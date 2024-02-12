Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Meta: China Risk And Increasing Depreciation Costs In FY24

Summary

  • Meta reported a 25% revenue growth and a 203% increase in EPS in Q4, with notable progress in improving free cash flow.
  • China-based advertisers contributed 5% of growth in FY23, but geopolitical risks may impact Meta's future growth.
  • Meta anticipates increased capital expenditure and higher depreciation costs in FY24, and a return to 10% revenue growth without additional contribution from China.

US-BUSINESS-FACEBOOK-LAYOFFS-INTERNET-COMPUTERS-META

JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

Meta (NASDAQ:META) reported their Q4 results on February 1st, showing a 25% revenue growth and a 203% increase in EPS.

I am a growth-oriented investor, conducting fundamental research. Long-term focus, independent thinking. I prefer companies with deep moats and high recurring sales growth.Disclosure: Hunter Wolf and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

u
underdog6713
Yesterday, 8:26 PM
Huh. Thanks. We will see.
