patty_c

Back in November, I upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) to “Buy,” saying the stock could be a rebound candidate as it set a low bar and embarked on a cost-cutting campaign under new CEO Tim Wentworth. The stock is up about 6% since then. Let’s catch up on the name following its recent earnings report and other developments.

FQ1 Results

For its fiscal Q1 reported in January, WBA saw its revenue climb 10.0%, or 8.7% in constant currencies, to $36.7 billion. That soared past analyst estimates calling for revenue of $35.1 million.

Adjusted EPS, however, fell -43% to 66 cents. That topped analyst estimates by 2 cents.

U.S. Retail Pharmacy sales rose 6.4%, with same-store sales up 8.1%. Comparable pharmacy sales were up 13.1%, while comparable retail sales were down -5.0%. Adjusted operating income, though, fell -37.2% to $694 million, hurt by pharmacy reimbursement pressure and weaker front-store sales.

International sales rose 4.4%. Boots UK sales rose 6.2%, with retail comps up 9.8% and pharmacy comps up 0.8%. Adjusted operating income climbed 15% to $142 million.

Its U.S. Healthcare segment saw sales nearly double to $1.9 billion and posted adjusted EBITDA of -$39 million, which was an improvement from -$123 million a year ago. VillageMD revenue grew 14%, while Shields revenue jumped 27%.

Gross margins fell to 18.4% from 20.8% a year ago. Gross margins in its U.S. retail pharmacy business fell to 18.8% from 21.6%.

WBA generated -$281 million in operating cash flow in the quarter, and -$788 million in free cash flow.

It ended the quarter with $9.3 billion in debt, and $784 million in cash.

Discussing the current environment and its cost-cutting efforts on its FQ1 earnings call, CEO Tim Wentworth said:

“So macroeconomic conditions are clearly difficult for retailers, and I fully acknowledge the structural headwinds in our core pharmacy business and the growing pains in our Healthcare segment. None of this is a surprise to me. I came to WBA eyes wide open with a clear mandate to act with everything on the table in terms of putting our business on the right track. In that context, we are taking swift actions to rightsize costs and increase cash flow across the company. We remain on pace toward $1 billion in cost savings this year. Our U.S. organizational efforts have resulted in a planned headquarter support office workforce reduction of approximately 20%. Over the past 2 months, we have prioritized projects and capital spend to focus on the customer-facing activities that matter most.”

Looking ahead, the company maintained its full year guidance for adjusted EPS to come in between $3.20-3.50. It is looking for its U.S. Healthcare segment to post adjusted EBITDA of between -$50 million to +$50 million.

However, it is now expecting retail comp sales to decline by low single digits versus an earlier expectation of flat sales. It also said it expects pharmacy services to come in ahead of plan. It is also anticipating a lower tax rate in the range of 15-17% versus prior assumptions of 19-20%

Overall, WBA is predicting a stronger second half than FQ2, which will be hurt by higher shrink and consumer sentiment in its retail business. In the second half, meanwhile, it is looking to see benefits from cost reductions, the scaling of its U.S. Healthcare segment, and modest retail market growth versus last year.

In conjunction with its earnings announcement, the company also reduced its dividend by -48% to 25 cents per quarter.

WBA is currently dealing with several issues. One is that pharmacy reimbursement levels remain under pressure, which is taking a big bite into its gross margins. Meanwhile, its better-margin, front-store sales have been weak in the U.S. as consumers have become a bit more cost conscious. While pharmacies offer convenience, they tend to carry items at higher prices than general merchandise retailers. Its Healthcare business, meanwhile, while improving, has yet to reach EBITDA positive.

Given these headwinds and current debt load, it’s not surprising WBA slashed its dividend to help preserve cash. Meanwhile, it seems pretty clear that the company is looking to sure up its balance sheet through asset sales as well. In late January, it was reported that WBA is exploring the sales of its specialty pharmacy business, Shields Health Solutions. According to Bloomberg, the company is seeking about $4 billion for the company. Earlier, it was reported WBA was looking into a potential sale of its Boots chain in the U.K., while in February, it sold $934 million shares of Cencora (COR), continuing its recent trend of selling down its stake in the drug distributor.

Shoring up its balance sheet and resizing its cost structuring is a good first step before Wentworth can look to play offense. As such, I like the idea of him looking to divest one of these businesses to help in that process.

Valuation

Based on the 2024 EBITDA (ending August) consensus of $5.18 billion, WBA trades at an EV/EBITDA multiple of about 11.2x. Based on the 2025 EBITDA estimate of $5.63 billion, it trades at about 10.3x.

On an EBITDAR basis, the stock trades at 6.8x the fiscal 2024 estimates and 6.5x 2025 estimates.

On a P/E basis, the stock trades at 6.8x the fiscal 2024 consensus of $3.28 and 5.6x the fiscal 2025 of $4.03.

The company is projected to grow revenue 3.4% in fiscal 2024 and 4.3% in fiscal 2025.

It trades at a premium to rival CVS Health Corporation (CVS), although CVS also does managed care and has a PBM, so the models are quite different.

WAG Valuation Vs Peers (FinBox)

The stock has typically traded at between 8-15x EBITDA. An 11.5x multiple, which is right in the middle of that range, would value the company at about $30, which seems appropriate.

Conclusion

After a nice December rally, WBA had a tough January following its dividend cut. However, ultimately, this was the right move, and the company needs to shore up its balance sheet. I’d be surprised if we don't see an asset sale over the next few months to further this process along.

While the company does face headwinds with drug reimbursement, this should become less of a headwind as the year goes on. Meanwhile, it is looking to aggressively cut $1 billion in costs to right size the business.

Thus far, Wentworth is making the tough choices and deftly navigating the hand he’s been dealt. He went and closed some VillageMD clinics in non-core markets, cut the dividend, is slashing costs, and is looking to sell a business. I think that should help stabilize the business this year and allow a return to growth in the coming years.

While 2024 will still be a bit of a transition year, the foundation is being laid to improve the company. As such, I continue to rate the stock a “Buy.” My target is $30, slightly below my prior $31 target.