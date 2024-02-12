Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SPX 10-Year Forecast: Deeply Negative Real Returns Expected

Feb. 12, 2024 11:26 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SPX)SPY, VOO1 Comment
Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
5.93K Followers

Summary

  • Valuations of large cap US stocks imply negative total real returns on a 10-year horizon.
  • This is based on the correlation between valuations and subsequent returns in the past going back to 1991 and factors in a further slowdown in trend growth in fundamentals.
  • My baseline assumption is for -4.6% real total annual returns, which would rank alongside the 1999 to 2009 and 1964 to 1982 bear markets.
American stock market index S P 500 - SPX. Financial Trading Business concept

Funtap/iStock via Getty Images

US large cap equity valuations have moved back to their most extreme levels on record barring the 1990-2000 and the 2021 peaks. Based on an average of the most reliable valuation measures going back to 1991, the S&P500 trades at multiples consistent

This article was written by

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
5.93K Followers
I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Lake OZ boater profile picture
Lake OZ boater
Yesterday, 11:39 PM
Comments (11.94K)
The author's conclusion is entirely reasonable, although we need to remember these types of projections are probabilistic , not deterministic. We won't earn exactly those returns.

Related...

In their paper "The Many Colours of CAPE" , Nobel Prize winner Robert Shiller and Farouk Jivraj found that the CAPE 10 was a better predictor of future returns than any of the alternatives they considered.

papers.ssrn.com/...

The authors found...

-When the CAPE 10 was above 26.4 (where it is now), the real return over the following 10 years averaged just 0.9 percent.

-The best 10-year-forward real return was 5.8 percent.

-The worst 10-year-forward real return was (-6.1) percent.

Current CAPE 10: 33.8
50 years average : 21.8
www.multpl.com/...

Goal-based financial planning requires estimates of future returns for stocks and bonds so that an investor can take appropriate portfolio actions.

When an asset class gets expensive, an defensive investor wants to own LESS of it.

The CAPE 10 ratio is a useful LONG-TERM planning metric, and it can be used to improve the accuracy of estimates for future stock market returns.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.