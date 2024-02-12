Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nvidia: Strong Market Growth Enables It For 15% Annual Returns

The Beginner Investor profile picture
The Beginner Investor
1.37K Followers

Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation's stock price has increased by 61.75% since my previous article, where the stock was rated as a buy.
  • After evaluating Nvidia using two valuation models, the stock is no longer considered undervalued, however, the potential downside is an insignificant 1.91%.
  • The average result gathered from both valuation models are a fair of $690.86 and a future price for 2029 of $1348.76.
  • Since the potential downside is insignificant, I am maintaining my buy rating on Nvidia Corporation stock.

TAIWAN-TECHNOLOGY-FOXCONN-NVIDIA

I-HWA CHENG/AFP via Getty Images

Thesis

In my previous article, I assigned a fair price for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) at $548.29 (which at the time reflected a 29.54% upside), and a future price of $1658.85. Since then, my estimates on fair price have

This article was written by

The Beginner Investor profile picture
The Beginner Investor
1.37K Followers
I have been involved in investing since the age of 16, initially delving into factoring, a fixed income instrument. This venture proved to be both risky and intricate, given the lack of available financial information and the necessity to gauge a company's liquidity through alternative methods. Currently, I am in my second semester of university. My investment strategy predominantly revolves around the medium to long term. I gravitate towards stocks exhibiting robust growth potential or those offering attractive dividends. Specifically, I am drawn to companies in the technology sector, as well as those involved in streaming and manufacturing. In my articles, the majority of the stocks I discuss are categorized as "buys" or "strong buys." I refrain from shorting stocks due to the associated risks. Occasionally, for the sake of variety, I may publish articles featuring "sell" ratings.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in NVDA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

M
MooneyMooney
Yesterday, 9:14 PM
Comments (1.11K)
ARM is jumping higher and faster!
w
whipsawed
Yesterday, 9:43 PM
Comments (184)
@MooneyMooney The suckers are lured into ARM as it rises due to a low float ...to be slaughtered once the lockout period ends in March and a likely tsunami of selling from Softbank.
P
Phil Dumfee
Yesterday, 8:53 PM
Comments (13.82K)
Insane growth. NVDA everywhere.
m
magenta17
Yesterday, 8:47 PM
Comments (5.39K)
@The Beginner Investor Thanks for the article. Nvidia is inventing bigger and faster and it's future growth trajectory is endlessly UPWARD! Longz NVDA! 😀
D
Dominic7
Yesterday, 8:44 PM
Comments (751)
Waiting for NVDA to split so I can buy. Hopefully soon!!!
m
money_walker
Yesterday, 9:45 PM
Comments (758)
@Dominic7 You can buy just 1 share. Some brokers will even let you buy fraction of a share.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NVDA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVDA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDA
--
NVDA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.