Trading Below Cash

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) should, in a sense, be a simple buy. It's trading below its December 2023 holdings of cash and marketable securities with two in-market products generating material revenue, another recently acquired, and the opportunity for three FDA approvals in 2024 in the best case.

Simplistically, as reported on February 7, on December 31, 2023, the company had $388M of cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet and no material debt. With 57.5M shares out, the value of those liquid assets is $6.75/share when compared to a current share price of $4.15/share at the time of writing, for a superficial upside of over 60%.

Not Without Issues

However, in practice, it's not quite that clear-cut. This is because management in December 2023 spent $100M of their cash pile on a product that Janssen was looking to offload. Maybe they have unique insight here that will pay off, and maybe it wasn't the right fit for Janssen, but it's also possible that this acquisition does not fully deliver returns consistent with the purchase price.

Plus, their in-market products are seeing some generic competition. In addition, they have a number of FDA approval decisions coming in 2024, but the first of these seems fairly likely to result in a Complete Response Letter (i.e. an initial rejection) based on correspondence disclosed with the FDA on Feb 5, 2024. Also, the company has a relatively high amount of litigation going on (here, here, and here for example over the past 6 months). This doesn't necessarily harm the investment case, and maybe the company is routinely unfairly treated, but it's an unusual way to do business, and perhaps not the best use of corporate resources.

Expected Value

Given the uncertainty, looking at Vanda on an expected value basis appears the most fruitful approach. The company has a number of 'irons in the fire' from drug development programs that may succeed or fail to in-market products that may see a range of outcomes. Finally, of course, what becomes of the cash balance is a key question. Nonetheless, such an approach can lead to false certainty, and even though the below approach is probability-driven, it does not capture the full range of outcomes perfectly. All models are wrong, but some are useful.

Calculation Of Bear/Main/Bull Case

(figures generally $, million unless noted)

Asset value high ($, million) value low probability of good outcome Bear Case Main Case Bull case Cash 388 291 80% 291 368.6 388 Tradipitant (Gastroparesis) 200 0 70% 0 140 200 Fanapt legacy 170 76.8 50% 76.8 123 170 HETLIOZ legacy (non-24, SMS) 120 80 50% 80 100 120 PONVORY 130 67.2 50% 67.2 98.6 130 Fanapt - biopolar 100 0 80% 0 80 100 HETLIOZ - jet lag 25 0 70% 0 17.5 25 Remaining portfolio (motion sickness, Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease, Cholera etc.) 40 0 40% 0 16 40 HETLIOZ insomina 50 0 30% 0 15 50 TOTAL 515 959.1 1223 Capitalized corporate expenses -420 -420 -420 Expected value 95 539.1 803 Shares outstanding 57.5 57.5 57.5 Expected value (per share) $1.65 $9.38 $13.97 Click to enlarge

Notes on the above table: for each major asset two point estimates of outcomes are assumed giving a simplistic bull and bear case valuation. In the case of drugs, the high case is discounted estimated gross profit post-drug approval, the low case is if the drug is not approved, so zero valuation. For in-market products the values estimate potential growth or decline based on recent sales data. For cash the high case is that value is preserved, but the bear case is that 25% of it is wasted on poor investments. Then since the valuation deals with gross profit and estimate of capitalized corporate costs (ex. estimated COGS) are deducted to yield an expected value on a per share basis. Of course, these values are estimates only. We should beware of false precision and going to deep into decimal points.

Valuation Conclusions

VNDA appears worth somewhere in the range of $1.60/share to $14/share, with the high case assuming all their drugs come to market and sales execution is strong, and the bear case assuming that no filings are successful and that in market products decline and cash is wasted. Both scenarios are highly unlikely, but a middle path of around $9.40/share appears possible assuming an 'average' outcome across the board.

Monte Carlo Model

I separately created a Monte Carlo model following similar inputs to the table above. This suggested investors could lose money relative to the current share price around 20% of the time; with the valuation falling between $4.70/share and $9.50/share 50% of the time; and more extreme upside cases up to $14/share. The average outcome was around $7/share. As such the Monte Carlo is a little more pessimistic than the outcomes above, but broadly similar. It reminds us that everything is unlikely to go well in combination and the company could eat into its cash pile were R&D to fail, but still, it's perhaps reasonable to see an upside from the current share price.

Monte Carlo model of VNDA share price (Author's analysis)

FDA Approvals, Or Not

We will learn more about how things are trending as FDA approvals or complete response letters come in over the course of 2024.

Three approvals in 2024 would be a home run, two would be very good, one might be manageable if it were Tradipitant (which I view as having the greatest potential of the candidates in their near-term pipeline), and zero approvals would almost certainly prompt further downside for equity holders.

Historic Pricing

We can also look at the 5-year share price below, which does not necessarily contradict the valuation assessments above, and serves as a sanity check. The price has exceeded $20/share at times in recent years, but not broken below $4/share. Of course, material events have impacted the company's products and pipeline over this period too. Still, it may be that the market is excessively pessimistic about Vanda's prospects today and the fundamentals have not moved quite as much as the share price suggests.

I would also note that sentiment on Vanda has also mirrored the market's attitude to biotech, to some degree i.e. peaking in 2021 and hitting a nadir in recent months.

Key Sensitivities

Here's what's likely to drive the stock going forward, especially over 2024.

Usage of cash - returning cash to shareholders would be a clear win, doing riskier deals would likely erode some of the valuation. Cash forms a major component of Vanda's valuation today, and simply returning it to shareholders could create upside in the stock, though I think this is unlikely.

Tradipitant Approval - this drug for Gastroparesis may receive FDA approval in September 2024. If it did it may achieve a material impact since this condition impacts 6 million people with diagnosis in 600,000 people according to Vanda's estimates with 300,000 prescriptions per month.

In-market portfolio - next whether VNDA can grow PONVORY and manage the potential decline of Fanapt and HETLIOZ are key questions. The market is not assuming much here today.

Other pipeline assets - lastly for completeness, VNDA has a range of other pipeline assets, but these seem unlikely to move the needle for valuation too much.

CEO Equity Ownership

The CEO owns 4.5% of the equity as of the last proxy (2023) and most listed directors and officers have small positions in the hundreds of thousands of dollars in value.

Risks

As discussed above, the company may waste its cash, mismanage its in-market portfolio and see its drug applications get rejected. The market is not too optimistic here, but outcomes below the current share price price are easily achievable. I see downside in about 20% of future scenarios, this risk will rise if 2024 candidate approvals are not forthcoming from the FDA.

The company employs two sons and a daughter of the CEO. The son, Christos, held a Vice President title in 2023, the others were more junior. Clearly this is not that appealing from a governance standpoint, though the relations are not in especially senior roles within the business.

The amount of litigation that the company engages in appears unusually high. This may not impact the investment case directly but might be considered unusual.

Conclusion

Any company trading below the value of its net cash pile is worthy of investor attention. In the case of VNDA it is clear why the market has concerns. The company appears unlikely to pay a special dividend any time soon. But still, these investor concerns appear overdone, because the value of the company's operating assets, though uncertain, is likely material.

It seems likely that VNDA should receive approval for either Fanapt (bipolar) or Tradipitant in 2024 and possibly both. The chance of a complete response letter for both seems fairly low. Such an approval should be sufficient to create an upside in the stock from current levels. In essence, the market is valuing the business below cash of over $6/share, but it has a portfolio of assets that are likely worth more than that on an expected value basis.

In the event, that none of VNDA's candidates are improved and in-market products perform poorly, then maybe VNDA will burn through its cash pile over the coming years, but that scenario seems unlikely (20% chance or less).

Potential Positive Catalysts

Approval of Tradipitant in September 2024

Approval of Fanapt (bipolar) in April 2024

Positive sales momentum for PONVORY (both valuable in itself and to validate management's approach to M&A) - incremental data with quarterly reporting over 2024.

Potential Negative Catalysts

Continued sales decline for in-market Fanapt and HETLIOZ

Rejection of HETLIOZ for insomnia in March 2024 (as appears likely on recent FDA correspondence)

Further M&A may be value destructive.

