Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Digital Realty: All That Glitters Is Not Gold

Empyrean Research profile picture
Empyrean Research
272 Followers

Summary

  • Digital Realty Trust is a leading global provider of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions.
  • The increasing prevalence of AI products has driven robust rent growth and leasing activity in the data center market.
  • DLR's old portfolio and focus on growth have put it in a tight spot, with little room to increase dividends, redeem preferred stock, or fund growth internally without equity issuances.
  • Capital recycling, dilutive share issuance, and rapidly rising interest costs have held FFO and AFFO per share flat over the last 2 years, while the premium to NAV has grown to ~37%.
  • We don't think the valuation offers a sufficient margin of safety, but near-term tailwinds should provide price support.

Modern Data Technology Center Server Racks Working in Well-Lighted Room. Concept of Internet of Things, Big Data Protection, Storage, Cryptocurrency Farm, Cloud Computing. Mining Facility Warehouse.

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Summary

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR / DLR.PR.L / NYSE:DLR.PR.K / DLR.PR.J) is a REIT that specializes in data center ("DC"), colocation, and interconnection solutions. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, the company has grown to

This article was written by

Empyrean Research profile picture
Empyrean Research
272 Followers
Empyrean Research's investment team employs a rigorous, bottom-up research approach to identify asymmetry, which we define as a disparity between a company's stock price and its intrinsic value, particularly in businesses we believe are misunderstood or neglected by the market. Our primary sector focus is real estate, though we occasionally find opportunities in other sectors.Our investment philosophy is predicated on the idea that risk and return can be inversely correlated and that the occurrence of asymmetric opportunities often aligns with market volatility. This means that time is our scarcest asset. Therefore, our most critical decision is selecting which companies warrant our sustained attention.While we take a long-term perspective, we recognize that price is the primary determinant of investment risk. Looking for investments with asymmetric return profiles and downside protection means we cannot simply "buy and hold." We strive to adjust our ratings as often as necessary based on price action and fundamentals to reflect the risk/return profile of the companies we cover.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DLR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on DLR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DLR
--
DLR.PR.J
--
DLR.PR.K
--
DLR.PR.L
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.