Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Opera: A Good Buy Ahead Of The Q4 Event

Feb. 12, 2024 10:23 PM ETOpera Limited (OPRA) StockTDIV
The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.29K Followers

Summary

  • Opera has lost -28% of its value over the last six months, thus severely underperforming its benchmark, which has generated solid positive returns of +20%.
  • OPRA will have the opportunity to make up for lost ground with a potential catalyst on the agenda - the Q4 results are due to be announced this month.
  • We cover the major themes that will dominate the event.
  • We close with our optimistic stance on the OPRA stock.

In this photo illustration an Opera web browser app in App...

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Introduction

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA), a business that has been around for 27 odd years, and is primarily noted for its eponymous browser hasn’t done a great job of generating alpha for its shareholders off

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.29K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About OPRA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OPRA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OPRA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.