thisnight

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Davis Selected Advisers’ 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on their regulatory 13F Form filed on 2/12/2024. Please visit our Tracking Christopher Davis’ Davis Selected Advisers 13F Portfolio series to get an idea of their investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund’s moves during Q3 2023.

This quarter, Davis Selected Advisers’ 13F portfolio increased ~11% from $15.95B to $17.70B. The number of holdings decreased from 104 to 103. The top three holdings are at ~26% while the top five holdings are close to ~38% of the 13F assets: Wells Fargo, Capital One Financial, Berkshire Hathaway, Meta Platforms, and Amazon.

Note: Davis Selected Advisors manage several mutual funds and ETFs. The flagship mutual fund is Davis New York Venture Fund (MUTF:NYVTX) with ~$6.5B in assets. Since its 1969 inception, the fund has generated significant alpha: 11.36% annualized over 54 years compared to 10.37% annualized for the S&P 500 index. Also, they advise the Clipper Fund (CFIMX) which was incepted in 1984.

New Stakes:

AGCO Corporation (AGCO): AGCO is a small ~1% of the portfolio stake established this quarter at prices between ~$111 and ~$124 and the stock currently trades at ~$117.

Stake Increases:

MGM Resorts International (MGM): The 2.61% of the portfolio stake in MGM was established last quarter at prices between ~$36.50 and ~$51. The stock currently trades at ~$47. There was a minor ~5% stake increase this quarter.

Markel Corp (MKL): The 2.41% MKL position saw a ~20% stake increase during Q4 2022 at prices between ~$1084 and ~$1345. This quarter also saw a ~15% stake increase at prices between ~$1301 and ~$1506. The stock currently trades at ~$1444.

Quest Diagnostics (DGX): DGX is a ~2% of the portfolio stake built during the last two quarters at prices between ~$121 and ~$145 and it is now at ~$130.

Stake Decreases:

Wells Fargo (WFC): WFC is a very long-term stake that has been in the portfolio since their first 13F filing in Q1 1999. At the time, it was already a large stake at ~28M shares. Recent activity follows. Q3 2020 saw a ~45% stake increase at prices between ~$23.50 and ~$26.50. The five quarters through Q1 2023 saw a ~24% trimming. The stock currently trades at $48.92, and the stake is the largest position at 8.16% of the portfolio. The last two quarters saw minor trimming.

Capital One Financial (COF): The top-three ~8% COF stake was a very small position first purchased in 2014. 2017 saw a substantial ~12M share stake built at prices between ~$78 and ~$100. The 2018-2020 period also saw incremental buying as the stake was increased to ~16.2M shares. The six quarters through Q3 2022 had seen a ~35% reduction at prices between ~$99 and ~$178. The stock currently trades at ~$138. There was a minor ~5% stake increase during Q2 2023 while the last two quarters saw marginal trimming.

Meta Platforms (META): META is currently a top-five stake at 7.92% of the portfolio. It was first purchased in 2015 at prices between ~$75 and ~$110. The position has wavered. Recent activity follows. There was a ~15% trimming in Q3 2021 at prices between ~$337 and ~$382 while in Q1 2022 there was a ~25% stake increase at prices between ~$187 and ~$339. That was followed with a stake doubling during H2 2022 at prices between ~$89 and ~$183. The last three quarters saw a ~25% reduction at prices between ~$125 and ~$325. That was followed by a ~20% selling this quarter at prices between ~$288 and ~$358. The stock currently trades at ~$469.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN): The ~6% of the portfolio position in AMZN was first purchased in 2006. A very large stake was built the next year at prices between ~$2 and ~$5. The position has since been reduced over the years. Recent activity follows. Q3 2021 saw a ~15% selling at prices between ~$160 and ~$187. The three quarters through Q2 2022 had also seen minor trimming. There was a ~47% stake increase during Q4 2022 at prices between ~$82 and ~$121. That was followed by a ~6% further increase in Q1 2023. The last quarter saw a ~10% trimming and that was followed by a ~6% trimming this quarter. The stock currently trades at ~$172.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B): The Berkshire stake is the third largest 13F position at ~9% of the portfolio. It has been in the portfolio since their first 13F filing in Q1 1999. Recent activity follows. The last seven quarters saw a ~30% reduction at prices between ~$264 and ~$370. The stock is now at ~$398.

Applied Materials (AMAT): AMAT is a 5.44% long-term stake first purchased in 2011. The position remained very small until 2018 when a ~13M shares stake was built at prices between ~$30 and ~$62. Next year saw a ~15% stake increase at prices between ~$34 and ~$62. Since then, the position has seen selling. Q1 2021 saw a one-third reduction at prices between ~$85 and ~$140. The last nine quarters also saw minor trimming and that was followed by a ~13% selling this quarter at prices between ~$130 and ~$164. The stock is now at ~$186. They are harvesting gains.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM): A ~43M share stake in JPM was first built in 2004 at an average price in the high-30s. The position size peaked at over 78M shares by 2008. Since then, the stake has wavered. Recent activity follows. The nine quarters through Q1 2023 saw a ~42% selling at prices between ~$113 and ~$172. The stock currently trades at ~$176, and the stake is at 3.84% of the portfolio. The last two quarters saw minor trimming.

Viatris Inc. (VTRS): The 3.83% VTRS stake was established in Q1 2021 at prices between ~$14 and ~$19. Next three quarters saw minor increases and that was followed with a ~25% increase in Q1 2022 at prices between ~$10 and ~$15.50. That was followed by a ~15% stake increase during Q2 2023 at prices between ~$9 and ~$10.30. The stock currently trades at $11.95. The last two quarters saw only minor adjustments.

Note: They have a ~5.2% ownership stake in Viatris.

U.S. Bancorp (USB): USB position is a 3.74% of the portfolio stake. A very small position was first purchased in 2010. A substantial ~9.2M stake was built in 2018 at prices between ~$45 and ~$58. Next year saw a ~10% trimming but 2020 saw a stake doubling at prices between ~$31 and ~$59. The stock currently trades at ~$41. The last ten quarters have seen a ~20% trimming.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK): A huge 110M share stake was built in BK during the 2007-2011 time period at prices between ~$18 and ~$49. The position has since been reduced. The decade through 2020 saw the stake reduced to ~15M shares at prices between ~$21 and ~$58. The stock currently trades at ~$56, and the stake is at 3.71% of the portfolio. The last few quarters have seen minor trimming.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG): GOOG is a 3.34% of the portfolio position first purchased in 2016 at prices between ~$38 and ~$40. The stake has seen periodic selling since. Recent activity follows. The two years through 2022 saw a ~50% selling at prices between ~$87 and ~$150. That was followed by a similar reduction during Q2 2023 at prices between ~$104 and ~$128. The stock currently trades at ~$149. There was marginal trimming in the last two quarters.

Teck Resources (TECK): The 3.48% of the portfolio stake in TECK saw a ~30% increase in Q2 2022 at prices between ~$30.50 and ~$45.75. That was followed with a ~17% increase in the next quarter at prices between ~$26 and ~$37. The stock currently trades at ~$38. The last five quarters saw only minor adjustments.

The Cigna Corp (CI): CI is 2.80% long-term position that saw a significant stake increase during Q3 2021 at prices between ~$202 and ~$238. The stock currently trades at $337. This quarter saw a minor ~3% trimming.

Intel Corporation (INTC): INTC is a 2.57% of the portfolio stake built in 2019 at prices between ~$44 and ~$60. Next year saw a ~50% stake increase at prices between ~$44 and ~$69. 2021 had also seen a one-third increase at prices between ~$49 and ~$68. There was a one-third reduction during H2 2022 at prices between ~$25 and ~$41. That was followed by a ~17% selling last quarter at prices between ~$32 and ~$39. The stock currently trades at ~$44. There was a minor ~4% trimming this quarter.

Texas Instruments (TXN): A ~58M share stake in TXN was built in the 2007-08 period at prices between ~$14 and ~$38. The position has since been reduced. Recent activity follows. The nine quarters through Q1 2023 saw a ~21% reduction at prices between ~$149 and ~$201. The stock currently trades at ~$161 and the stake is at 2.55% of the portfolio. The last two quarters saw minor trimming.

Owens Corning (OC): OC is a 3.15% of the portfolio position primarily built during Q2 2022 at prices between ~$74 and ~$98. Q4 2022 saw a ~7% further increase. That was followed by a ~16% stake increase during Q2 2023 at prices between ~$94 and ~$131. The last two quarters saw a ~40% selling at prices between ~$111 and ~$153. The stock is now at ~$149.

American Express (AXP), Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB), Chubb Ltd. (CB), Coupang Inc. (CPNG), Darling Ingredients (DAR), Hollysys Automation (HOLI), IAC/Interactive (IAC), JD.com (JD), Loews Corp (L), and Microsoft Corp (MSFT): These small (less than ~2% of the portfolio each) stakes were reduced during the quarter.

Note: They have a ~8.5% ownership stake in Hollysys Automation.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Davis Selected Advisers’ 13F holdings in Q4 2023:

Christopher Davis - Davis Selected Advisors Portfolio - Q4 2023 13F Report Q/Q Comparison (John Vincent (author))

Source: John Vincent. Data constructed from Davis Selected Advisers’ 13F filings for Q3 2023 and Q4 2023.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.