Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Brookfield Asset Management: Priced To Perfection

A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
10.23K Followers

Summary

  • Brookfield Asset Management is a highly profitable asset manager with a 50% net margin and almost no debt.
  • Bruce Flatt's reputation and the company's flexible corporate structure are competitive advantages for Brookfield.
  • Brookfield Asset Management has shown strong profitability and growth, but its valuation is higher than its competitors and it requires continued growth to justify its stock price.
  • Also, the company's structure, while an advantage for raising funds, exposes investors to the risk of misunderstanding the company and making a bad decision about its shares.
  • For the reasons above I consider BAM stock a hold.
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Chief Executive Officer Bruce Flatt Interview

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Chief Executive Officer Bruce Flatt Interview

Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)(TSX:BAM:CA) is one of the world’s most profitable asset managers. Boasting a 50% net margin, its profitability compares favorably to competitors such as KKR (KKR), Apollo (APO

This article was written by

A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
10.23K Followers
Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. Seeking value and dividend growth opportunities, and sharing what I find on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on Youtube and Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

LasVegasInvestor profile picture
LasVegasInvestor
Yesterday, 11:04 PM
Comments (2.24K)
„Granted, this company has grown its earnings at 67% CAGR over the last three years–the zero growth assumption may not be warranted here. „ This is totally wrong. E.g. BAM grew earnings by 6% in 2024 vs 2023, and the entire growth came from a newly invented fee on BN assets.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BAM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BAM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BAM
--
BAM:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.