCPK:BDORY) released its fourth-quarter 2023 results, once again demonstrating robust performance, with the bank reporting an adjusted net profit of R$9.4 billion for the quarter, compared to R$9 billion in the same period last year.

Consequently, the adjusted profit for 2023 reached R$35.6 billion (compared to R$31.9 billion in 2022), reflecting significant growth.

The bank nearly achieved all of its targets for 2023 (guidance), with only the provision for doubtful debts (PDD) slightly exceeding expectations, influenced by Chapter 15 of Lojas Americanas.

One positive aspect was the announcement of robust dividends for 2024, as Banco do Brasil plans to increase the payout from 40% to 45%. Additionally, the bank provided bold profit growth guidance for 2024 despite the challenges of worsening credit quality.

Although the increase in defaults presents a significant challenge, Banco do Brasil's default rate remains below that of the financial system. The bank continues to deliver solid results and maintains a positive outlook for the upcoming quarters of this year, likely to sustain or surpass the current level.

Therefore, I maintain my optimism, consistent with my previous thesis, where I highlighted that Banco do Brasil, despite being a state-owned bank with interventionist risks not faced by other private peers, consistently achieves the highest ROE among the largest private banks in Brazil. It relies on the strength of Brazil's agribusiness sector to uphold its robust financial position.

Despite the substantial stock price increase over the past twelve months, the valuation remains discounted compared to its dividend potential and in comparison to Itaú Unibanco (ITUB), the largest private bank in Brazil with similar profitability.

Data by YCharts

Considering this, I maintain a bullish outlook on Banco do Brasil's thesis despite some negative points in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Banco do Brasil's Q4 Earnings Review

Banco do Brasil was the last of the giant Brazilian banks (Itaú Unibanco, Bradesco (BBD), and Santander Brasil (BSBR)) to report its quarterly results for the fourth quarter. While Banco do Brasil's Q4 results initially appear broadly favorable, a closer examination reveals some weaknesses.

Nonetheless, these issues are insignificant enough to compromise the bank's optimistic investment thesis.

Positive Points:

Profitability Outperformance: Banco do Brasil's Q4 results surpassed Bloomberg's consensus by 3%, with adjusted net income reaching R$9.4 billion and ROE at 22%, up 1.2 percentage points from the previous quarter. Notably, the bank's profitability exceeded even that of the largest private bank in the country, Itaú Unibanco. In 2023, Banco do Brasil achieved a record-breaking profit of 11.4% growth to R$35.6 billion.

Bando do Brasil's IR

Loan Portfolio Growth: The loan portfolio reached R$1.1 trillion in Q4, marking a 4% quarterly increase and a 10.3% annual rise. Although slightly slower than the previous quarter, this growth significantly outpaced other private incumbent banks.

Bando do Brasil's IR

In Q4, the individual portfolio expanded by 2.9%, while the corporate and agribusiness portfolios grew by 5.2% and 4.5%, respectively. The individual, corporate, and agricultural portfolios grew by 8.1%, 9%, and 14.7%, respectively. The bank's guidance suggests continued expansion, forecasting total loan portfolio growth between 8% and 12% in 2024.

Less Positive Points:

Complete Guidance for 2023 and 2024: The guidance for 2024 anticipates another year of robust profits but with a significant slowdown compared to 2023, projected to range between R$37 billion and R$40 billion, an improvement over the R$35.6 billion reported in 2023. This range seems somewhat overly optimistic, considering the challenges highlighted, particularly in credit quality in Q4. However, it's not something unattainable.

Banco do Brasil's IR

Compared to the 2023 guidance, the bank delivered everything within expectations, except for provisions (PDD), which required additional reinforcements to address potential worsening deterioration in the credit portfolio. While the support of the balance sheet with provision expenses exceeded expectations, it was more than offset by the financial margin above guidance.

Banco do Brasil's IR

Net Interest Income ("NII") Growing Above the Loan Portfolio: In the quarter, net interest income ("NII") reached R$25.8 billion, with a quarterly increase of 8.8% and a yearly increase of 20.1%, continuing to surpass the growth of the loan portfolio.

Several positive implications arise when a bank's net interest income ("NII"), such as Banco do Brasil, grows more than the loan portfolio. This indicates improved operational efficiency, as the bank increases profitability without significantly expanding its assets, such as loans. Additionally, it signifies diversified income sources, including investments in fixed-income securities, trading activities, and financial services across sectors such as agribusiness and SME.

Bando do Brasil's IR

Margin with Clients and Market: The Margin with Clients contracted by 2.0% in the quarter but expanded by 4.1% over the year. Conversely, the Margin with Market experienced significant growth, increasing by 80.5% in the quarter and 168.1% over the year. This substantial quarterly growth was attributed to exchange rate variations affecting Banco Patagonia's financial margin, in which Banco do Brasil holds a stake. The year-end currency hedge had a positive impact due to the devaluation of the Argentine currency, contributing to a non-recurring gain from the exchange rate variation, which is not a result of the efficient operation of Banco do Brasil.

Timid Increase in Payout and Repurchase of Debt Securities: The bank's core capital saw a slight decline, dropping by 0.37 percentage points to 12.1%, influenced by actuarial issues and exchange rate variations. The Basel index also fell, reaching 15.4%, down 0.77 percentage points from the previous quarter, while the Tier I capital index (CET1) decreased by 0.73 percentage points in the quarter to 13.91%.

However, it's important to note that despite the decline in Basel, capital ratios remain above regulatory minimums. This allowed Banco do Brasil to cautiously increase its dividend payout by 5% to 45% and repurchase Level 1 subordinated debt. Although this is positive, there's a feeling that more could have been done. Hence, I classify it as "not so good," even though dividends are expected to remain quite good.

According to Banco do Brasil's profit guidance 2024, ranging between $7.4 billion and $8 billion, this could potentially translate with the new payout to around an 11-12% dividend yield, nearing 2022 levels. Even in the worst-case scenario, where the guidance is not met, and a net profit similar to 2023 is reported, it is still likely that a yield in the double-digit range will be reported.

Negative Points:

Increase in Provisions and Strong Growth in Delinquency: The main setback in the quarter was the significant increase in provision expenses for doubtful debts, totaling R$9.9 billion. This marked a robust growth of 32.8% in the quarter and an impressive 52.8% over the year. The quarter was impacted by a strengthening of the balance sheet due to worsening risks in the corporate/SME (small and medium-sized enterprises) segment, necessitating increased credit provisions and impairments.

Banco do Brasil's IR

The default rate above 90 days (NPL 90+) increased by 0.11pp quarter-on-quarter to 2.92%. Excluding the effect of Americanas' toxic credits, the NPL 90+ would have stood at 2.75% in 4Q23, reflecting a worsening of 0.12pp quarter-on-quarter. Delinquency in the quarter was negatively impacted by the NPL 90+ of the corporate segment, which increased by 0.34pp quarter-over-quarter, excluding Americanas, at 2.83%. Additionally, the agribusiness sector witnessed an increase in defaults this quarter, reaching 0.96% (+0.25pp year-on-year). However, it's worth noting that the bank's default rate remains well below that of the Brazilian financial system (3.3%).

Bando do Brasil's IR

In the quarter, Banco do Brasil's coverage ratio experienced a slight decline, with the index coming in at 196.7% (-2.4pp quarter-over-quarter). The industry index fell by -0.5pp over the same period to 184.8%. Looking at the annual comparison, the bank's coverage was diminished by 30.4pp.

The Bottom Line

In my view, despite Banco do Brasil's 4Q23 results remaining robust, they raised important points for reflection on the main trends reflected in the market. These include the relevance of Banco Patagonia to the bank's profitability in the quarter, the quality of net interest income ("NII"), and the quality of assets for corporate and rural loans.

The positive aspect of Banco do Brasil's thesis is its maintenance of attractive dividends for 2024, even if it doesn't achieve the bold net income guidance 2024. Additionally, it will maintain and expand Return on Equity ("ROE") above that of other private banks in the sector.

As long as the bank delivers a dividend yield in the new payout above double digits, I view the valuation as very attractive, with a target price of $18 per share for the ADR, taking into account a Return on Investment ("ROI") of 6%, which I consider reasonable for an income stock.

According to Graham's valuation, considering the historical average Price-to-Earnings ("P/E") ratio of 6.5x and the historical Price-to-Book ("P/B") ratio of 1.01x, Banco do Brasil's ADR has a fair price of $14.22, considering an Earnings per Share ("EPS") of $2.64 and a book value per share of 11.56. This leaves a margin of safety of 21.2% about the February 12th share price of $11.73 per share.

Therefore, I'm maintaining my bullish recommendation on Banco do Brasil, as I still see the stock with upside potential and paying a very attractive dividend through 2024.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.