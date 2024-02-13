Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
HSBC: Heavily Undervalued While It Continues To Outperform

Summary

  • HSBC is growing fantastically, owing to elevated interest rates and commercial development, particularly in its Wealth business.
  • Following considerable disposals and rationalizations, we believe the current state of HSBC is highly attractive. It is diversified through service lines and geography, with attractive margins.
  • Whilst elevated rates cannot last, economic growth should improve as the former declines, flexing greater the development HSBC has made in its Commercial and Wealth segments.
  • We expect distributions to remain strong in the coming years as its earnings stability improves.
  • Despite these improvements, HSBC’s valuation continues to lag behind its peers, suggesting considerable upside in our view.

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • HSBC is not the business it was a decade ago or even half-a-decade ago. Management has done well to incrementally improve the business, similarly to that observed with Barclays and Natwest. While there is

This article was written by

Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

C
CPA022784
Today, 8:43 AM
Comments (1.9K)
Excellent bank. Great yield. Rarely ever trades in a sustained way above 1x TBV (roughly where it is now) for various reasons, as is the case with virtually all of its European peers, despite high CET1 ratios and ROTCE. While not a lot of upside, a very nice yield expected in 2024.
