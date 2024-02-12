Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.02K Followers

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 12, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jerry Sisitsky - Investor Relations

Henry Schuck - Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Cameron Hyzer - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mark Murphy - J.P. Morgan

Koji Ikeda - Bank of America

Kash Rangan - Goldman Sachs

Surinder Thind - Jefferies

DJ Hynes - Canaccord Genuity

Brian Peterson - Raymond James

Siti Panigrahi - Mizuho

Elizabeth Porter - Morgan Stanley

Brad Zelnick - Deutsche Bank

Michael Turrin - Wells Fargo Securities

Brent Bracelin - Piper Sandler

Alex Zukin - Wolfe Research

Tyler Radke - Citi

Joshua Reilly - Needham & Company

Claire Gerdes - UBS

Frank Surace - Barclays

Rishi Jaluria - RBC Capital Markets

Austin Cole - JMP Securities

Terry Tillman - Truist

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the ZoomInfo Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Jerry Sisitsky, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jerry Sisitsky

Thank you, Amy. Welcome everyone to ZoomInfo’s financial results conference call for the fourth quarter and full-year 2023. With me on the call today are Henry Schuck, Founder and CEO of ZoomInfo; Cameron Hyzer, our CFO. After their remarks, we will open the call to Q&A.

During this call, any forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of U.S. securities laws, expressions of future goals, including business outlook, expectations for future financial performance and similar items, including, without limitation, expressions using the terminology may, will, expect, anticipate and believe and expressions, which reflect something other than historical facts are intended to identify

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ZI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ZI

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.