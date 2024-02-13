There Are Still Too Many Non-Believers

PM Images

Contrary to what many investors think, there are still too many market skeptics for this to be a market top, or even a major rest point. After a fifteen week, 22% rally, most investors are nervous and believe we’re ready for a major market correction. They find comfort saying things like, “prices have gotten ahead of themselves” or “future rate hikes are already priced in.” But market advances don't end this way. They end when all the skeptics have thrown in the towel.

At least that's what the theory of contrary opinion and market sentiment says. Let me explain.

The Master Sentiment Indicator

Sentiment indicators attempt to measure the investor emotions that drive the market. This is important because 50% or more of a stock's price is driven, not by economics, but by emotions - by fear and greed.

In this effort we look at two things - what investors are “saying” about the market and what they are “doing.” For example, if few investors are buying “puts” or ETFs that short the market, it indicates very few investors expect prices to decline. Or, you can have the opposite – large amounts of “put” buying means many investors have negative outlooks.

Over the years market technicians have made indicators out of these metrics. This allows one to quantify investor expectations and compare current numbers with past values. You have to establish what numbers represent “too much” or “too little” optimism or pessimism. Some indicators have histories that go back to the 1960’s.

We've combined these different indicators into one composite indicator we call the Master Sentiment Indicator. It's plotted on the sentiment king ranking scale below and it's our summary of what investors are thinking and doing about the market. We try to keep SA readers updated on it every few weeks.

The MSI (Master Sentiment Indicator) is composed of nine classic sentiment indicators fused together using our SK ranking system. These are the indicators that make up the MSI and we mathematically adjust each to reflect a long-term market view: 5% CBOE Total Puts and Calls Ratio, 5% CBOE Equity Puts to Calls Ratio, The CME Commitment of Traders data on the S&P futures, Buying in the ProShares S&P 500 Inverse Fund (SH), NAAIM Exposure Index (National Association of Active Managers), Hulbert Rating Service (Stocks), Hulbert Rating Service (Nasdaq), The AAII Sentiment Survey,. The red-green chart below shows the multiple extreme readings of the MSI this year and over the last 15 years. The correlation with major market lows is phenomenal and we believe it better than any economic or financial metric in this regard. (The Sentiment King)

A red zone reading represents extreme bullish sentiment. It signals when “too many” investors expect prices to continue to move higher. Notice that even after the large 22% rally in the S&P 500, the current reading is still short of a red zone reading. This is unusual. As we stated in the title, the current reading indicates there are still too many non-believers in this rally.

Note: A red zone reading doesn't necessarily mean the market is at a peak and will immediately suffer a market decline. Even if most investors are bullish, prices can continue to move higher for a time. The multiple red zone readings in 2021 show this. But history has shown that a major decline won't start until there has first been a red zone reading, unless of course there is a large unexpected global or financial event. The market seems to need that level of bullish sentiment to end a move. Because of this, investors should stay with the major trend of the market at least until you have a red zone reading.

Let's look at the different indicators that make up the Master Sentiment Index.

What Investors Are "Saying"

As we said, we measure two things - what investors are “saying” and what they're “doing” about the market. Of the two categories, what investors are “saying” about the market is currently more bullish than what they're “doing” about it.

We’ll first show you a table composed of surveys of what people are “saying” about the market - whether they're bullish or bearish or expecting a correction.

Table of Sentiment Indicators Based on Surveys (The Sentiment King)

The two Hulbert surveys and the Investor Intelligence survey monitor how bullish or bearish newsletter writers and advisors are on the market. They have histories that go back forty years or more. Only the Hulbert overall stock market survey has a red zone reading. The other two, however, are very close.

While many consider the current AAII member sentiment reading of 49% bulls and 28% bears “too bullish”, our historical ranking puts the time weighted moving average a few notches away from the red zone.

The most neutral reading comes from the bullish expectations of the National Association of Active Investment Managers (NAAIM).

The combination of the five surveys is shown in yellow at +7, which is two notches from a red zone reading. That's bullish, but not "too bullish."

What Investors Are Buying

The next table shows the indicators which are based on what investors are doing in the market. They essentially measure how many traders are buying “puts” expecting prices to decline, or buying ETFs that short the market. One indicator measures how much professional money managers are shorting stock futures.

Table of Indicators Based On What Investors Are Investing In (The Sentiment King)

The table shows that many investors are still expecting the market to decline. The summary ranking of all the indicators based on what investors are buying is +3, which is far from a red zone reading. Investors should expect a trend to continue at least until you get an extreme reading in sentiment.

This table also shows why we never rely on any one indicator but form a composite of many. The Commitment of Traders data (COT) indicates very little short selling by professional money managers of S&P futures and is in the red zone.

However, the amount of buying of the ProShares Short S&P500 ETF (SH) is extremely high positioning it into the green zone. We're not sure what to make of this extreme dichotomy but personally feel that the high amount of buying of the ProShares ETF short fund is the most significant. It implies that many investors are still expecting a market decline. We think the futures data is less timely and somewhat an outlier.

Takeaway

In Summary, the indicators still show too much money going into investments that profit if prices decline. One should always expect prices to continue along the major trend, at least until sentiment has reached an extreme level. We're not there yet. This may seem strange to many investors, but this is the contrary way that investor sentiment works.

So, we expect the market to continue to move higher. As we wrote last month, while there can be short term, one or two week declines, we fully expect the major bull trend to advance all the way through to August.