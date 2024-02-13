Dan Kitwood

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

HSBC is not the business it was a decade ago or even half-a-decade ago. Management has done well to incrementally improve the business, similarly to that observed with Barclays and Natwest. While there is still further improvement ahead, we believe it has reached the point of being a long-term hold within a diversified portfolio.

The company perfectly supports the old and the new world, is diversified by business lines, and is too big to fail, doing all of this with market-leading capabilities and a renowned brand.

We expect its near-term performance to continue to impress, while it gradually shifts toward Wealth and Commercial banking in the medium term. China and the UK do represent risks but the data does not suggest an issue thus far.

HSBC has only recently reached a valuation of 1x its book value, while still trading at a considerable discount to its peers. This is an important landmark but more progress is ahead. We believe the UK Banking industry is in its best place since the GFC and it is only a matter of time before markets stop fearing the UK and realize this.

Company description

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) (OTCPK:HBCYF) is a British multinational bank, providing several financial services including, commercial banking, lending services, wealth management, and investment banking. HSBC operates across most of the world, earning the majority of its income from Asia (>50%, followed by Europe ~20%, MENA, North America, and LatAm).

HSBC is one of the UK's big 6 banks alongside Barclays (BCS), Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG), NatWest Group plc (NWG), Nationwide, and Standard Chartered PLC (OTCPK:SCBFF). We have previously covered Barclays, Lloyds, and Natwest.

Share price

Data by YCharts

We last covered HSBC in Apr22, rating the stock a buy. Since then, the company's share price has outperformed the S&P 500, and almost doubled it when considering distributions.

Our thesis was based on the expectation for rates to rise globally, allowing for a considerable increase in interest income. Alongside this, business development and expansion of its wealth business in Asia would support an improvement in the quality of the bank.

With rates potentially peaking, now appears to be a good time to revisit HSBC and its progress.

Commercial analysis

Capital IQ

Presented above are HSBC's financial results on a quarterly basis.

HSBC

HSBC's revenue growth continues to soar, with top-line growth (after provision for losses) of +45% YoY. This follows three successive quarters of >30% growth. This has been primarily driven by net interest income, which rapidly stepped up from Q3'22 onward.

This said, its other segments are also performing exceptionally well. Non-NII is up +97%, albeit due to a lower comparable impacted by an impairment loss ($3.3m). More broadly, its trajectory is positive organically. This is truly a strong performance, as many full-service banks are currently struggling with weakness in their commercial & investment banking operations, protected by their interest income.

The company's investment in its Wealth services is bearing fruit, with growth of +71%. HSBC continues to strategically acquire assets in this space to bolster its capabilities, most recently acquiring Citi's (C) retail wealth business in mainland China, which came with ~$3.6b in assets and deposits. This growth is underpinned by an increase in balance, with customer accounts and lending muted due to the negative impacts of economic conditions.

Despite banking headwinds, the company's Commercial banking operation experienced growth of +22%. This was primarily driven by further expansion in Asia, while its UK and North American businesses experienced greater pressure due to macro conditions, somewhat offset by interest-linked business.

Whilst capital markets have experienced a sharp drawdown due to a sharp rise in the cost of capital, its less cyclical market activities have allowed this segment to grow by +2%, reflecting the impressive benefits of diversification. The company has seen impressive growth in Securities services (+18%), Debt markets (+44%), and Securities financing (+22%), more than offsetting the decline in Equities (-39%) and FX (-13%).

The majority of its growth is routed in macroeconomic conditions, as deposits are broadly stable (+0%), as are customer loans (+0%). The company's unit economics have improved, as illustrated by its EBT margin exceeding 50% and NIM of 40% in Q3. This is alongside a relatively conservative CET1 ratio of 14.9%.

Overall, we consider this an impressive quarter for HSBC, generating substantial returns on a comfortable risk-adjusted basis. Importantly, it is underpinned by commercial development, with genuine strength in its Wealth business, diversification in its Capital markets segment, and a growing Commercial presence in Asia. Much of this development is naturally being slowed by the macro environment, priming HSBC for an impressive decade ahead.

Other commercial considerations

As part of Management's broader growth strategy, its operations in Canada and France are being disposed of (alongside other smaller operations). The business in Canada is of genuinely high quality, operating with an EBT margin of 50% and ~USD1.5b of revenue. This is being disposed of for ~USD10b, representing a valuation of ~14x PE. Given the substantial premium to its existing valuation (and RBC's), we believe HSBC has struck a good deal for shareholders.

Its French operation, on the other hand, is less good. The business is loss-making, although is considerable in size. The sale is at a nominal single Euro and is expected to close in Q1'24, although now means HSBC will retail ~$7.4b in loans.

Finally, comes the Chinese real estate industry. It is well known now that the industry in China is considerably struggling, as regulatory change, rising capital costs, and slowing population growth have led to an over-supply of residential properties and a pull-back from construction as a whole.

HSBC has quite noticeable exposure to this industry, totaling ~$13.6b. This is the primary reason for the increase in its provision against loans, with most other segments experiencing a decline.

HSBC

As the following illustrates, the LTV profile in HK compared to the UK is fundamentally more risky. Over 69% of loans have a LTV <50%, which could continue to deteriorate if valuations decline.

HSBC

We do not consider this a major concern, with reasonable coverage maintained. However, this is something for investors to monitor, as HSBC will likely boast a higher-than-average provision expense relative to its Western-focused peers.

Economic & External Consideration

We are of the belief that interest rates have likely peaked, with inflation trending down and economic conditions globally fairly precarious. We expect rates to begin declining in H2'24, beginning in the US, before being followed by the rest of the world.

While this will likely limit HSBC's ability to earn outsized interest, the decline will occur over a number of years, with instruments such as mortgages limiting the near-term impact due to their partially fixed nature.

From an economic perspective, HSBC will likely benefit from rates declining through increased economic activity. This said, we harbor some concerns about the time it will take UK rates to decline, which could be slower, and the general health of the Chinese economy.

Balance sheet & cash flows

Whilst there are concerns with its exposure to Chinese real estate, HSBC's balance sheet is bulletproof. The company's current CET1 ratio is 14.9%, comfortably ahead of its peers and requirements.

Following a decade of incremental improvements (and occasional missteps), HSBC's ROE has finally exceeded 10%, and considerably so. As discussed, its current margins / revenue trajectory is unsustainable due to the level rates are at, however, Management should continue to target >10%.

This said, we do see scope for HSBC to maintain strong dividends and buybacks, owing to the greater sustainability of its earnings.

Capital IQ

Industry analysis

Seeking Alpha

Presented above is a comparison of HSBC's growth and profitability to the average of its industry, as defined by Seeking Alpha (64 companies).

All banks, to a large degree, are benefiting from elevated rates and top-line growth. When benchmarked against 64 of them, HSBC performs exceptionally well in our view.

The company's margins are comfortably ahead of its peers, owing to a superior services mix and relative market position. Further, its growth is comparable, despite being a market leader in its existing markets (limiting absolute upside).

We believe this reflects the improvements achieved by the company over the last few years. While it may face difficulty executing on this, the business theoretically has greater scope to reduce its CET1 ratio, enhancing shareholder returns. By comparison, Barclays' CET1 ratio is ~14%.

Valuation

Capital IQ

HSBC is currently trading at 6x LTM P/E and 6x NTM P/E. This is a discount to its historical average.

The substantial discount to its decade average appears unwarranted in our view. Whilst there is a degree of messiness in its historical position due to various one-off charges and restructuring, as well as the expectation for margins to step down over time, we still see value in the size of this discount.

Additionally, HSBC is trading at a considerable discount to its peers, further illustrating that it is undervalued. We do not believe this reflects its potential for weaker growth, while all should broadly equally see declining margins.

Capital IQ

Key risks with our thesis

The risks to our current thesis are:

Strength of the UK economy and the timing of rates declining, given estimates are weaker than other nations.

Strength of the Chinese economy, particularly the construction and real estate industry.

Final thoughts

European Banks have been pounded by markets for the last decade while US Banks have soared, rightly so in many cases due to various scandals. However, the tides appear to be turning.

HSBC appears to have a clear strategy and direction, with its financial baggage slowly being let loose year-by-year. We believe the current business can grow well in the coming years, and importantly, generate industry-leading margins (as it does now).

Despite this outlook, HSBC is currently undervalued on a profitability basis, while distributing attractively to shareholders. For this reason, we rate the stock a buy.

