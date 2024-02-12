Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 12, 2024 7:44 PM ETCemtrex, Inc. (CETX) Stock, CETXP Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.82K Followers

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 12, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Saagar Govil - Chief Executive Officer
Paul Wyckoff - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Larry Holub - Holub Family Office

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Cemtrex First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

Before we begin the formal presentation, I would like to remind everyone that statements made on the call and webcast may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment on what the future holds, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect our opinions only as of the date of this presentation.

Please keep in mind that we are not obligating ourselves to revise or publicly release the statements of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. Throughout today's discussion, we will attempt to present some important factors relating to our business that may affect our predictions. You should also review our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q for a more complete discussion of these factors and other risks, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors”.

A press release detailing these results was issued this afternoon and is available in the Investor Relations section of our company's website, cemtrex.com. Your hosts today are, Saagar Govil, Chief Executive Officer; and Paul Wyckoff, Chief Financial Officer, will present unaudited results of operations for the first quarter ended December 31, 2023.

At this time, I will turn the

Recommended For You

About CETX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CETX

Trending Analysis

Trending News