Stocktrek/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) is the nation’s largest shipbuilder. HII has three operating segments – Newport News building nuclear aircraft and submarines, Ingalls building surface ships and Mission Technologies providing a myriad of government services. Nearly all their 2023 revenue of $11.4 billion came from the US Government and the Navy. I have written a number of Seeking Alpha articles about HII in the past. Here is the latest written in March 2023. At the time I was concerned about the diminishing work and contracts at Ingalls. Since that time HII has received awards for seven DDG51 destroyers and another amphibious assault ship, all of which will be built at Ingalls. This is good news,

My overall assessments have varied from neutral to buy. HII remains a premier company whose goal is to return capital to shareholders via dividends and buybacks. As long as performance is satisfactory, that’s the reason to own the stock. While shipbuilding is capital intensive, the Mission Technologies segment is less so, being predominately skilled manpower which has low margins but can generate lots of free cash.

Their 2023 results, released February 1, appear excellent although they were aided by two “one-offs” as described below. Revenue and Operating Income increased across the Ingalls and the Newport News shipbuilding segments and across the Mission Technologies segment. Noted below, their 2024 outlook is positive.

Their backlog remains high at $48.1 billion as reported in their recent February 1, 2024 10-K.

2023 Financial Results

Revenue, Operating Income and Margins increased year over year in all three segments.

HII 2023 Segment Results (HII February 1 earnings conference call)

The 2023 Income Statement included a major “one-off” of $120 million. The Feb. 1 10-K described it as follows:

One-off financial benefits (HII 10-K)

Notice at Ingalls Revenue was increased by the “sale of our court judgement”. Per the 10-K this was about $63 million. This would decrease the increase to 4.6% vis-à-vis 7.1%. The portion from the sale of the court judgement was recorded to Ingalls. The Mission Technologies Operating Income also included a “one-off” of about $49 million for an insurance claim. Without it, the Operating Income for Mission Technologies could have been less than 2023.

If the $120 million is subtracted from 2023 Net earnings it is $561, less than 2022. So, did this gain make the excellent financial result?

So yes, 2023 was a good financial year but it was influenced by a non-operating sale and a settlement.

The 2024 outlook is positive. Previous growth rates were in the 3% range. Now leadership expects a mid to long term growth rate of 4%. This is good for a business that is capital intensive as shipbuilding and whose customer is funded by congressional politics. I’m particularly enamored with the capital expenditures of 5.3% of sales and the Free Cash Flow of $600 million to $700 million.

Shipbuilding is capital intensive, requiring facilities to dock and build aircraft carriers, submarines and large destroyers. Free Cash Flow is what funds dividends and stock buybacks.

HII 2024 Outlook (HII 8-K 2/1/24)

In summary, the end of 2023 Operating Statement

Consolidated Income Statement (HII February 1 10-K)

The stock has increased 38% since October.

HII Stock Price (Fidelity Investments)

Recent awards are financially positive.

Aircraft carrier construction and refueling and complex overhaul at Newport News

Currently there are four nuclear carriers at Newport News, three under construction (CVN 79, 80 and 81) and one undergoing the Refueling and Complex Overhaul [RCOH]. A fifth carrier, the retired USS Enterprise (CVN65) is at Newport News awaiting disposition on the next activity.

Typically, a carrier has a 50-year life. A RCOH is usually a mid-life event costing billions of dollars and up to four years in length.

From the 2/1/24 10-K

Carrier mid-life overhaul (HII 10-K)

The John Stennis [CVN74] is currently in Newport News for its RCOH. It is expected to be delivered next year.

On January 29 HII announced it was awarded funding of $913 million for the engineering and fabrication planning activities associated with the Refueling and Complex Overhaul [RCOH] of the Harry Truman [CVN75] aircraft carrier. This award is for the front-end planning.

Another carrier opportunity is the inactivation, defueling and dismantlement of retired carriers. The first nuclear carrier, the USS Enterprise [CVN68] has been retired. The fuel was removed by HII. The ship is currently at Newport News awaiting the Navy’s review and decision on where to dismantle it and future retirements. Retirements could occur every four years or so. The open question is if carriers will be dismantled at one of the four shipyards owned by the Navy or in a private shipyard such as HII. A decision could occur in 2025. The Navy has set up an office to manage the carrier retirements. With nuclear propulsion and the size of the ship, this is a considerable undertaking.

Per the 2/1/24 10-K by HII:

Carrier retirement (HII 10-K)

DDG51 destroyers and LPD 32 amphibious ship

In August HII announced that it received an award for six Arleigh Burke DDG51 class destroyers plus an option for a seventh ship. These ships will be made at Ingalls as have previous DDG51’s made by HII. Their competitor General Dynamics (GD) Bath Iron Works will build three new destroyers.

Ingalls has been the sole source supplier of LPD amphibious ships. After much internal discussion within the Navy and Marine Corps, HII received an award for the LPD32, USS Philadelphia.

These awards for destroyers and another amphibious ship is meaningful for mid-term finances.

From the 2024 10-K we can examine the percentage of each ship type to the success of HII

Segment Program Revenue (HII 10-K)

Contribution to total HII revenue in order of most to lest.

Aircraft carriers 29%

Submarines 19%

Mission Technologies 24%

Amphibious assault 13%

Surface combatants (destroyers) 11%

(Last Coast Guard cutter under construction)

Nearly one-half of the revenue comes from the nuclear carriers and nuclear submarines built at Newport News. In the mid-term carrier overhaul and replacements and more submarines are in the Navy’s plans.

Notice Mission Technologies Revenue is nearly as big as Ingalls.

Per the 10-K comments regarding the current Fiscal year shipbuilding authorization.

Government NDAA (HII 10-K)

LPD 33 may be authorized by Congress but not yet awarded.

It’s also good to see that the Mission Technologies segment is providing diversification from just shipbuilding. But Mission Technologies has lots of competitors, shipbuilding as a few big ones.

Free Cash Flow, Dividends and Buybacks

HII returns most of the Free Cash Flow back to shareholders via dividends and stock buybacks. HII, in their 8-K and in their conference call presentation, projected $3.6 billion Free Cash Flow through 2028 – five years.

HII Investment Thesis (February 1, 2024 Earnings Conference call)

Let’s estimate the benefit to shareholders from the capital return of FCF over the five years using a number of assumptions. Assume 70% of the FCF is returned to shareholders.

$3.6 billion x 70% = $2.5 billion

The current annual dividend is $5.20/share for a yield of 1.95%.

Outstanding shares = 39.59 million

Assume an average of a 3% dividend increase over the five years.

Five years of dividends = $5.35 x 39.59 million x 5 years = $1 billion (rounded)

This leaves $1.5 billion for share buybacks. HII recently authorized buybacks through December 31, 2028. Per the 10-K:

HII Stock Buybacks (HII 10-K)

Assume HII buys back shares at $250/share and assume the $1.5 billion is used.

$1.5 billion/$250/share = $6 million shares.

This may be a quite high number of shares purchased but if it were to occur the total outstanding shares would be about 33.59, a reduction of 15%, an average of 3%/year over the five years. Hence a benefit to earnings per share. Even if they repurchase 3 million shares over five years it’s an average of 1.5%/year.

The above is meant to show the possible return to shareholders.

Here’s the EPS on a training 12-month view.

Summary

There is a lot of positive trends and news about HII.

The backlog continues to increase.

Awarded seven new DDG51 construction contracts.

Awarded another amphibious assault LPD, LPD 32

Three new carriers under construction, completing one RCOH and awarded the planning for the next RCOH.

Mission Technologies is growing and diversifying from shipbuilding.

Free Cash Flow to average $700 million/year over the next five years, most of which will be returned to shareholders.

Continued success is dependent upon performance. Performance is influenced by hiring and retaining skilled shipyard labor. Last year HII hired more than 5000 new employees, but training and education is needed for a resultant positive performance impact. This remains their biggest challenge, but positive progress is occurring. This is not unique to HII. Shipbuilding is intensive and hard work.

I remain positive on HII as a premier company that returns significant capital back to the shareholder.